Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323374781, 9780323430654

Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices

4th Edition

Authors: Paula Howard
eBook ISBN: 9780323430654
eBook ISBN: 9780323430616
Paperback ISBN: 9780323374781
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th October 2016
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Basic & Applied Concepts of Blood Banking and Transfusion Practices, 4th Edition combines logically organized and updated content in a highly readable way that makes difficult concepts easy to understand. This essential text enables you to develop a solid understanding of all areas of blood banking by utilizing common theory, clinical scenarios, case studies, and critical-thinking exercises. Additional content on HIV testing, ABID panels, immunology and serology, HLA, and global blood banking keeps this book current so you’re learning the skills necessary to work in the modern lab. Further your knowledge with the QR codes in the margins that link to new images and websites.

Key Features

  • Illustrated blood group boxes provide you with the ISBT symbol, number, and the clinical significance of the antibodies at a glance throughout Chapter 7, Other Red Cell Blood Group Systems, Human Leukocyte Antigens, and Platelet Antigens.
  • Study questions and critical thinking exercises give you an opportunity to review what you’ve learned.
  • Margin notes and definitions highlight important material in each chapter and offer you additional help.
  • Coverage of advanced topics includes transplantation and cellular therapy, the HLA system, molecular techniques and applications, automation, electronic cross-matching, and therapeutic apheresis.
  • Chapter summaries recap the most important points of the chapter.
  • Learning objectives help frame the chapter and set expectations.

Table of Contents

Part I: Quality and Safety Issues

1. Quality Assurance and Regulation of the Blood Industry: Safety Issues in the Blood Bank

Part II: Foundations: Basic Sciences and Reagents

2. Immunology: Basic Principles and Applications in the Blood Bank
3. Blood Banking Reagents: Overview and Applications
4. Genetic Principles in Blood Banking

Part III: Overview of the Major Blood Groups

5. ABO and H Blood Group Systems and Secretor Status
6. Rh Blood Group System
7. Other Red Cell Blood Group Systems, Human Leukocyte Antigens, and Platelet Antigens

Part IV: Essentials of Pretransfusion Testing

8. Antibody Detection and Identification
9. Compatibility Testing
10. Blood Bank Automation for Transfusion Services

Part V: Clinical Considerations in Immunohematology

11. Adverse Complications of Transfusions
12. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

Part VI: Blood Collecting and Testing

13. Donor Selection and Phlebotomy
14. Testing of Donor Blood

Part VII: Blood Component Preparation and Transfusion Therapy

15. Blood Component Preparation and Therapy
16. Transfusion Therapy in Selected Patients

Appendix A: Answers to Study Questions

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323430654
eBook ISBN:
9780323430616
Paperback ISBN:
9780323374781

About the Author

Paula Howard

Affiliations and Expertise

OneBlood, Inc., Lauderhill, Florida

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.