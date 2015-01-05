Bark Beetles
1st Edition
Biology and Ecology of Native and Invasive Species
Description
Bark Beetles: Biology and Ecology of Native and Invasive Species provides a thorough discussion of these economically important pests of coniferous and broadleaf trees and their importance in agriculture. It is the first book in the market solely dedicated to this important group of insects, and contains 15 chapters on natural history and ecology, morphology, taxonomy and phylogenetics, evolution and diversity, population dynamics, resistance, symbiotic associations, natural enemies, climate change, management strategies, economics, and politics, with some chapters exclusively devoted to some of the most economically important bark beetle genera, including Dendroctonus, Ips, Tomicus, Hypothenemus, and Scolytus.
This text is ideal for entomology and forestry courses, and is aimed at scientists, faculty members, forest managers, practitioners of biological control of insect pests, mycologists interested in bark beetle-fungal associations, and students in the disciplines of entomology, ecology, and forestry.
Key Features
- Provides the only synthesis of the literature on bark beetles
- Features chapters exclusively devoted to some of the most economically important bark beetle genera, such as Dendroctonus, Ips, Tomicus, Hypothenemus, and Scolytus
- Includes copious color illustrations and photographs that further enhance the content
Readership
Scientists, faculty members, forest managers, and students in the fields of entomology, ecology, forestry, evolutionary biology, and mycology. Secondary: As a text for courses in entomology and forestry, and a reference in entomology, ecology, invasive species, landscape ecology, and climate change courses
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- About the Editors
- Chapter 1: Natural History and Ecology of Bark Beetles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Diversity of lifestyles and ecological relationships
- 3 Interactions with host plants
- 4 Communication
- 5 Tritrophic interactions
- 6 Population dynamics
- 7 Roles in ecological processes and socioeconomic impacts
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Morphology, Taxonomy, and Phylogenetics of Bark Beetles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Current approaches and status of the field
- 3 Bark beetle morphology
- 4 Current scolytine and platypodine classification
- 5 Conclusion: unresolved issues
- Chapter 3: Evolution and Diversity of Bark and Ambrosia Beetles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What are bark and ambrosia beetles?
- 3 Evolutionary ecology of feeding
- 4 Evolutionary ecology of reproductive behavior
- 5 Social evolution
- 6 Intracellular bacteria and bark beetle evolution
- 7 Conclusion
- Appendix
- Chapter 4: Population Dynamics of Bark Beetles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Concepts in population dynamics
- 3 Host use and pest ecology of bark beetles
- 4 Ecology of tree-infesting bark beetles
- 5 Fixed, stable points, transient dynamics, and bark beetle aggression
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Conifer Defense and Resistance to Bark Beetles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Anatomical and chemical components of conifer defenses
- 3 Preformed and induced conifer defenses
- 4 Failure of conifer defenses
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Symbiotic Associations of Bark Beetles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fungi
- 3 Yeasts
- 4 Bacteria
- 5 Mites
- 6 Nematodes
- 7 Viruses
- 8 Other arthropod symbionts
- 9 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Natural Enemies of Bark Beetles: Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens, and Nematodes
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Predators and parasitoids of bark beetles
- 3 Pathogens of bark beetles
- 4 Nematodes
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Dendroctonus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Effects of the environment
- 3 Ecological importance
- 4 Anthropogenic effects
- 5 The basic biology of dendroctonus species
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Biology, Systematics, and Evolution of Ips
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Historical perspective of species taxonomy
- 3 Phylogenetics and population genetics
- 4 Evolution
- 5 Annotated list of Ips species
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 10: The Genus Tomicus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Taxonomic and phylogenetic aspects
- 3 Geographic distribution and host range
- 4 Basic biology and ecology
- 5 Biotic associations
- 6 population dynamics
- 7 Dispersal
- 8 Damage and economic and ecological importance
- 9 Management
- 10 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 11: The Genus Hypothenemus, with Emphasis on H. hampei, the Coffee Berry Borer
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The genus hypothenemus
- 3 Coffee and the coffee berry borer
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Scolytus and other Economically Important Bark and Ambrosia Beetles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction to diversity of north american species
- 2 Scolytus
- 3 Polygraphus
- 4 Pseudohylesinus
- 5 Dryocoetes
- 6 Xyleborus
- 7 Euwallacea
- 8 Xylosandrus
- 9 Trypodendron
- 10 Pityophthorus
- 11 Conophthorus
- 12 Gnathotrichus
- 13 Monarthrum
- 14 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Modeling Bark Beetle Responses to Climate Change
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Model types and data requirements
- 3 Developed models
- 4 Comparisons among bark beetle species in response to climate
- 5 Model limitations
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Management Strategies for Bark Beetles in Conifer Forests
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Detection and survey
- 3 Risk and hazard rating
- 4 Direct control
- 5 Indirect control
- 6 Case study—management of ips typographus in central europe
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Economics and Politics of Bark Beetles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction—ecosystems, humans, and bark beetles
- 2 Economics
- 3 Politics
- 4 A diversity of patterns—illustrative case studies
- 5 Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 5th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171732
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171565
About the Editor
Fernando Vega
Affiliations and Expertise
Sustainable Perennial Crops Laboratory, United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Beltsville, MD
Richard Hofstetter
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Forestry, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ, USA
Reviews
"Overall, this is a well written, comprehensive and authoritative book on bark beetle biology and ecology and is recommended reading for scholars and practitioners." --The Bulletin of the Entomological Society of Canada
"This book is a treasure trove of information on the biology of bark beetles…The 35 authors who wrote these chapters are to be congratulated on this opportunity to write their stories." --The Quarterly Review of Biology
"...numerous color photographs and illustrations are a definite plus and add a touch of aesthetics to the work...contains a wealth of information on all aspects of bark beetles and is a welcome and essential tome for foresters, entomologists, and all growers of crops affected by bark and pinhole beetles...editors are to be applauded for organizing such a comprehensive compendium.” --Society for Invertebrate Pathology Newsletter, Bark Beetles
"...will be required reading for students, researchers, pest management professionals, tree care specialists, and policy makers in need of an expansive and contemporary synthesis of the bark beetle literature. Many of the chapters also contain exceptional images that are helpful in visualizing important concepts..." --American Entomologist, Bark Beetles
"This is a valuable and unique book with a lot of useful information...thanks are due to all the editors and contributors for preparing such an excellent compendium of bark and ambrosia beetle taxonomy and biology."--European Journal of Entomology,Bark Beetles