Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices
5th Edition
Description
Make complex blood banking concepts easier to understand with Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices, 5th Edition. Combining the latest information in a highly digestible format, this approachable text helps you easily master all areas of blood banking by utilizing common theory, clinical scenarios, case studies, and critical-thinking exercises. With robust user resources and expanded content on disease testing and DNA, it’s the effective learning resource you need to successfully work in the modern lab.
Key Features
- Coverage of advanced topics such as transplantation and cellular therapy, the HLA system, molecular techniques and applications, automation, electronic cross-matching, and therapeutic apheresis make the text more relevant for 4-year MLS/CLS programs.
- Illustrated blood group boxes provide the ISBT symbol, number, and clinical significance of antibodies at a glance.
- Robust chapter pedagogy helps break down this difficult subject with learning objectives, outlines, key terms with definitions, chapter summaries, critical thinking exercises, study questions, and case studies.
Table of Contents
Part I: Quality and Safety Issues
1. Quality Assurance and Regulation of the Blood Industry: Safety Issues in the Blood Bank
Part II: Foundations: Basic Sciences and Reagents
2. Immunology: Basic Principles and Applications in the Blood Bank
3. Blood Banking Reagents: Overview and Applications
4. Genetic Principles in Blood Banking
Part III: Overview of the Major Blood Groups
5. ABO and H Blood Group Systems and Secretor Status
6. Rh Blood Group System
7. Other Red Cell Blood Group Systems, Human Leukocyte Antigens, and Platelet Antigens
Part IV: Essentials of Pretransfusion Testing
8. Antibody Detection and Identification
9. Compatibility Testing
10. Blood Bank Automation for Transfusion Services
Part V: Clinical Considerations in Immunohematology
11. Adverse Complications of Transfusions
12. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
Part VI: Blood Collecting and Testing
13. Donor Selection and Phlebotomy
14. Testing of Donor Blood
Part VII: Blood Component Preparation and Transfusion Therapy
15. Blood Component Preparation and Therapy
16. Transfusion Therapy in Selected Patients
Appendix A: Answers to Study Questions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323697392
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323697422
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323697408
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323697415
About the Author
Paula Howard
Affiliations and Expertise
OneBlood, Inc., Lauderhill, Florida