Basic 1H- and 13C-NMR Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is a powerful and theoretically complex analytical tool. Basic 1H- and 13C-NMR Spectroscopy provides an introduction to the principles and applications of NMR spectroscopy. Whilst looking at the problems students encounter when using NMR spectroscopy, the author avoids the complicated mathematics that are applied within the field. Providing a rational description of the NMR phenomenon, this book is easy to read and is suitable for the undergraduate and graduate student in chemistry.
Key Features
- Describes the fundamental principles of the pulse NMR experiment and 2D NMR spectra
- Easy to read and written with the undergraduate and graduate chemistry student in mind
- Provides a rational description of NMR spectroscopy without complicated mathematics
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in chemistry
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 - Introduction
1.1. Structure Elucidation and NMR.
1.2. Development of NMR Spectroscopy.
CHAPTER 2 - Resonance Phenomena
2.1. Magnetic Properties of Atomic Nuclei.
2.2. Spin Quantum Numbers of Elements.
2.3. Behaviour of an Atomic Nucleus in a Magnetic Field.
2.4. Relaxation.
2.5. NMR Instrumentation.
CHAPTER 3 - Chemical Shift
3.1. Local Magnetic Fields Around a Nucleus.
3.2. The Unit of the Chemical Shift.
3.3. Sample Preparation.
3.4. The Factors Influencing the Chemical Shift.
3.5. Exercises.
CHAPTER 4 - Spin-Spin Splitting in the 1H-NMR Spectra
4.1 Explanation of Spin-Spin Splitting.
4.2 Spin-Spin Coupling Mechanism.
4.3.Factors Influencing Spin-Spin Coupling Constants.
CHAPTER 5 - Spin-Spin Splitting to Different Protons
5.1. General Rules.
5.2. Examples of Coupling with Different Protons.
5.3. Problems.
CHAPTER 6 - Spin Systems: Analysis of the 1H NMR Spectra
6.1. Second-order Spectra.
6.2. Two-Spin Systems.
CHAPTER 7 - NMR Shift Reagents and Double Resonance Experiments: Simplification of the NMR Spectra
7.1. Shift Reagents.
7.2. Double Resonance Experiments.
CHAPTER 8 - Dynamic NMR Spectroscopy
8.1 Basic Theories.
CHAPTER 9 - Introduction
9.1. Development of 13C-NMR Spectroscopy.
9.2. Comparison of the 1H and 13C Nucleus.
9.3. The Factors Influencing the Sensitivity of the 13C Nucleus.
9.4. The Factors Increasing the Sensitivity in 13C NMR Spectroscopy.
CHAPTER 10 - Absorption and Resonance
10.1.Classical Treatment of Absorption and Resonance.
10.2 Relaxation Processes.
CHAPTER 11 - Pulse NMR Spectroscopy
11.1. Introduction to Pulse NMR Spectroscopy.
11.2. Continuous Wave and Fourier Transform NMR Spectroscopy.
11.3. Interaction of a Monochromatic Radio Frequency with the Sample.
11.4. Fourier Transformation.
11.5. Routine Pulsed 13C-NMR Measurement Techniques.
11.6. Broadband Decoupling.
11.7. Nuclear Overhauser Effect (NOE).
11.8. Measurements of NOE Enhanced Coupled 13C NMR. Spectra: Gated Decoupling.
11.9. Off Resonance 1H Decoupled and Selective Decoupled Experiments.
11.10. Inverse Gated Decoupling.
11.11. Sample Preparation and Solvents.
CHAPTER 12 - Chemical Shift
12.1. Diamagnetic and Paramagnetic Shielding on Proton and Carbon Atoms.
12.2. Factors which Influence the Chemical Shifts.
CHAPTER 13 - 13C Chemical Shifts of Organic Compounds
13.1. Alkanes.
13.2. Substituted Alkanes.
13.3. Cycloalkanes.
13.4. Alkenes.
13.5. Aromatic Compounds.
13.6. Carbonyl Compounds.
13.7 Heterocyclic Compounds.
CHAPTER 14 - Spin-Spin Coupling
14.1. Couplings over One Bond (1JCH).
14.2. Couplings over Two Bonds (2JCH) (Geminal Coupling).
14.3. Couplings over Three Bonds (3JCH) (Vicinal Coupling).
14.4. Carbon-Deuterium Coupling (1JCD).
CHAPTER 15 - Multiple Pulse NMR Experiments
15.1 Measurements of Relaxation Times.
15.2. J-Modulated Spin-Echo Experiments.
15.3. Signal Enhancement by Population Transfer: Selective Population Transfer (SPT) and Selective Population Inversion (SPI).
15.4. INEPT Experiment: Insensitive Nuclei Enhanced by Polarization Transfer.
15.5. Refocused INEPT Experiment.
15.6. DEPT Experiments: Multiplicity Selection of CH, CH2, and CH3 Carbon Atoms.
CHAPTER 16 - Two-Dimensional (2D) NMR Spectroscopy
16.1. The Basic Theory of 2D-Spectroscopy.
16.2. COSY Experiment: Two Dimensional Homonuclear Correlation Spectroscopy.
16.3. 13C-13C Correlation: INADEQUATE Experiment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 19th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525532
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518118
About the Author
Metin Balci
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey
Reviews
&qu: "Balci offers an excellent introduction to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy...The book is well written, with references, and is full of useful figures, charts, and diagrams. It even contains 101 exercises for the reader to identify. This work is a must-read for all students who are new to NMR and a useful refresher for the more experienced. Summing up: Highly recommended. Lower-division undergraduates through professionals; two-year technical program students." @source: S.S. Mason, Mount Union College, November 2005, CHOICE