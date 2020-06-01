Barefoot Global Health Diplomacy
1st Edition
A Handbook for Practitioners
Description
Barefoot Global Health Diplomacy: A Handbook for Practitioners fills real-world gaps in training for those destined to work on health and health systems in challenging, resource-deprived environments. Key topics include global health programs and individual adaptability for developing country settings, the interface between different actors in the global health diplomacy realm (e.g. ambassadors, embassies and the military), the ethical and economic implications of global health diplomacy at the service delivery level, the definition and illustration of the ‘smart global health’ paradigm, and the essential elements for individuals and organizations to design and deliver advances in international relations and altruism.
This book provides an accessible, practical resource on advanced aspects of global health program design and delivery for global health practitioners and other international staff working on public health initiatives and programs in developing countries.
Key Features
- Offers an innovative, accessible field guide for global health workers in diplomatic aspects of their work
- Provides helpful insight on how to resolve ethical dilemmas in global health (e.g. resource allocation decisions)
- Maintains a high level of focus on advanced aspects of global health program design and delivery
Readership
Practitioners of global health, academic researchers, non-profit/non-governmental workers, private sector experts, and governmental staff; international staff and consultants working on public health initiatives and programs in developing countries; graduate students in PH or global health
Table of Contents
- Blurring the Line - Global Health and Everything Else
2. Deep Waters - The Ethics of Smart Global Health
3. Shape Shifting - Adapting Global Health to Local Styles
4. Performance - Monitoring and Evaluating Smart Principles
5. Want a Revolution - Bringing Down Government Barriers
6. War and Peace - Smart Global Health as Military Substitute
7. Bare Feet - How to Do It Yourself
Details
About the Author
Sebastian Kevany
Sebastian Kevany has conducted over 100+ global health missions to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, with a particular focus on conflict and post-conflict settings. Sebastian holds Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from Trinity College Dublin (Ireland), a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Cape Town (South Africa), and is an adjunct assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin and an academic affiliate of the Center for AIDS Prevention Studies at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). His interests lie in Global health diplomacy, foreign policy, global health and international relations, and he has authored over fifty peer-reviewed publications, including book chapters on those topic areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic affiliate, Center for AIDS Prevention Studies, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), USA