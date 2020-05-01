Barefoot Smart Global Health Diplomacy
1st Edition
A Handbook for Practitioners
Barefoot Global Health Diplomacy: A Handbook for Practitioners describes the systems, methods and tricks of the trade required for successfully working in the crossover field of global health and diplomacy. This book aims to fill the real-world gaps in training for those destined to work on health and health systems in challenging, resource-deprived environments. The key topics will include global health program and individual adaptability to developing country settings; the interface between different actors in the global health diplomacy realm (e.g. ambassadors, embassies and the military); the ethical and economic implications of global health diplomacy at the service delivery level; the definition and illustration of the ‘smart global health’ paradigm; and the essential elements for individuals and organizations to design and deliver their work in a way that advances both international relations and altruism. Barefoot Global Health Diplomacy is an accessible, practical resource on advanced aspects of global health program design and delivery for global health practitioners and other international staff working on public health initiatives and programs in developing countries.
- Offers an innovative, accessible field guide for global health workers in diplomatic aspects of their work
- Provides helpful insight on how to resolve ethical dilemmas in global health (e.g. resource allocation decisions)
- Maintains a high level of focus on advanced aspects of global health program design and delivery
Practitioners of global health, academic researchers, non-profit/non-governmental workers, private sector experts, and governmental staff; international staff and consultants working on public health initiatives and programs in developing countries; graduate students in PH or global health
- Blurring the Line - Global Health and Everything Else
2. Deep Waters - The Ethics of Smart Global Health
3. Shape Shifting - Adapting Global Health to Local Styles
4. Performance - Monitoring and Evaluating Smart Principles
5. Want a Revolution - Bringing Down Government Barriers
6. War and Peace - Smart Global Health as Military Substitute
7. Bare Feet - How to Do It Yourself
- 250
- English
- © Academic Press 2020
- 1st May 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128186817