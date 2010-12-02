Basic Aspects of Catechol-O-Methyltransferase and the Clinical Applications of its Inhibitors, Volume 95
1st Edition
- Introductory remarks: Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibition: an innovative approach to enhance L-dopa therapy in Parkinson’s disease with dual enzyme inhibition
- The catechol-O-methyltransferase gene, its regulation and polymorphisms
- Distribution and functions of catechol-O-methyltransferase proteins: do recent findings change the picture?
- Catechol-O-methyltransferase enzyme: Cofactor S-adenosyl-L-methionine and related mechanisms
- Biochemistry and pharmacology of catechol-O-methyltrasferase inhibitors
- The Chemistry of Catechol-O-methyltransferase Inhibitors
- Toxicology and safety of COMT inhibitors
- Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitors in preclinical models as adjuncts of the L-dopa treatment
- Problems with the present inhibitors and a relevance of new and improved COMT inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease
- Catechol-O-methyltransferase and pain
Erkki Nissinen
Elizabeth M. Tunbridge
Timo T. Myöhänen & Pekka T. Männistö
Thomas Müller
Erkki Nissinen and Pekka T. Männistö
David A. Learmonth, László E. Kiss and Patrício Soares-da-Silva
Kristiina Haasio
Concepció Marin, J.A. Obeso
Seppo Kaakkola
Oleg Kambur & Pekka T. Männistö
Description
Volume 95 of International Review of Neurobiology focuses on Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibition, and its clinical application in relation to Parkinson’s disease. Chapters cover COMT gene and proteins, L-dopa treatment in Parkinson’s disease, the latest research on COMT inhibitors and their clinical applications, as well as future prospects for their use.
Key Features
- Up-to-date summary of biochemistry and pharmacology of COMT and its inhibitors
- Preclinical models in COMT inhibitor devlopment
- Transgenic COMT mice – latest information summarized
- Chemistry of COMT inhibitors and their design with molecular modelling
- COMT gene and its regulation and relation to dopamine related diseases
- Role of cofactor SAM regulation in relation to homocysteine
- Nonclinical and clinical safety of COMT inhibitors summarized
- Future prospects of COMT inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 2nd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813275
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813268
