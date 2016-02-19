Basic Animation Stand Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Basic Animation Stand Techniques describes the use and importance of the animation stand in making animated films for the screen.
The book describes the fundamental operation and construction of the animation stand where the film camera is mounted. The text explains in detail how the animation stand holds the camera, which points vertically straight down on the table containing the artwork. The selection describes the zoom movement, the light box, and the cell punch. Then the book discusses the three kinds of methods of animation, namely, modification, substitution, and mechanical movement. The book teaches some basic techniques of animation as well as the use of superimposition, image replacement, back projection, aerial image, fades, or mixes. The text explains exposures at different sized fields and camera exposure sheets, the latter containing detailed instructions on how to shoot each single frame.
The book also notes the settings that can be achieved on a modern animation stand, including the counters and calibration of gears and wheels. For example, a movement can be as precise as a hundredth of an inch, while a rotation can be made in a tenth of a degree. The book also provides a fairing table, different exposures for different films, and a method to approximate the amount of film stock left in a magazine.
The text is valuable for artists, animators, animation technicians, film directors, and others working in the film industry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. The Animation Camera
II. The Animation Stand
III. The Field Chart; the Light Box; the Cell Punch
IV. Methods of Animation
V. Basic Techniques
VI. Superimposition and Image Replacement
VII. Back Projection and Aerial Image
VIII. Fades and Mixes
IX. Exposures at Different Sized Fields
X. The Dope Sheet
XI. Linear Movements and Fairings
XII. Exponential Movements
XIII. Rotations and Circular Pans
Tables
Fairings, Co-fairings and Middle Fairings
Exposures for Different Sized Fields
Frames, Seconds, Feet, Meters
Lengths of Film in Magazine
Standards and Metric Conversion
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154848