Basic Animation Stand Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080213682, 9781483154848

Basic Animation Stand Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: Brian G. D. Salt
eBook ISBN: 9781483154848
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Basic Animation Stand Techniques describes the use and importance of the animation stand in making animated films for the screen.
The book describes the fundamental operation and construction of the animation stand where the film camera is mounted. The text explains in detail how the animation stand holds the camera, which points vertically straight down on the table containing the artwork. The selection describes the zoom movement, the light box, and the cell punch. Then the book discusses the three kinds of methods of animation, namely, modification, substitution, and mechanical movement. The book teaches some basic techniques of animation as well as the use of superimposition, image replacement, back projection, aerial image, fades, or mixes. The text explains exposures at different sized fields and camera exposure sheets, the latter containing detailed instructions on how to shoot each single frame.
The book also notes the settings that can be achieved on a modern animation stand, including the counters and calibration of gears and wheels. For example, a movement can be as precise as a hundredth of an inch, while a rotation can be made in a tenth of a degree. The book also provides a fairing table, different exposures for different films, and a method to approximate the amount of film stock left in a magazine.
The text is valuable for artists, animators, animation technicians, film directors, and others working in the film industry.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I. The Animation Camera

II. The Animation Stand

III. The Field Chart; the Light Box; the Cell Punch

IV. Methods of Animation

V. Basic Techniques

VI. Superimposition and Image Replacement

VII. Back Projection and Aerial Image

VIII. Fades and Mixes

IX. Exposures at Different Sized Fields

X. The Dope Sheet

XI. Linear Movements and Fairings

XII. Exponential Movements

XIII. Rotations and Circular Pans

Tables

Fairings, Co-fairings and Middle Fairings

Exposures for Different Sized Fields

Frames, Seconds, Feet, Meters

Lengths of Film in Magazine

Standards and Metric Conversion

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154848

About the Author

Brian G. D. Salt

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.