Band T Cell Tumors

B and T Cell Tumors documents the proceedings of the 1982 International Conference on ""B and T Cell Tumors: Biological and Clinical Aspects"" held in Squaw Valley, California. The meeting was one of the conferences of the 1982 UCLA Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology series. This book is organized into six parts encompassing 79 chapters. Considerable chapters tackle the origin and classification of tumors; normal clones of T and B cells; differentiation of T and B cell tumors; regulation of tumor growth and tumor therapy. Each topic is discussed based on the results obtained in human and animal models in the laboratory. Other chapters explore lymphoid neoplasms and the enormous progress made in applying the technologies of monoclonal antibodies, cell cloning/long-term culture, and genetic analysis to questions concerning lymphoid tumors. The remaining chapters consider the malignant lymphoid cell as a model for growth and regulation, and the insights emerging from these studies, which are being applied to the development of new modalities for therapy and diagnosis. This book will be of value to scientists and clinicians who are interested in the mechanism of B and T cell tumorigenesis.

I. Origin and Classification of Tumors

1. Cell Lineages in Human Myeloproliferative Disorders

2. Morphology, Cytochemistry, and Immunohistology of T-Cell Lymphomas

3. Murine Hematopoietic Cell Tumors: Models for Analysis of Cellular Differentiation

4. The Relative Clinical Value of the Various Classifications of Human Non-Hodgkin's Lymphomas

5. Characterization of Large Granular Lymphocyte (LGL) Tumors in the Rat

6. Differences in the Cell-Surface Phenotype of Normal and Leukemic Pre-B Cells

7. Diversity of Phenotypes of Non-Hodgkin's Malignant Lymphoma

8. On the Complexity of the B-Cell System as Assessed by Studies on Human B-Cell Lymphomas

9. Flow Cytometry: A New Approach toward Characterizing Lymphomas

10. Intermediate Filaments of Normal and Malignant Human Lymphoid Cells as Studied with Human Monoclonal IgM with Antibody Activity

ll. A Monoclonal Antibody Directed against a Human Â Lymphoid Cell Activation Antigen

12. Hypothesis: Follicular Lymphomas—Are They Benign Tumors of the Lymphoid System

II. T and B Cell Clones: Characterization and Regulation of Growth

13. Functional Studies of Immune Response Utilizing Murine T Cell Clones

14. Aspects of Alloreactivity: Lymphokine Release from Alloreactive T Cell Clones in Long-Term Culture

15. Cytolytic Hybrids between Murine CTL-Lines and Mouse or Rat Thymomas

16. Differential Activation and Specificity of Individual Human T-Cell Subpopulations

17. A Multipotential Hematopoietic Cell Line

18. Analysis of Helper Requirements for the Differentiation of Cytotoxic T-Cell Precursors

19. Different Effectors and Effector-Mechanisms Are Involved in the Natural Cell-Mediated Lysis of Lymphoid and Fibroblast Targets

20. TRF-Responsive B Cells Constitute a Subpopulation Distinct from the Other B Cell Subpopulation

21. Cloned Murine Cell Lines with NK Cell Characteristics

22. Concanavalin A (Con A) Receptors on the Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte (CTL) Surface are Involved in Cytolytic Activity

23. Plaque Formation by a Cell Colonies Growing in Soft Agar

24. Monoclonal Antibodies Against Human B Cells

25. Is LYB 2, a B-Lymphocyte Surface Antigen, a Target for a T Cell-Derived Factor

26. Identification of Human B Cell Growth Factor

27. Regulation Of B Lymphocyte Growth

III. Genetic Studies

28. Biological Properties of Class I MHC Molecules Expressed after DNA-Mediated Gene Transfer

29. The Isolation of B and T Cell-Specific Genes

30. Preliminary Evidence of an Association between an Activated Cellular Transforming Gene and a Tumor-Specific Transplantation Antigen

31. Chromosomal Abnormalities in Non-Hodgkin's Malignant Lymphoma

32. Immunogenetic Properties of Tumor Metastases

IV. Regulation of Tumor Growth and Immunity

33. Stimulation of Phagocytosis by a T Cell Lymphoma-Derived Lymphokine

34. A Molecular Complex, Detected by Monoclonal Antibodies on the Surface of Normal T Cells and Lymphoblastic Leukemia Cells, Regulates IL-2 Production and Cell Proliferation

35. Augmentation of Tumor-Specific Immunity by T-T Cell Interaction and its Application to Tumor Metastasis Inhibition

36. Antibody Directed at T Lymphocyte Differentiation Antigens Inhibits T Leukemia Proliferation in Vivo and in Vitro

37. Distinct Populations of SRBC-Immune Suppressor Cells Control B Cell Clone Growth and Secretory Differentiation

38. Reversal by T Cell Growth Factor of Viral Inhibition of Lymphocyte Mitogenesis

39. Lymphoid Immaturity and T Subpopulation Imbalances in Human Disease

40. Purification of a Soluble Immunoregulatory Substance Released by Plasmacytoma Cells

41. Accessory Cell Restrictions on in Vitro Growth of a T Cell Lymphoma: Residual Antigen Recognition Related to the Lymphomagenic Process

42. In Vitro Invasion of Lymphomas with Different Metastatic Capacity

43. Changes in Tumorogenic and Metastatic Pattern of Thymoma Cells Induced by Their Hybridization to Normal Lymphocytes

44. Cellular Interactions in Tumor Immunity against Syngeneic Tumor in the Mouse: Mechanism of Target Cell Lysis

45. Immunoregulatory Cell Interactions that Govern the Growth and Differentiation of Murine Myeloma Cells

46. Regulation of the Immune Response to Cell Surface Antigens

47. Immunosuppression in the Murine B Cell Leukemia, BCL1: Requirement for a Suppressor Macrophage and a Normal T Cell

V. Functional Property of T and B Cell Tumors

48. Activation of Human Monoclonal B Cells with Anti-Ig and T Cell-Derived Helper Factor(s) and Biochemical Analysis of the Transmembrane Signaling in B Cells

49. T Cell-Derived B Cell Differentiation Factors (BCDF): Definition of BCDFµ and BCDFγ

50. Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Immunoglobulin Synthesis by Leukemic B Cells and Some Important Pathogenetic Factors

51. Differentiation of B Cell Tumors by Products of Monoclonal T Cell Immune Reactions

52. Phorbol Ester- and Anti-IgM-Induced Differentiation of Human Neoplastic B Lymphocytes: Modulation of Ig Secretion by Accessory Cells and Changes in the NK Cell Sensitivity of Tumor Cells

53. Production of Interleukin-3 by Murine Tumor Cells

54. Activation of Murine B Cell Lymphomas

55. WEHI-231 as a Tumor Model for Tolerance Induction in Immature B Lymphocytes

VI. Tumor Therapy

56. Marrow Transplantation for the Treatment of Leukemia

57. The Killing of Lymphoma Cells by Univalent Derivatives of Tumor-Specific Antibody

58. The Use of Antibody-Ricin A Chain Immunotoxins for the Therapy of a B Cell Leukemia (BCL1) in Mice

59. The Immunotherapeutic Effect of the Peptide Tuftsin on the B Cell Lymphoma, CHI

60. Modification of Host Microflora during Adoptive Immunotherapy of Spontaneous AKR Leukemia

61. Genetic and Cellular Aspects of Alloimmunization-Induced Graft-versus-Leukemia Reactivity

62. Cross-Reactive Idiotypes of Murine B Cell Lymphomas: Implications for Etiology and Immunotherapy

63. Idiotypic-Immunoglobulin Production by Human Neoplastic B Lymphocytes: Its Use in Monitoring Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy

64. Antileukemic Effects of Allogeneic Bone Marrow Allografts in Mice

65. An IgH-Linked Gene Controls the Expression of a Tumor Rejection Antigen Expressed on Surface Immunoglobulin-Positive Cells and Recognized by Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes

VII. Workshop Summaries

66. Immunosuppression

67. Myeloma

68. Functional Properties of B Cell Tumors

69. NK Cells

70. Clinical Classification of Tumors

71. Bone Marrow Transplantation: Experimental and Clinical Aspects

72. Immunotherapy

73. Cytogenetics

74. Phenotyping and Properties of T and B Tumors

75. Cytotoxic T Cells and Macrophages

76. Growth of Normal and Malignant Cells

77. Idiotypic Markers

78. Functional Properties of T Cell Tumors

79. Monoclonal Lymphoid Populations and Their Products

