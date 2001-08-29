Base Excision Repair, Volume 68

Preface. Keynote Address: Past, Present, and Future Aspects of Base Excision Repair.

Multiple Pathways for DNA Base Excision Repair: Foreward. The Switch Mechanism among Multiple BER Pathways. Yeast Base Excision Repair: Interconnections and Networks. BER, MGMT, and MMR in Defense Against Alkylation-Induced Genotoxicity and Apoptosis.

Gene Targeting in the Mouse for Elucidating the Role of BER: Foreward. Mammalian DNA b-Polymerase in Base Excision Repair of Alkylation Damage. Regulation of Intracellular Localization of Human MTH1, OGG1 and MYH Proteins for Repair of Oxidative DNA Damage. Repair of 8-Oxoguanine and OGG1-Incised Apurinic Sites In a CHO Cell Line. Mammalian OGG1/MMH Gene Plays a Major Role for Repair of the 8-hydroxyguanine Lesion in DNA.

Complexities of BER: Foreward. Molecular Mechanism of PCNA-Dependent Base Excision Repair. Factors Influencing the Removal of Thymine Glycol from DNA in y-Irradiated Human Cells. Completion of Base Excision Repair by Mammalian DNA Ligases. Uracil-Initiated Base Excision DNA Repair Synthesis Fidelity In Human Colon Adenocarcinoma LoVo and Escherichia coli Cell Extracts.

DNA Glycosylases: Specificity and Mechanisms: Foreward. Multiple DNA Glycosylases for Repair of 8-Oxoguanine and Their Potential In Vivo Functions. DNA Substrates Containing Defined Oxidative Base Lesions and Their Application to Study Substrate Specificities of Base Excision Repair Enzymes. Mechanism of Action of E. coli Formamidopyrimidine N-Glycosylase: Role of K155 in Substrate Binding and Product Release. Thymine DNA Glycosylase.

Mitochondrial BER: Foreward. Crystallizing Thoughts about DNA Base Excision Repair. DNA Damage Recognition, and Repair Pathway Coordination Revealed by the Structural Biochemistry of DNA Repair Enzymes. Potential Double Flipping Mechanism by E. coli MutY. Properties and Functions of Human Uracil-DNA Glycosylase From the UNG Gene. Index.