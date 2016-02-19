Band Structure of Semiconductors
1st Edition
International Series on the Science of the Solid State
Description
Band Structure of Semiconductors provides a review of the theoretical and experimental methods of investigating band structure and an analysis of the results of the developments in this field. The book presents the problems, methods, and applications in the study of band structure. Topics on the computational methods of band structure; band structures of important semiconducting materials; behavior of an electron in a perturbed periodic field; effective masses and g-factors for the most commonly encountered band structures; and the treatment of cyclotron resonance, Shubnikov-de Haas oscillations, magnetophonon resonance, and magneto-optical phenomena are discussed. Experimental physicists, theoretical physicists, students and research workers, and engineers working in the field of semiconductor electronics will find this book a great source of vital information.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Methods of Calculating Band Structure
1.1 General Discussion
1.2 The LCAO Method (Tight-binding)
1.3 The Augmented Plane Wave (APW) Method and the Green's Function (KKR) Method
1.4 The Orthogonalized Plane Wave (OPW) Method and the Pseudopptential Method
1.5 The k.p Method
Chapter 2. Band Structure of Important Semiconductors
2.1 Semiconductors with Diamond Structure
2.2 Semiconductors with Zinc Blende Structure
2.3 Gapless Semiconductors
2.4 Lead Chalcogenides
2.5 Tellurium and Selenium
Chapter 3. Electron in a Perturbed Periodic Field
3.1 Effective Mass Approximation
3.2 Quasi-classical Dynamics
3.3 Dynamics of an Electron with an Arbitrary Dispersion Relation
3.4 Dynamic Properties of Electrons and Holes
Chapter 4. Effective Masses for Actual Band Structures
4.1 Parabolic Anisotropic Band (Ellipsoidal Constant Energy Surfaces)
4.2 Parabolic Anisotropic Band (Warped Constant Energy Surfaces)
4.3 Non-parabolic Isotropic Band
4.4 Band Parameters for Zinc Blende Structure Considering Perturbation Due to Remote Bands
Chapter 5. Experimental Methods of Investigating Band Structure
5.1 Cyclotron Resonance
5.2 Transport Phenomena
5.3 Oscillatory Phenomena
5.4 Optical Phenomena
5.5 Magneto-optical Phenomena
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157863