Band Structure of Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080216577, 9781483157863

Band Structure of Semiconductors

1st Edition

International Series on the Science of the Solid State

Authors: I. M. Tsidilkovski
Editors: Brian Pamplin
eBook ISBN: 9781483157863
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 416
Description

Band Structure of Semiconductors provides a review of the theoretical and experimental methods of investigating band structure and an analysis of the results of the developments in this field. The book presents the problems, methods, and applications in the study of band structure. Topics on the computational methods of band structure; band structures of important semiconducting materials; behavior of an electron in a perturbed periodic field; effective masses and g-factors for the most commonly encountered band structures; and the treatment of cyclotron resonance, Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations, magnetophonon resonance, and magneto-optical phenomena are discussed. Experimental physicists, theoretical physicists, students and research workers, and engineers working in the field of semiconductor electronics will find this book a great source of vital information.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. Methods of Calculating Band Structure

1.1 General Discussion

1.2 The LCAO Method (Tight-binding)

1.3 The Augmented Plane Wave (APW) Method and the Green's Function (KKR) Method

1.4 The Orthogonalized Plane Wave (OPW) Method and the Pseudopptential Method

1.5 The k.p Method

Chapter 2. Band Structure of Important Semiconductors

2.1 Semiconductors with Diamond Structure

2.2 Semiconductors with Zinc Blende Structure

2.3 Gapless Semiconductors

2.4 Lead Chalcogenides

2.5 Tellurium and Selenium

Chapter 3. Electron in a Perturbed Periodic Field

3.1 Effective Mass Approximation

3.2 Quasi-classical Dynamics

3.3 Dynamics of an Electron with an Arbitrary Dispersion Relation

3.4 Dynamic Properties of Electrons and Holes

Chapter 4. Effective Masses for Actual Band Structures

4.1 Parabolic Anisotropic Band (Ellipsoidal Constant Energy Surfaces)

4.2 Parabolic Anisotropic Band (Warped Constant Energy Surfaces)

4.3 Non-parabolic Isotropic Band

4.4 Band Parameters for Zinc Blende Structure Considering Perturbation Due to Remote Bands

Chapter 5. Experimental Methods of Investigating Band Structure

5.1 Cyclotron Resonance

5.2 Transport Phenomena

5.3 Oscillatory Phenomena

5.4 Optical Phenomena

5.5 Magneto-optical Phenomena

References

Index

