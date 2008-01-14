Basic & Applied Concepts of Immunohematology
2nd Edition
Description
Clear and accessible, this text addresses the fundamental knowledge and skills you need to work in a blood-banking laboratory. It integrates basic theory — genetics, immunology, and immunohematology — then adds practical, problem-solving exercises. Clinical scenarios and critical thinking exercises help you apply basic concepts to modern transfusion and blood-bank settings.
Key Features
- Experienced authors offer a practical "in the trenches" view of life in the laboratory.
- A clinical application focus relates concepts to practice and offers examples of using theoretical information in the laboratory setting.
- Coverage of quality control assurance and regulatory issues includes the "whys" in both reagents and equipment.
- An entire chapter is devoted to basic genetics and immunology coverage.
- Blood group systems are described in easy-to-follow, student-friendly terms.
- Illustrations and tables help you understand critical information.
- A two-color design brightens the text and makes it more reader-friendly.
- Chapter outlines, review questions, learning objectives, and key terms are included in each chapter, highlighting and reinforcing important material.
- Critical Thinking exercises ask you to draw conclusions based on a case study.
- Chapter summaries include a paragraph, table, or box of the essential information.
Table of Contents
Foundations: Basic Sciences and Reagents
1. Immunology
2. Blood Banking Reagents
3. Genetic Principles of Blood Banking
Overview of the Major Blood Groups
4. ABO and H Blood Group Systems and Secretor Status
5. Rh Blood Group System
6. Other Blood Group Systems
Essentials of Pretransfusion Testing
7. Antibody Detection and Identification
8. Compatibility Testing
Blood Collection, Testing, and Components
9. Donor Selection and Phlebotomy
10. Testing of Donor Blood
11. Blood Component Preparation and Therapy
Clinical Considerations in Immunohematology
12. Adverse Complications of Transfusions
13. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
14. Transfusion Therapy in Selected Patients
Quality and Safety Issues
15. Quality Assurance and Regulation of the Blood Industry
16. Safety Issues in the Blood Bank
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 14th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074551
About the Author
Kathy Blaney
Affiliations and Expertise
Tissue Typing Laboratory, Florida Hospital; OneBlood, Inc., Orlando, Florida
Paula Howard
Affiliations and Expertise
OneBlood, Inc., Lauderhill, Florida
Reviews
This is the second edition of a comprehensive reference on laboratory testing and related processes performed in blood banks and transfusion services. The first edition was published in 2000.
It is intended as a reference for clinical laboratory scientist (CLS) students in a two-year or four-year training program, those desiring refresher training, or others interested in blood banking practices. The goal of this edition was to update information and present contemporary blood banking practices.
The obvious audience includes CLS students and practicing CLSs. Other interested readers would be CLS teachers (who would use this as the companion book for blood banking courses), pathologists with primary responsibility for the blood bank, clinical hematologists with an interest in blood banking, and any other clinicians with an interest in blood banking practices.
The book's six major sections build from the very basics of immunohematology (e.g., immune system development, antibodies and antigens, antibody-antigen reactions, etc.) to four chapters on conventional blood bank practice (reagents, genetic principles, major blood groups, pretransfusion testing, donor blood collection issues) to clinical considerations, and, finally, quality and safety issues. This edition provides updated information on recent changes in donor blood collection practices (e.g., leukoreduction) and donor blood testing (e.g., automated testing, molecular tests for infectious diseases, etc.). What I really like about this book are the clear layout, easy to read style, nice use of color (the layout is much more pleasing and effective than would be expected from the use of just three colors -- black, white, and purple), clear and standardized expectations (learning objectives outlined at the beginning of each chapter reinforced throughout the chapter), and many great case studies at the end of each chapter to drive home teaching points. Additional related material is available on the corresponding Evolve website with online access available through purchase of this book.
Unfortunately, I was unable to view the online content despite navigating multiple websites and multiple clicks. Oh well -- given the superb nature of this book, I would have the same expectations for the online information.
This is a great book on CLS-level blood banking practices. This and a similar book by Denise Harmening Modern Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices, 5th edition (F. A. Davis, 2005) are obvious choices for practicing blood bank CLSs or CLS training programs.
Valerie L Ng, PhD MD(Alameda County Medical Center/Highland Hospital)