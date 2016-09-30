Barley - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781891127793, 9780128123690

Barley

1st Edition

Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition

Authors: Peter R Shewry Steven E Ullrich
eBook ISBN: 9780128123690
Published Date: 30th September 2016
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
185.00
157.25
299.00
254.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The Barley Crop: Origin and Taxonomy, Production, and End Uses
    2. Barley Grain: Development and Structure
    3. Genetic and Molecular Aspects of Barley Grain Development
    4. Barley Grain Carbohydrates: Starch and Cell Walls
    5. Barley Arabinoxylans: Molecular, Physicochemical, and Functional Properties
    6. Barley Grain Proteins
    7. Minor Components of the Barley Grain: Minerals, Lipids, Terpenoids, Phenolics, and Vitamins
    8. Malting, Brewing, and Distilling
    9. Barley Foods and Public Health
    10. Processing of Barley Grain for Food and Feed
    11. Use of Barley Grain and Straw for Biofuels and other Industrial Uses
    12. Molecular Breeding for Malting Quality

Description

Barley: Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition is an important resource for any cereal chemist, food scientist, or crop scientist who needs to understand the development, structure, composition, and end-use properties of the barley grain for cultivation, trade, and utilization.

Editors Peter R. Shewry and Steven E. Ullrich bring together a wide range of international authorities on barley to create this truly unique, encyclopedic reference work that covers the massive increase in barley knowledge over the past 20 years, since the first edition of this book was published. Barley: Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition offers the latest coverage of barley’s applications in milling, breeding, and production for food, feed, malting, brewing, distilling, and biofuels. It delivers a complete update of the latest knowledge of barley’s many components, from the genetic and molecular level to its many constituents, such as proteins, carbohydrates, arabinoxylans, minerals, lipids, terpenoids, phenolics, and vitamins.

This important book also includes chapters on barley’s plant and grain development from both the physiological and genetic perspectives, making it an important resource not only for cereal and food scientists but also for crop scientists involved in breeding, agronomy, and related plant sciences

Key Features

New coverage includes:

  • Updated, comprehensive knowledge on barley’s components, including proteins, carbohydrates, arabinoxylans, and bioactive effects
  • New end-use ideas for barley as an ingredient in food products
  • Nonfood industrial applications for barley, including biofuels
  • A new chapter on barley’s health benefits
  • Molecular breeding for malting quality

Readership

cereal chemists, food scientists, crop scientists

Details

Language:
English
Published:
eBook ISBN:
9780128123690

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Peter R Shewry Author

Specialty: Grain Quality Education: BS, Botany, University of Bristol; PhD, University of Bristol; DSc, University of Bristol

Affiliations and Expertise

Peter R. Shewry, Associate Director and Head of Centre for Crop Genetic Improvement, Rothamsted Research, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, UK

Steven E Ullrich Author

Specialty: Crop Breeding and Genetics Education: BS, Wildlife Management, University of Michigan; MS, Biology, University of Idaho; PhD, Crop and Soil Science, Montana State University

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.