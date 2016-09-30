Barley
1st Edition
Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition
Table of Contents
- The Barley Crop: Origin and Taxonomy, Production, and End Uses
2. Barley Grain: Development and Structure
3. Genetic and Molecular Aspects of Barley Grain Development
4. Barley Grain Carbohydrates: Starch and Cell Walls
5. Barley Arabinoxylans: Molecular, Physicochemical, and Functional Properties
6. Barley Grain Proteins
7. Minor Components of the Barley Grain: Minerals, Lipids, Terpenoids, Phenolics, and Vitamins
8. Malting, Brewing, and Distilling
9. Barley Foods and Public Health
10. Processing of Barley Grain for Food and Feed
11. Use of Barley Grain and Straw for Biofuels and other Industrial Uses
12. Molecular Breeding for Malting Quality
Barley: Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition is an important resource for any cereal chemist, food scientist, or crop scientist who needs to understand the development, structure, composition, and end-use properties of the barley grain for cultivation, trade, and utilization.
Editors Peter R. Shewry and Steven E. Ullrich bring together a wide range of international authorities on barley to create this truly unique, encyclopedic reference work that covers the massive increase in barley knowledge over the past 20 years, since the first edition of this book was published. Barley: Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition offers the latest coverage of barley’s applications in milling, breeding, and production for food, feed, malting, brewing, distilling, and biofuels. It delivers a complete update of the latest knowledge of barley’s many components, from the genetic and molecular level to its many constituents, such as proteins, carbohydrates, arabinoxylans, minerals, lipids, terpenoids, phenolics, and vitamins.
This important book also includes chapters on barley’s plant and grain development from both the physiological and genetic perspectives, making it an important resource not only for cereal and food scientists but also for crop scientists involved in breeding, agronomy, and related plant sciences
New coverage includes:
- Updated, comprehensive knowledge on barley’s components, including proteins, carbohydrates, arabinoxylans, and bioactive effects
- New end-use ideas for barley as an ingredient in food products
- Nonfood industrial applications for barley, including biofuels
- A new chapter on barley’s health benefits
- Molecular breeding for malting quality
cereal chemists, food scientists, crop scientists
English
- English
- Published:
- 30th September 2016
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123690
Peter R Shewry Author
Specialty: Grain Quality Education: BS, Botany, University of Bristol; PhD, University of Bristol; DSc, University of Bristol
Peter R. Shewry, Associate Director and Head of Centre for Crop Genetic Improvement, Rothamsted Research, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, UK
Steven E Ullrich Author
Specialty: Crop Breeding and Genetics Education: BS, Wildlife Management, University of Michigan; MS, Biology, University of Idaho; PhD, Crop and Soil Science, Montana State University
Department of Crop and Soil Sciences, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington, U.S.A.