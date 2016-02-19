Basic Alarm Electronics
1st Edition
Toolbox Guides for Security Technicians
Editors: John Sanger
eBook ISBN: 9781483161617
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st June 1988
Page Count: 184
Description
Basic Alarm Electronics is an introductory manual on security systems. The book is comprised of 11 chapters that cover the electronic components and circuits involved in alarm systems. The text first covers the basic concepts, and then proceeds to presenting electronic components, schematics, diagrams, and symbols. The next two chapters detail Ohm’s law and other electronic formulas. Next, the book deals with security circuits, components, and symbols. The remaining chapters cover the power supplies, wiring, and safety. The book will of great use to anyone looking forward to designing and installing their own alarm system.
Table of Contents
About the Series
Preface
1 Basic Concepts
2 Electronic Components and Symbols
3 Schematics, Other Diagrams, and More Symbols
4 Ohm's Law
5 Other Electronic Formulas
6 Security Circuits
7 Security Components and Symbols
8 Introduction to Power Supplies
9 Introduction to Wire and Wiring
10 Tools and Equipment for Electronics
11 Safety Considerations
Security Electronics Glossary
Index
About the Editor
John Sanger
