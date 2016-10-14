Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices
4th Edition
Description
Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices, 4th Edition combines logically organized and updated content in a highly readable way that makes difficult concepts easy to understand. This essential text enables you to develop a solid understanding of all areas of blood banking by utilizing common theory, clinical scenarios, case studies, and critical-thinking exercises. Additional content on HIV testing, ABID panels, immunology and serology, HLA, and global blood banking keeps this book current so you’re learning the skills necessary to work in the modern lab. Further your knowledge with the QR codes in the margins that link to new images and websites.
Key Features
- Illustrated blood group boxes provide you with the ISBT symbol, number, and the clinical significance of the antibodies at a glance throughout Chapter 7, Other Red Cell Blood Group Systems, Human Leukocyte Antigens, and Platelet Antigens.
- Study questions and critical thinking exercises give you an opportunity to review what you’ve learned.
- Margin notes and definitions highlight important material in each chapter and offer you additional help.
- Coverage of advanced topics includes transplantation and cellular therapy, the HLA system, molecular techniques and applications, automation, electronic cross-matching, and therapeutic apheresis.
- Chapter summaries recap the most important points of the chapter.
- Learning objectives help frame the chapter and set expectations.
Table of Contents
Part I: Quality and Safety Issues
1. Quality Assurance and Regulation of the Blood Industry: Safety Issues in the Blood Bank
Part II: Foundations: Basic Sciences and Reagents
2. Immunology: Basic Principles and Applications in the Blood Bank
3. Blood Banking Reagents: Overview and Applications
4. Genetic Principles in Blood Banking
Part III: Overview of the Major Blood Groups
5. ABO and H Blood Group Systems and Secretor Status
6. Rh Blood Group System
7. Other Red Cell Blood Group Systems, Human Leukocyte Antigens, and Platelet Antigens
Part IV: Essentials of Pretransfusion Testing
8. Antibody Detection and Identification
9. Compatibility Testing
10. Blood Bank Automation for Transfusion Services
Part V: Clinical Considerations in Immunohematology
11. Adverse Complications of Transfusions
12. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
Part VI: Blood Collecting and Testing
13. Donor Selection and Phlebotomy
14. Testing of Donor Blood
Part VII: Blood Component Preparation and Transfusion Therapy
15. Blood Component Preparation and Therapy
16. Transfusion Therapy in Selected Patients
Appendix A: Answers to Study Questions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 14th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430654
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430616
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323374781
About the Author
Paula Howard
Affiliations and Expertise
OneBlood, Inc., Lauderhill, Florida