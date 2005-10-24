Basement Membranes: Cell and Molecular Biology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Biology of Basement Membranes.
- Early Years of Basement Membrane Research.
- Morphology and Ultrastructutre of Basement Membranes.
- Basement Membranes in Development.
- Functions of Basement Membranes. Section II. Chemistry and Metabolism of Basement Membranes.
- Structural Macromolecules: Type IV Collagen.
- Structural Macromolecules: Laminins, Entactin/Nidogen, Proteoglycans (Perlecan, Agrin)
- Minor Proteins of Basement Membranes. Minor Collagens of the basement Membrane Zone.
- Biosynthesis of Basement Membrane Macromolecules.
- Internal Organization of Basement Membranes.
- Contacts of Basement Membrane Molecules with Cell Membranes. Section III. Alterations of Basement Membranes in Pathologic and Physiologic States.
- Immune-Mediated Diseases Involving Basement Membranes.
- Genetically Mediated and Acquired Basement Membrane Disorders.
- Biological Properties of Peptides Arising from Type IV Collagen and other Basement Membrane Proteins.
Description
Basement Membranes: Cell and Molecular Biology brings together the most important research developments of the past 45 years that have enriched our knowledge and contributed to a better understanding of the biochemistry and cell and molecular biology of basement membranes. It describes the studies that shed light on the ultrastructural organization, the biosynthesis of the macromolecular components, their functions in embryonic development and differentiation, and in the mature state. A major portion of the book is devoted to the description of the genes that regulate the expression of the various structural macromolecules.
Key Features
- Reviews the early years of research and the discovery of type IV collagen
- Presents the diversity of basement membrane morphology
- Discusses gene structure
Readership
Researchers in cell biology, developmental biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, genetics, immunology, immunochemistry, neuroscience, diabetes, nephrology, embyrology, vascular surgery, cardiology, rheumatology, hematology, bone and joint surgery, cancer research, and angiogenesis.
