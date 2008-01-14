Basic & Applied Concepts of Immunohematology

This is the second edition of a comprehensive reference on laboratory testing and related processes performed in blood banks and transfusion services. The first edition was published in 2000.



It is intended as a reference for clinical laboratory scientist (CLS) students in a two-year or four-year training program, those desiring refresher training, or others interested in blood banking practices. The goal of this edition was to update information and present contemporary blood banking practices.



The obvious audience includes CLS students and practicing CLSs. Other interested readers would be CLS teachers (who would use this as the companion book for blood banking courses), pathologists with primary responsibility for the blood bank, clinical hematologists with an interest in blood banking, and any other clinicians with an interest in blood banking practices.



The book's six major sections build from the very basics of immunohematology (e.g., immune system development, antibodies and antigens, antibody-antigen reactions, etc.) to four chapters on conventional blood bank practice (reagents, genetic principles, major blood groups, pretransfusion testing, donor blood collection issues) to clinical considerations, and, finally, quality and safety issues. This edition provides updated information on recent changes in donor blood collection practices (e.g., leukoreduction) and donor blood testing (e.g., automated testing, molecular tests for infectious diseases, etc.). What I really like about this book are the clear layout, easy to read style, nice use of color (the layout is much more pleasing and effective than would be expected from the use of just three colors -- black, white, and purple), clear and standardized expectations (learning objectives outlined at the beginning of each chapter reinforced throughout the chapter), and many great case studies at the end of each chapter to drive home teaching points. Additional related material is available on the corresponding Evolve website with online access available through purchase of this book.

Unfortunately, I was unable to view the online content despite navigating multiple websites and multiple clicks. Oh well -- given the superb nature of this book, I would have the same expectations for the online information.



This is a great book on CLS-level blood banking practices. This and a similar book by Denise Harmening Modern Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices, 5th edition (F. A. Davis, 2005) are obvious choices for practicing blood bank CLSs or CLS training programs.





Valerie L Ng, PhD MD(Alameda County Medical Center/Highland Hospital)

