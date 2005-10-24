Basement Membranes: Cell and Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121533564, 9780080917214

Basement Membranes: Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Authors: Nicholas Kefalides Jacques Borel
eBook ISBN: 9780080917214
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121533564
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2005
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Section I. Biology of Basement Membranes.

  1. Early Years of Basement Membrane Research.
  2. Morphology and Ultrastructutre of Basement Membranes.
  3. Basement Membranes in Development.
  4. Functions of Basement Membranes. Section II. Chemistry and Metabolism of Basement Membranes.
  5. Structural Macromolecules: Type IV Collagen.
  6. Structural Macromolecules: Laminins, Entactin/Nidogen, Proteoglycans (Perlecan, Agrin)
  7. Minor Proteins of Basement Membranes. Minor Collagens of the basement Membrane Zone.
  8. Biosynthesis of Basement Membrane Macromolecules.
  9. Internal Organization of Basement Membranes.
  10. Contacts of Basement Membrane Molecules with Cell Membranes. Section III. Alterations of Basement Membranes in Pathologic and Physiologic States.
  11. Immune-Mediated Diseases Involving Basement Membranes.
  12. Genetically Mediated and Acquired Basement Membrane Disorders.
  13. Biological Properties of Peptides Arising from Type IV Collagen and other Basement Membrane Proteins.

Description

Basement Membranes: Cell and Molecular Biology brings together the most important research developments of the past 45 years that have enriched our knowledge and contributed to a better understanding of the biochemistry and cell and molecular biology of basement membranes. It describes the studies that shed light on the ultrastructural organization, the biosynthesis of the macromolecular components, their functions in embryonic development and differentiation, and in the mature state. A major portion of the book is devoted to the description of the genes that regulate the expression of the various structural macromolecules.

Key Features

  • Reviews the early years of research and the discovery of type IV collagen
  • Presents the diversity of basement membrane morphology
  • Discusses gene structure

Readership

Researchers in cell biology, developmental biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, immunology, immunochemistry, neuroscience, diabetes, nephrology, embyrology, vascular surgery, cardiology, rheumatology, hematology, bone and joint surgery, cancer research, and angiogenesis.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917214
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121533564

About the Authors

Nicholas Kefalides Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine-Emeritus, Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Jacques Borel Author

