Base Excision Repair, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Keynote Address: Past, Present, and Future Aspects of Base Excision Repair.
Multiple Pathways for DNA Base Excision Repair: Foreward. The Switch Mechanism among Multiple BER Pathways. Yeast Base Excision Repair: Interconnections and Networks. BER, MGMT, and MMR in Defense Against Alkylation-Induced Genotoxicity and Apoptosis.
Gene Targeting in the Mouse for Elucidating the Role of BER: Foreward. Mammalian DNA b-Polymerase in Base Excision Repair of Alkylation Damage. Regulation of Intracellular Localization of Human MTH1, OGG1 and MYH Proteins for Repair of Oxidative DNA Damage. Repair of 8-Oxoguanine and OGG1-Incised Apurinic Sites In a CHO Cell Line. Mammalian OGG1/MMH Gene Plays a Major Role for Repair of the 8-hydroxyguanine Lesion in DNA.
Complexities of BER: Foreward. Molecular Mechanism of PCNA-Dependent Base Excision Repair. Factors Influencing the Removal of Thymine Glycol from DNA in y-Irradiated Human Cells. Completion of Base Excision Repair by Mammalian DNA Ligases. Uracil-Initiated Base Excision DNA Repair Synthesis Fidelity In Human Colon Adenocarcinoma LoVo and Escherichia coli Cell Extracts.
DNA Glycosylases: Specificity and Mechanisms: Foreward. Multiple DNA Glycosylases for Repair of 8-Oxoguanine and Their Potential In Vivo Functions. DNA Substrates Containing Defined Oxidative Base Lesions and Their Application to Study Substrate Specificities of Base Excision Repair Enzymes. Mechanism of Action of E. coli Formamidopyrimidine N-Glycosylase: Role of K155 in Substrate Binding and Product Release. Thymine DNA Glycosylase.
Mitochondrial BER: Foreward. Crystallizing Thoughts about DNA Base Excision Repair. DNA Damage Recognition, and Repair Pathway Coordination Revealed by the Structural Biochemistry of DNA Repair Enzymes. Potential Double Flipping Mechanism by E. coli MutY. Properties and Functions of Human Uracil-DNA Glycosylase From the UNG Gene. Index.
Description
This volume of Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology represents research discussed during the DNA Base Excision Repair Workshop. This compilation of articles focuses on several recent observations highlighting the complexity of the base excision repair (BER) process in DNA repair. Focusing on the various facets of BER research, this book is a timely and highly beneficial reference for investigators in the DNA repair field. It will also aid scientists not directly involved in repair studies to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the current state of knowledge in the field.
Progress in Nucleic Acid Research and Molecular Biology provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, and cell biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 403
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 29th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125400688
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925141
Reviews
@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." @source:--BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
About the Serial Editors
Kivie Moldave Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of California, Irvine, California, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sankar Mitra Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, U.S.A.
Amanda McCullough Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, U.S.A.
R. Lloyd Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, U.S.A.
Samuel Wilson Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
NIEHS, NIH, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, U.S.A.