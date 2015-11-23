Basement Membranes, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. Integrating Activities of Laminins that Drive Basement Membrane Assembly and Function
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Laminin Family
- 3. Laminin Polymerization
- 4. Laminin Adhesion to Cell Surfaces and Anchorage to Cytoskeleton
- 5. Laminin Polymerization on Cell Surfaces
- 6. Adaptor Proteins that Bind to Laminins: Nidogen, Perlecan, and Agrin
- 7. Type IV Collagen Network
- 8. Laminin-Deficient Muscular Dystrophy and Neuropathy
- 9. Pierson Syndrome
- 10. Conclusions
- Chapter Two. Laminin-α2 Chain-Deficient Congenital Muscular Dystrophy: Pathophysiology and Development of Treatment
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Laminin-211 and Cell Surface Receptors
- 3. Clinical Phenotype of MDC1A
- 4. Animal Models of MDC1A
- 5. Pathogenesis of MDC1A
- 6. Amelioration of Disease in Mice
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Three. Type IV Collagens and Basement Membrane Diseases: Cell Biology and Pathogenic Mechanisms
- 1. Genomic Organization and Protein Structure of Type IV Collagens
- 2. Type IV Collagen Biosynthesis
- 3. Type IV Collagen-Related Pathology
- 4. Mechanisms for Type IV Collagen-Related Pathology
- Chapter Four. Epidermal Basement Membrane in Health and Disease
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Composition and Architecture of the Epidermal BM and Associated Adhesion Structures
- 3. The Role of Components of the Epidermal BM in Cutaneous Regeneration
- 4. Disorders of the Epidermal BM
- 5. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Chapter Five. Applying Proteomics to Investigate Extracellular Matrix in Health and Disease
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics
- 3. Enrichment of ECM for Proteomic Analysis
- 4. Defining the Matrisome
- 5. Proteomics of ECM in Health and Disease
- 6. Emerging Techniques
- 7. Summary
- Chapter Six. Molecular Basis of Laminin–Integrin Interactions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Laminin Receptors
- 3. Ligand Specificities of Laminin-Binding Integrins
- 4. Mechanisms Underlying the Recognition of Laminins by Integrins
- 5. Molecular Mechanisms of Laminin Action through Integrins
- 6. The Roles of Tetraspanins in the Regulation of Laminin-Binding Integrins
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Seven. Cell Receptor–Basement Membrane Interactions in Health and Disease: A Kidney-Centric View
- 1. Basement Membrane Components in Healthy and Diseased Kidney
- 2. The Alport Mouse Models of Kidney Disease
- 3. Laminins and Mouse Models of Glomerular Kidney Disease
- 4. Laminins and Renal Epithelial Cell Homeostasis
- 5. Nidogens and Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans in Kidney Homeostasis
- 6. Basement Membrane Modifying Enzymes in Health and Disease
- 7. Integrins in Healthy and Diseased Kidney
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. The Basement Membrane Proteoglycans Perlecan and Agrin: Something Old, Something New
- 1. Introduction
- 2. A Succinct Historical Perspective
- 3. Basement Membrane Proteoglycan Core Proteins
- Chapter Nine. Building from the Ground up: Basement Membranes in Drosophila Development
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis, Secretion, and Assembly of BMs on Basal Cell Surfaces
- 3. Mechanical Contributions of the BM to Morphogenesis
- 4. Contributions of the BM to Cell–Cell Signaling during Development
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Ten. Basement Membranes in the Worm: A Dynamic Scaffolding that Instructs Cellular Behaviors and Shapes Tissues
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basement Membrane Assembly in the Worm: Diverse Compositions Determined by Local Interactions and Recruitment of Matrix Components
- 3. Basement Membranes Instruct Diverse Cellular Behaviors and Shape Tissues
- 4. Creating Gaps in—or Links between—Basement Membranes Helps Shape Tissues
- 5. Future Directions and Perspectives
- 6. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Basement Membranes focuses on specialized extracellular matrices that provide the scaffolds used and required by cells to organize themselves into tissues and organs. As basement membranes have been shown to be defective in numerous genetic and acquired diseases and to contribute to the microenvironment of both tumor cells and stem cells, this book presents a view of specific basement membrane components and their roles in development and disease, all written and commented on in chapters written by leaders in the basement membrane field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
Published:
- 23rd November 2015
Imprint:
- Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040911
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040157
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jeffrey H. Miner Serial Volume Editor
Dr.Jeffrey H. Miner, PhD, received his doctorate in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry in 1991 from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA. In 1992 he moved to Washington University in St. Louis for postdoctoral training with Dr. Joshua R. Sanes. In 1996 he was appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Washington University School of Medicine Renal Division, where he has maintained a lab ever since and is currently a tenured Professor. During his postdoctoral fellowship Dr. Miner developed an interest in the roles of collagen IV and laminin in basement membrane function, particularly regarding the glomerular basement membrane of the kidney. He was the first to demonstrate developmental transitions in basement membrane protein isoforms in the developing kidney, and went on to show in knockout mouse models that these transitions are crucial for normal kidney development and function. He discovered the laminin Α5 chain, a widely expressed laminin chain important in several crucial developmental processes, as well as in kidney function. He has continued to focus on rare diseases of the glomerular basement membrane caused by mutations in collagen IV (Alport syndrome) and laminin Β2 (Pierson syndrome and a related congenital nephrotic syndrome) using the mouse as a model. This work has implicated the glomerular basement membrane as a critical component of the kidney’s ultrafiltration barrier that impedes the passage of plasma proteins into the urine.
In 2004 he received the American Society of Nephrology’s Young Investigator Award. In 2008 he was Chair of the Gordon Research Conference on Basement Membranes. He was a Councilor of the American Society for Matrix Biology from 2009-2012.
Dr. Miner has received grant funding from the National Science Foundation (predoctoral fellowship), the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Fund (postdoctoral fellowship), the National Institutes of Health, the March of Dimes, the American Heart Association (Establish Investigator Award and Grant-in-Aid), and the Alport Syndrome Foundation. He has also received research support from industry, including Creative Biomolecules, Biogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, and Third Rock Ventures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, MO, USA