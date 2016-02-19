Band Structure and Nuclear Dynamics contains a compilation of papers that were presented at the International Conference on Band Structure and Nuclear Dynamics. This volume examines the relationships between phenomenological models, such as the VMI, IBA and Bohr-Mottelson models, and it discusses the attempts to provide microscopic foundations for these models. It also reviews other boson expansion techniques. The book includes the experiments on rotating nuclei, which indicate that different phases, shapes, and angular momentum coupling schemes are suitable for different spin regions and different bands; and the HFB-cranking model, which provides a theoretical framework for the interpretation of these rotational phenomena. This volume is subdivided into six parts. The first part focuses on phenomenological collective models, including the theory of nuclear collective motion, VMI and other related models, and the boson-fermion model. Part two discusses strongly deformed nuclei, including the band structure and the structure of the collective bands in it from a microscopic point of view. This part also presents the Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov theory and the application of the cranking model to Yb bands and band crossings.

The third part focuses on transitional nuclei and covers IBA models, symmetric rotor interpretation of interpretation of transitional nuclei, electromagnetic properties of excited bands, and boson models. Part four describes the very high spin states and its Nilsson-Strutinsky model and self-consistent theory. Part five includes three special topics and Part six concludes by providing topics for a round-table discussion.