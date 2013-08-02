Basic and Applied Bone Biology
1st Edition
Description
This book provides an overview of skeletal biology from the molecular level to the organ level, including cellular control, interaction and response; adaptive responses to various external stimuli; the interaction of the skeletal system with other metabolic processes in the body; and the effect of various disease processes on the skeleton. The book also includes chapters that address how the skeleton can be evaluated through the use of various imaging technologies, biomechanical testing, histomorphometric analysis, and the use of genetically modified animal models.
Key Features
- Presents an in-depth overview of skeletal biology from the molecular to the organ level
- Offers "refresher" level content for clinicians or researchers outside their areas of expertise
- Boasts editors and many chapter authors from Indiana and Purdue Universities, two of the broadest and deepest programs in skeletal biology in the US; other chapter authors include clinician scientists from pharmaceutical companies that apply the basics of bone biology
Readership
Graduate students, medical fellows/residents, researchers, and academic clinicians in the fields of bone biology, endocrinology, osteology, rheumatology, and dentistry.
Table of Contents
Front-matter
Dedications
Preface
Acknowledgements
List of Contributors
Section 1: Basic Bone Biology and Physiology
Chapter 1. Bone Morphology and Organization
The Functions of Bone
Bone is Organized as a Multiscale Material
Bone Composition
The Nanoscale Organization of Bone
The Microstructural Organization of Bone
The Macroscopic Organization of Bone
The Blood Supply and Innervation of Bone
Bone Fluid Compartments
Bone Mass and Bone Quality
Suggested Readings
Chapter 2. Bone Cells
Osteoclasts
Osteoblasts
Osteocytes
Suggested Readings
Chapter 3. Local Regulation of Bone Cell Function
Overview of Cytokines and Growth Factors and their Receptors
Local Factors that Regulate Osteoclast and Osteoblast Differentiation and Function
Factors that Regulate Osteoclast Differentiation and Function
Factors that Affect Osteoblast Differentiation and Function
Local Factors that Affect Both Osteoclasts and Osteoblasts
Regulation of Bone Cell Differentiation and Function Through Cell-Cell Contact
Local Angiogenic Factors that Regulate Bone Cell Activity
Cell Surface Attachment Molecules
Suggested Readings
Chapter 4. Bone Modeling and Remodeling
Skeletal Development
Bone Modeling
Bone Remodeling
Bone Repair
Effects of Modeling and Remodeling on Bone Structure and Material Properties
Laboratory Assessment of Modeling and Remodeling
Suggested Readings
Section 2: Assessment of Bone Structure and Function
Chapter 5. Skeletal Imaging
Radiography
Absorptiometry (Photon and X-Ray)
Computed Tomography
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography
Ultrasound
Suggested Readings
Chapter 6. Skeletal Hard Tissue Biomechanics
Introduction to Basic Bone Structure and Function
Fundamentals of Solid Mechanics
Factors Contributing to Whole Bone Mechanical Properties
Suggested Readings
Chapter 7. Techniques in Histomorphometry
Histologic Specimens
Histomorphometric Analysis
Assumptions and Technical Aspects
Histologic Features of Disease and Treatment
Suggested Readings
Chapter 8. Skeletal Genetics: From Gene Identification to Murine Models of Disease
Simple and Complex Traits
Transgenic Technology and the Creation of Novel Research Models
Transgenic Animals and Bone Biology
Suggested Readings
Section 3: Skeletal Adaptation
Chapter 9. Mechanical Adaptation
Wolff’s Law—A Historical Perspective
Components of Strain that May be Osteogenic
Animal Models of Skeletal Mechanotransduction
Rules for Bone Adaptation
The Mechanostat
Cell Sensitivity and Refractory Periods
A Test of Wolff’s Law
Mechanotransduction on a Smaller Scale: Cell Types and their Environment
Fluid Flow in Bone Tissue has Manifold Cellular Effects
Cellular Deformation and Stimulation
What is the Mechanoreceptor?
Coordinating the Biochemical Response to Mechanical Stimulation
Clinical Implications: Reaping the Benefits of Mechanical Loading Effects to Improve Skeletal Health
Important Features of Exercise Regimens Designed to Influence Skeletal Adaptation
Skeletal Benefit of Exercise During Infancy and Childhood
Skeletal Response to Exercise in Adulthood
Suggested Readings
Chapter 10. Fracture Healing
Introduction
Types of Bone Fracture
Primary and Secondary Repair Mechanisms
Stages of Fracture Repair
Assessment of Fracture Healing
Cellular Events of Fracture Repair
Molecular Regulation of Chondrogenesis and Osteogenesis During Fracture Repair
Local Regulation of Fracture Repair
Systemic Factors in Fracture Repair
Effects of Osteoporosis Drugs on Fracture Healing
Effects of Mechanical and Electrical Stimulation on Fracture Repair
Suggested Readings
Chapter 11. Craniofacial Biology, Orthodontics, and Implants
Craniofacial Skeleton
Orthodontic Tooth Movement
Suture Expansion
Implants
Suggested Readings
Section 4: Hormonal and Metabolic Effects on Bone
Chapter 12. Skeletal Growth and Development
Prenatal
Childhood
Development of Peak Bone Mass
Regulators of Growth
Catch-Up Growth
Fracture Risk in Children
Suggested Readings
Chapter 13. Calcium and Phosphate: Hormonal Regulation and Metabolism
Interplay Among Organ Systems Regulates Calcium and Phosphorus Metabolism
Regulation of Whole Body Calcium Metabolism
Hormones Controlling Calcium Metabolism
Regulation of Whole Body Phosphate Metabolism
Suggested Readings
Chapter 14. Nutrition
Macro- and Micronutrient Roles in Bone Health
When and How Nutrients Influence Bone Mass
Perturbing Calcium Metabolism
Whole Diet Matters
Dietary Bioactives and their Mechanisms
Effects of Obesity and Weight Loss on Bone
Correcting Nutrient Deficiencies Versus Optimizing Intakes
Challenges for Studying Nutrient Interventions
Suggested Readings
Chapter 15. Hormonal Effects on Bone Cells
Introduction: Direct Versus Indirect Effects of Hormones on Bone Cells
Parathyroid Hormone
Sex Steroids
Glucocorticoids
Thyroid Hormone
Somatotropin/Growth Hormone
Insulin
1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3
Leptin
Suggested Readings
Section 5: Skeletal Disease and Treatment
Chapter 16. Metabolic Bone Diseases
Osteoporosis
Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Nutritional Rickets/Osteomalacia
Hypophosphatemia
Hyperphosphatemia
Hypophosphatasia
Paget Disease of Bone
Osteopetroses
Suggested Readings
Chapter 17. Pharmaceutical Treatments of Osteoporosis
Calcium and Vitamin D
Anticatabolic Therapies
Anabolic Therapy
Combination Treatments
Emerging Therapies
Treatment Decisions
Suggested Readings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914590
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124160156
About the Editor
David B. Burr
David B. Burr is a University Distinguished Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology at Indiana University School of Medicine, and Professor of Biomedical Engineering at IUPUI. He joined the Indiana University School of Medicine faculty in 1990 as Chair of the Department of Anatomy (1990-2010), following faculty positions at the University of Kansas and West Virginia University Medical Schools. He served as President of the American Association of Anatomists (2007-2009) and the Orthopaedic Research Society, and is the Director of the IBMS Sun Valley Workshop on Musculoskeletal Biology. He is a fellow of the American Association of Anatomists, and serves as Editor-in-Chief for Current Osteoporosis Reports, Associate Editor for Bone and the J of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions. He is the author of more than 230 research articles in the peer- reviewed literature, 48 book chapters and reviews, and four books on the structure, function and mechanics of bone.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Indiana University School of Medicine; Professor of Biomedical Engineering (IUPUI), and Professor of Biomedical Engineering (Purdue University); Adjunct Professor of Anthropology, Department of Anthropology, IUPUI and Indiana University, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Matthew R. Allen
Matthew R. Allen is an Associate Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology at Indiana University School of Medicine. His research career, and interest in bone biology, began at Alma College during a summer research fellowship and continued during his years as a PhD student at Texas A&M (in Kinesiology) and post-doctoral fellow at IU School of Medicine. His research focuses on understanding how interventions can be maximized to strengthen the skeleton and his teaching duties include Medical Histology (to first year medical students) and Basic Bone Biology (to graduate students). He serves on the Editorial Board for the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, BONE, and BoneKEY, and as an Associate Editor for Clinical Reviews in Bone and Mineral Metabolism. He has authored more than 70 research articles and 18 book chapters and reviews.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Reviews
"Quite a wide range of biomedical scientists cover basic bone biology and physiology, assessing bone structure and function, skeletal adaptation, hormonal and metabolic effects on bone, and skeletal disease and treatment. Among specific topics are bone modeling and remodeling, skeletal hard tissue biomechanics, skeletal growth and development, hormonal effects on bone cells, and pharmaceutical treatments of osteoporosis."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"The textbook was designed for a graduate course in basic bone biology at Indiana University, and many of the contributors teach there or nearly universities. Quite a wide range of biomedical scientists cover basic bone biology and physiology, assessing bone structure and function, skeletal adaptation, hormonal and metabolic effects on bone, and skeletal disease and treatment."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"Basic and Applied Bone Biology provides a comprehensive background of bone science and related research techniques. Topics covered include bone physiology, biomechanics, histomorphometry, skeletal imaging, genetics, and fracture healing; in addition, clinical areas such as metabolic bone diseases and the pharmacological treatment of osteoporosis are discussed. The book is concise, clearly written and beautifully illustrated and will be an invaluable source of information for basic and clinical researchers!"--Juliet Compston, Professor of Bone Medicine, University of Cambridge, School of Clinical Medicine and Addenbrooke’s NHS Trust, Deptartment of Medicine, Cambridge, United Kingdom
"I have enjoyed instructing graduate students and orthopedic residents in bone physiology but a reoccurring frustration has been the lack of a comprehensive textbook. I was delighted to learn that Drs. Burr and Allen were editing a textbook, Basic and Applied Bone Biology, and found the quality of the presentation to actually exceed my high expectations. The text is very readable and the illustrations informative and exceptionally clear. Based on the diversity of topics I reviewed, this book will be useful for all scientists engaged in bone research as well as students new to the discipline. I look forward to including it in my personal library as well as using it as a textbook!"--Russell T. Turner, PhD, Professor and Director, Skeletal Biology Laboratory, College Of Public Health and Human Sciences, Oregon State University, Oregon, USA