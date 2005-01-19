Basic 1H- and 13C-NMR Spectroscopy

CHAPTER 1 - Introduction

1.1. Structure Elucidation and NMR.

1.2. Development of NMR Spectroscopy.



CHAPTER 2 - Resonance Phenomena

2.1. Magnetic Properties of Atomic Nuclei.

2.2. Spin Quantum Numbers of Elements.

2.3. Behaviour of an Atomic Nucleus in a Magnetic Field.

2.4. Relaxation.

2.5. NMR Instrumentation.



CHAPTER 3 - Chemical Shift

3.1. Local Magnetic Fields Around a Nucleus.

3.2. The Unit of the Chemical Shift.

3.3. Sample Preparation.

3.4. The Factors Influencing the Chemical Shift.



3.5. Exercises.



CHAPTER 4 - Spin-Spin Splitting in the 1H-NMR Spectra

4.1 Explanation of Spin-Spin Splitting.

4.2 Spin-Spin Coupling Mechanism.

4.3.Factors Influencing Spin-Spin Coupling Constants.



CHAPTER 5 - Spin-Spin Splitting to Different Protons

5.1. General Rules.

5.2. Examples of Coupling with Different Protons.

5.3. Problems.



CHAPTER 6 - Spin Systems: Analysis of the 1H NMR Spectra

6.1. Second-order Spectra.

6.2. Two-Spin Systems.



CHAPTER 7 - NMR Shift Reagents and Double Resonance Experiments: Simplification of the NMR Spectra

7.1. Shift Reagents.

7.2. Double Resonance Experiments.



CHAPTER 8 - Dynamic NMR Spectroscopy

8.1 Basic Theories.



CHAPTER 9 - Introduction

9.1. Development of 13C-NMR Spectroscopy.

9.2. Comparison of the 1H and 13C Nucleus.

9.3. The Factors Influencing the Sensitivity of the 13C Nucleus.

9.4. The Factors Increasing the Sensitivity in 13C NMR Spectroscopy.



CHAPTER 10 - Absorption and Resonance

10.1.Classical Treatment of Absorption and Resonance.

10.2 Relaxation Processes.



CHAPTER 11 - Pulse NMR Spectroscopy

11.1. Introduction to Pulse NMR Spectroscopy.

11.2. Continuous Wave and Fourier Transform NMR Spectroscopy.

11.3. Interaction of a Monochromatic Radio Frequency with the Sample.

11.4. Fourier Transformation.

11.5. Routine Pulsed 13C-NMR Measurement Techniques.

11.6. Broadband Decoupling.

11.7. Nuclear Overhauser Effect (NOE).

11.8. Measurements of NOE Enhanced Coupled 13C NMR. Spectra: Gated Decoupling.

11.9. Off Resonance 1H Decoupled and Selective Decoupled Experiments.

11.10. Inverse Gated Decoupling.

11.11. Sample Preparation and Solvents.



CHAPTER 12 - Chemical Shift

12.1. Diamagnetic and Paramagnetic Shielding on Proton and Carbon Atoms.

12.2. Factors which Influence the Chemical Shifts.



CHAPTER 13 - 13C Chemical Shifts of Organic Compounds

13.1. Alkanes.

13.2. Substituted Alkanes.



13.3. Cycloalkanes.

13.4. Alkenes.

13.5. Aromatic Compounds.

13.6. Carbonyl Compounds.

13.7 Heterocyclic Compounds.



CHAPTER 14 - Spin-Spin Coupling

14.1. Couplings over One Bond (1JCH).



14.2. Couplings over Two Bonds (2JCH) (Geminal Coupling).

14.3. Couplings over Three Bonds (3JCH) (Vicinal Coupling).

14.4. Carbon-Deuterium Coupling (1JCD).



CHAPTER 15 - Multiple Pulse NMR Experiments

15.1 Measurements of Relaxation Times.

15.2. J-Modulated Spin-Echo Experiments.

15.3. Signal Enhancement by Population Transfer: Selective Population Transfer (SPT) and Selective Population Inversion (SPI).

15.4. INEPT Experiment: Insensitive Nuclei Enhanced by Polarization Transfer.

15.5. Refocused INEPT Experiment.

15.6. DEPT Experiments: Multiplicity Selection of CH, CH2, and CH3 Carbon Atoms.



CHAPTER 16 - Two-Dimensional (2D) NMR Spectroscopy

16.1. The Basic Theory of 2D-Spectroscopy.

16.2. COSY Experiment: Two Dimensional Homonuclear Correlation Spectroscopy.

16.3. 13C-13C Correlation: INADEQUATE Experiment.