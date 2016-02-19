Band Structure And Nuclear Dynamics
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference On Band Structure And Nuclear Dynamics Tulane University, New Orleans
Description
Band Structure and Nuclear Dynamics contains a compilation of papers that were presented at the International Conference on Band Structure and Nuclear Dynamics. This volume examines the relationships between phenomenological models, such as the VMI, IBA and Bohr-Mottelson models, and it discusses the attempts to provide microscopic foundations for these models. It also reviews other boson expansion techniques.
The book includes the experiments on rotating nuclei, which indicate that different phases, shapes, and angular momentum coupling schemes are suitable for different spin regions and different bands; and the HFB-cranking model, which provides a theoretical framework for the interpretation of these rotational phenomena.
This volume is subdivided into six parts. The first part focuses on phenomenological collective models, including the theory of nuclear collective motion, VMI and other related models, and the boson-fermion model. Part two discusses strongly deformed nuclei, including the band structure and the structure of the collective bands in it from a microscopic point of view. This part also presents the Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov theory and the application of the cranking model to Yb bands and band crossings.
The third part focuses on transitional nuclei and covers IBA models, symmetric rotor interpretation of interpretation of transitional nuclei, electromagnetic properties of excited bands, and boson models. Part four describes the very high spin states and its Nilsson-Strutinsky model and self-consistent theory. Part five includes three special topics and Part six concludes by providing topics for a round-table discussion.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Visitors
I. Phenomenological Collective Models
Perspectives in the Theory of Nuclear Collective Motion
Present Status of the VMI and Related Models
The Interacting Boson-Fermion Model
II. Strongly Deformed Nuclei
Band Structure in Strongly Deformed Nuclei
Structure of Collective Bands in Deformed Nuclei from the Microscopic Point of View
The Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov Theory of High-Spin States
The Cranking Model Applied to Yb Bands and Band Crossings
III. Transitional Nuclei
Survey of Experimental Tests of The IBA Model
Symmetric Rotor Interpretation of Transitional Nuclei
Electromagnetic Properties of Excited Bands
How Microscopic Boson Models Work
IV. Very High Spin States
Phenomena at Very High Spins
Nilsson-Strutinsky Model of Very High Spin States
Self-Consistent Theory of Very High Spin States
V. Special Topics
Relation of the Interacting Boson Model To The Shell Model
Analysis of Nuclear Collective Motions in Terms of the Boson Expansion Theory
Electric Giant Multipole Resonances
VI. Round Table Discussion
Some Questions on the Coriolis Force, The Structure of Rotational States and the IBM
The EBBs and Flows of the Collective Tide
Remaining Problems in Nuclear Dynamics
Remarks about Angular Momentum Fluctuations and the Particle-Plus-Rotor Model as Compared To The Self-Consistent Cranking Model
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601377