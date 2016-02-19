Basic Alarm Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900378, 9781483161617

Basic Alarm Electronics

1st Edition

Toolbox Guides for Security Technicians

Editors: John Sanger
eBook ISBN: 9781483161617
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st June 1988
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Basic Alarm Electronics is an introductory manual on security systems. The book is comprised of 11 chapters that cover the electronic components and circuits involved in alarm systems. The text first covers the basic concepts, and then proceeds to presenting electronic components, schematics, diagrams, and symbols. The next two chapters detail Ohm’s law and other electronic formulas. Next, the book deals with security circuits, components, and symbols. The remaining chapters cover the power supplies, wiring, and safety. The book will of great use to anyone looking forward to designing and installing their own alarm system.

Table of Contents


About the Series

Preface

1 Basic Concepts

2 Electronic Components and Symbols

3 Schematics, Other Diagrams, and More Symbols

4 Ohm's Law

5 Other Electronic Formulas

6 Security Circuits

7 Security Components and Symbols

8 Introduction to Power Supplies

9 Introduction to Wire and Wiring

10 Tools and Equipment for Electronics

Basic Alarm Electronics

11 Safety Considerations

Security Electronics Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161617

About the Editor

John Sanger

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.