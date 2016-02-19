Band Structure of Semiconductors provides a review of the theoretical and experimental methods of investigating band structure and an analysis of the results of the developments in this field. The book presents the problems, methods, and applications in the study of band structure. Topics on the computational methods of band structure; band structures of important semiconducting materials; behavior of an electron in a perturbed periodic field; effective masses and g-factors for the most commonly encountered band structures; and the treatment of cyclotron resonance, Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations, magnetophonon resonance, and magneto-optical phenomena are discussed. Experimental physicists, theoretical physicists, students and research workers, and engineers working in the field of semiconductor electronics will find this book a great source of vital information.