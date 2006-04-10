Base Metals Handbook
1st Edition
Description
First published in looseleaf format in 1993, Base Metals Handbook has been described as the bible of the metals trading community. The looseleaf is divided into seven sections. The first of these provides a general introduction to the history, structure and workings of the base metals markets, with particular reference to the London Metal Exchange (LME). The following sections review aluminium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel and tin. Each of the sections on a particular metal reviews extraction and refining, the major markets for the metal, and the trading environment. The looseleaf includes data on mineral reserves, mines, smelters and refiners, as well as import-export flows, consumption trends and metals stocks.
With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, Base Metals Handbook will continue to be a standard reference for all those involved in producing and trading base metals, including brokers, traders, analysts and investors.
Key Features
- A standard reference for all involved in producing and trading base metals
- Divided into manageable sections, covering the market and individual metals
- Discusses the London Metal Exchange
Readership
All those involved in producing and trading base metals, including brokers, traders, analysts, and investors
Table of Contents
The base metals markets: History and background; The LME: development and structure; The current position and the future. Aluminium: Resources and extraction; Consumption; The market; Appendix. Copper: Resources and extraction; Consumption; The market; Appendix. Lead: Resources and extraction; Consumption; The market; Appendix. Zinc: Resources and extraction; Consumption; The market; Appendix. Nickel: Resources and extraction; Consumption; The market; Appendix. Tin: Resources and extraction; Consumption; The market.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 10th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691677
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781845691547
About the Editor
Martin Thompson
Martin Thompson retired as Commercial Adviser for Rio Tinto plc in 1999, having joined the company in 1968. From 1976 onwards he dealt mainly with base metals, specialising in copper. He is a regular writer on the metal and has undertaken an examination of an international trade dispute on behalf of GATT. He was Chairman of the British Copper Development Association, Vice-Chairman of the European Copper Institute, and Chairman of the Statistical Committee of the International Copper Study Group. Previously he worked for Consolidated Tin Smelters Ltd and for the merchant bank NM Rothschild and Sons, in London and Rhodesia. Martin Thompson is also editor of the Base metals handbook (Woodhead Publishing, 2001).
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Rio Tinto Plc
Reviews
Whilst retaining the same format, the new edition has been extensively updated to take account of recent developments in the market for each metal., Welding and Cutting