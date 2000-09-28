Basic AC Circuits - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750671736, 9780080493985

Basic AC Circuits

2nd Edition

Authors: Clay Rawlins
Paperback ISBN: 9780750671736
eBook ISBN: 9780080493985
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 28th September 2000
Page Count: 541
Description

Basic AC Circuits, Second Edition is a step-by-step approach to AC circuit technology for the beginning student, hobbyist, technician, or engineer. The book is built into a series of self-paced, individualized learning goals covering electronics concepts, terms and the mathematics required to fully understand AC circuit problems--simple or complex. Each chapter includes learning objectives, fully-illustrated examples, practice problems and quizzes providing teachers, trainers and students a complete AC technology resource. Basic AC Circuits has been a staple of the electronics educational market since 1981, but in the new edition the author has updated the book to reflect changes in technology, especially the test equipment available today.

Basic AC Circuits has been a keystone for curriculum plans around the country for nearly two decades. This book was originally part of the Texas Instruments series published by Sams Publishing.

Key Features

  • Provides a fully-revised introduction to AC circuit technology that includes full examples, practice problems and quizzes to measure learning
  • Includes the mathematics training for AC circuit design that so many technicians and engineers are missing
  • Written in an easy-to-read and follow format with many illustrations, examples, and hands-on practice

Readership

Students, technicians, beginning engineers

Table of Contents

Introduction to Alternating Current
AC and the Sine Wave
The Oscilloscope and Its Use
The Sine Wave and Phase; Resistive Circuits
Capacitance
RC Circuit Analysis
Inductance and Transformers
RL Circuit Analysis
RC and RL Time Constants
RLC Circuit Analysis
Phasor Algebra
Complex RLC Circuit Analysis
Resonance



Details

No. of pages:
541
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750671736
eBook ISBN:
9780080493985

About the Author

Clay Rawlins

Affiliations and Expertise

Clay Rawlins currently teaches courses in electronics at Eastfield College. Trained as an electrical engineer, he published the very successful first edition of this book in 1981.

Reviews

"An excellent reference source for students taking courses in circuit analysis and electric power engineering." --A. Tryuadlouski, University of Nevada at Reno

Ratings and Reviews

