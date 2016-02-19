Basic Animation Stand Techniques describes the use and importance of the animation stand in making animated films for the screen.

The book describes the fundamental operation and construction of the animation stand where the film camera is mounted. The text explains in detail how the animation stand holds the camera, which points vertically straight down on the table containing the artwork. The selection describes the zoom movement, the light box, and the cell punch. Then the book discusses the three kinds of methods of animation, namely, modification, substitution, and mechanical movement. The book teaches some basic techniques of animation as well as the use of superimposition, image replacement, back projection, aerial image, fades, or mixes. The text explains exposures at different sized fields and camera exposure sheets, the latter containing detailed instructions on how to shoot each single frame.

The book also notes the settings that can be achieved on a modern animation stand, including the counters and calibration of gears and wheels. For example, a movement can be as precise as a hundredth of an inch, while a rotation can be made in a tenth of a degree. The book also provides a fairing table, different exposures for different films, and a method to approximate the amount of film stock left in a magazine.

The text is valuable for artists, animators, animation technicians, film directors, and others working in the film industry.