Band T Cell Tumors
1st Edition
B and T Cell Tumors documents the proceedings of the 1982 International Conference on ""B and T Cell Tumors: Biological and Clinical Aspects"" held in Squaw Valley, California. The meeting was one of the conferences of the 1982 UCLA Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology series.
This book is organized into six parts encompassing 79 chapters. Considerable chapters tackle the origin and classification of tumors; normal clones of T and B cells; differentiation of T and B cell tumors; regulation of tumor growth and tumor therapy. Each topic is discussed based on the results obtained in human and animal models in the laboratory. Other chapters explore lymphoid neoplasms and the enormous progress made in applying the technologies of monoclonal antibodies, cell cloning/long-term culture, and genetic analysis to questions concerning lymphoid tumors. The remaining chapters consider the malignant lymphoid cell as a model for growth and regulation, and the insights emerging from these studies, which are being applied to the development of new modalities for therapy and diagnosis.
This book will be of value to scientists and clinicians who are interested in the mechanism of B and T cell tumorigenesis.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Origin and Classification of Tumors
1. Cell Lineages in Human Myeloproliferative Disorders
2. Morphology, Cytochemistry, and Immunohistology of T-Cell Lymphomas
3. Murine Hematopoietic Cell Tumors: Models for Analysis of Cellular Differentiation
4. The Relative Clinical Value of the Various Classifications of Human Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas
5. Characterization of Large Granular Lymphocyte (LGL) Tumors in the Rat
6. Differences in the Cell-Surface Phenotype of Normal and Leukemic Pre-B Cells
7. Diversity of Phenotypes of Non-Hodgkin's Malignant Lymphoma
8. On the Complexity of the B-Cell System as Assessed by Studies on Human B-Cell Lymphomas
9. Flow Cytometry: A New Approach toward Characterizing Lymphomas
10. Intermediate Filaments of Normal and Malignant Human Lymphoid Cells as Studied with Human Monoclonal IgM with Antibody Activity
ll. A Monoclonal Antibody Directed against a Human Â Lymphoid Cell Activation Antigen
12. Hypothesis: Follicular Lymphomas—Are They Benign Tumors of the Lymphoid System
II. T and B Cell Clones: Characterization and Regulation of Growth
13. Functional Studies of Immune Response Utilizing Murine T Cell Clones
14. Aspects of Alloreactivity: Lymphokine Release from Alloreactive T Cell Clones in Long-Term Culture
15. Cytolytic Hybrids between Murine CTL-Lines and Mouse or Rat Thymomas
16. Differential Activation and Specificity of Individual Human T-Cell Subpopulations
17. A Multipotential Hematopoietic Cell Line
18. Analysis of Helper Requirements for the Differentiation of Cytotoxic T-Cell Precursors
19. Different Effectors and Effector-Mechanisms Are Involved in the Natural Cell-Mediated Lysis of Lymphoid and Fibroblast Targets
20. TRF-Responsive B Cells Constitute a Subpopulation Distinct from the Other B Cell Subpopulation
21. Cloned Murine Cell Lines with NK Cell Characteristics
22. Concanavalin A (Con A) Receptors on the Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte (CTL) Surface are Involved in Cytolytic Activity
23. Plaque Formation by a Cell Colonies Growing in Soft Agar
24. Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human B Cells
25. Is LYB 2, a B-Lymphocyte Surface Antigen, a Target for a T Cell-Derived Factor
26. Identification of Human B Cell Growth Factor
27. Regulation Of B Lymphocyte Growth
III. Genetic Studies
28. Biological Properties of Class I MHC Molecules Expressed after DNA-Mediated Gene Transfer
29. The Isolation of B and T Cell-Specific Genes
30. Preliminary Evidence of an Association between an Activated Cellular Transforming Gene and a Tumor-Specific Transplantation Antigen
31. Chromosomal Abnormalities in Non-Hodgkin's Malignant Lymphoma
32. Immunogenetic Properties of Tumor Metastases
IV. Regulation of Tumor Growth and Immunity
33. Stimulation of Phagocytosis by a T Cell Lymphoma-Derived Lymphokine
34. A Molecular Complex, Detected by Monoclonal Antibodies on the Surface of Normal T Cells and Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cells, Regulates IL-2 Production and Cell Proliferation
35. Augmentation of Tumor-Specific Immunity by T-T Cell Interaction and its Application to Tumor Metastasis Inhibition
36. Antibody Directed at T Lymphocyte Differentiation Antigens Inhibits T Leukemia Proliferation in Vivo and in Vitro
37. Distinct Populations of SRBC-Immune Suppressor Cells Control B Cell Clone Growth and Secretory Differentiation
38. Reversal by T Cell Growth Factor of Viral Inhibition of Lymphocyte Mitogenesis
39. Lymphoid Immaturity and T Subpopulation Imbalances in Human Disease
40. Purification of a Soluble Immunoregulatory Substance Released by Plasmacytoma Cells
41. Accessory Cell Restrictions on in Vitro Growth of a T Cell Lymphoma: Residual Antigen Recognition Related to the Lymphomagenic Process
42. In Vitro Invasion of Lymphomas with Different Metastatic Capacity
43. Changes in Tumorogenic and Metastatic Pattern of Thymoma Cells Induced by Their Hybridization to Normal Lymphocytes
44. Cellular Interactions in Tumor Immunity against Syngeneic Tumor in the Mouse: Mechanism of Target Cell Lysis
45. Immunoregulatory Cell Interactions that Govern the Growth and Differentiation of Murine Myeloma Cells
46. Regulation of the Immune Response to Cell Surface Antigens
47. Immunosuppression in the Murine B Cell Leukemia, BCL1: Requirement for a Suppressor Macrophage and a Normal T Cell
V. Functional Property of T and B Cell Tumors
48. Activation of Human Monoclonal B Cells with Anti-Ig and T Cell-Derived Helper Factor(s) and Biochemical Analysis of the Transmembrane Signaling in B Cells
49. T Cell-Derived B Cell Differentiation Factors (BCDF): Definition of BCDFµ and BCDFγ
50. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Immunoglobulin Synthesis by Leukemic B Cells and Some Important Pathogenetic Factors
51. Differentiation of B Cell Tumors by Products of Monoclonal T Cell Immune Reactions
52. Phorbol Ester- and Anti-IgM-Induced Differentiation of Human Neoplastic B Lymphocytes: Modulation of Ig Secretion by Accessory Cells and Changes in the NK Cell Sensitivity of Tumor Cells
53. Production of Interleukin-3 by Murine Tumor Cells
54. Activation of Murine B Cell Lymphomas
55. WEHI-231 as a Tumor Model for Tolerance Induction in Immature B Lymphocytes
VI. Tumor Therapy
56. Marrow Transplantation for the Treatment of Leukemia
57. The Killing of Lymphoma Cells by Univalent Derivatives of Tumor-Specific Antibody
58. The Use of Antibody-Ricin A Chain Immunotoxins for the Therapy of a B Cell Leukemia (BCL1) in Mice
59. The Immunotherapeutic Effect of the Peptide Tuftsin on the B Cell Lymphoma, CHI
60. Modification of Host Microflora during Adoptive Immunotherapy of Spontaneous AKR Leukemia
61. Genetic and Cellular Aspects of Alloimmunization-Induced Graft-versus-Leukemia Reactivity
62. Cross-Reactive Idiotypes of Murine B Cell Lymphomas: Implications for Etiology and Immunotherapy
63. Idiotypic-Immunoglobulin Production by Human Neoplastic B Lymphocytes: Its Use in Monitoring Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy
64. Antileukemic Effects of Allogeneic Bone Marrow Allografts in Mice
65. An IgH-Linked Gene Controls the Expression of a Tumor Rejection Antigen Expressed on Surface Immunoglobulin-Positive Cells and Recognized by Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes
VII. Workshop Summaries
66. Immunosuppression
67. Myeloma
68. Functional Properties of B Cell Tumors
69. NK Cells
70. Clinical Classification of Tumors
71. Bone Marrow Transplantation: Experimental and Clinical Aspects
72. Immunotherapy
73. Cytogenetics
74. Phenotyping and Properties of T and B Tumors
75. Cytotoxic T Cells and Macrophages
76. Growth of Normal and Malignant Cells
77. Idiotypic Markers
78. Functional Properties of T Cell Tumors
79. Monoclonal Lymphoid Populations and Their Products
Index
