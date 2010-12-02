Basic Aspects of Catechol-O-Methyltransferase and the Clinical Applications of its Inhibitors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813268, 9780123813275

Basic Aspects of Catechol-O-Methyltransferase and the Clinical Applications of its Inhibitors, Volume 95

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Erkki Nissinen
Table of Contents

  1. Introductory remarks: Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibition: an innovative approach to enhance L-dopa therapy in Parkinson’s disease with dual enzyme inhibition

  2. The catechol-O-methyltransferase gene, its regulation and polymorphisms

  3. Distribution and functions of catechol-O-methyltransferase proteins: do recent findings change the picture?

  4. Catechol-O-methyltransferase enzyme: Cofactor S-adenosyl-L-methionine and related mechanisms

  5. Biochemistry and pharmacology of catechol-O-methyltrasferase inhibitors

  6. The Chemistry of Catechol-O-methyltransferase Inhibitors

  7. Toxicology and safety of COMT inhibitors

  8. Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitors in preclinical models as adjuncts of the L-dopa treatment

  9. Problems with the present inhibitors and a relevance of new and improved COMT inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease

  10. Catechol-O-methyltransferase and pain

Description

Volume 95 of International Review of Neurobiology focuses on Catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibition, and its clinical application in relation to Parkinson’s disease. Chapters cover COMT gene and proteins, L-dopa treatment in Parkinson’s disease, the latest research on COMT inhibitors and their clinical applications, as well as future prospects for their use.

Key Features

  • Up-to-date summary of biochemistry and pharmacology of COMT and its inhibitors
  • Preclinical models in COMT inhibitor devlopment
  • Transgenic COMT mice – latest information summarized
  • Chemistry of COMT inhibitors and their design with molecular modelling
  • COMT gene and its regulation and relation to dopamine related diseases
  • Role of cofactor SAM regulation in relation to homocysteine
  • Nonclinical and clinical safety of COMT inhibitors summarized
  • Future prospects of COMT inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists, gerontologists

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123813275
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123813268

About the Series Volume Editors

Erkki Nissinen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Orion Corporation, Espoo, Finland

