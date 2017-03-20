Bariatric and Metabolic Endoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Rothstein has assembled top experts to present the current status of the role of endoscopy in managing the obese patient. Authors present current clinical information on the following topics: Small Bowel Target Devices and Techniques; Reimbursement Issues for Endoscopic Devices Used for Metabolic Endoscopy; the Physiologic Alteractions of Bariatric Surgery; Non-Balloon Gastric and Pyloric Therapies for Obesity; Aspiration Therapy for Obesity; Endoscopic Therapies after Surgery; Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing: Role for Diabetes Treatment; Gastric Plication; and Gastric Balloons. Readers should come away with the information they need to utilize endoscopic techniques to improve outcomes in their patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524070
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323524063
About the Authors
Richard Rothstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH