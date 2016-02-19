Band Structure And Nuclear Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444563927, 9780444601377

Band Structure And Nuclear Dynamics

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Conference On Band Structure And Nuclear Dynamics Tulane University, New Orleans

Editors: A.L. Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9780444601377
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Band Structure and Nuclear Dynamics contains a compilation of papers that were presented at the International Conference on Band Structure and Nuclear Dynamics. This volume examines the relationships between phenomenological models, such as the VMI, IBA and Bohr-Mottelson models, and it discusses the attempts to provide microscopic foundations for these models. It also reviews other boson expansion techniques. The book includes the experiments on rotating nuclei, which indicate that different phases, shapes, and angular momentum coupling schemes are suitable for different spin regions and different bands; and the HFB-cranking model, which provides a theoretical framework for the interpretation of these rotational phenomena. This volume is subdivided into six parts. The first part focuses on phenomenological collective models, including the theory of nuclear collective motion, VMI and other related models, and the boson-fermion model. Part two discusses strongly deformed nuclei, including the band structure and the structure of the collective bands in it from a microscopic point of view. This part also presents the Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov theory and the application of the cranking model to Yb bands and band crossings.
The third part focuses on transitional nuclei and covers IBA models, symmetric rotor interpretation of interpretation of transitional nuclei, electromagnetic properties of excited bands, and boson models. Part four describes the very high spin states and its Nilsson-Strutinsky model and self-consistent theory. Part five includes three special topics and Part six concludes by providing topics for a round-table discussion.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Visitors

I. Phenomenological Collective Models

Perspectives in the Theory of Nuclear Collective Motion

Present Status of the VMI and Related Models

The Interacting Boson-Fermion Model

II. Strongly Deformed Nuclei

Band Structure in Strongly Deformed Nuclei

Structure of Collective Bands in Deformed Nuclei from the Microscopic Point of View

The Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov Theory of High-Spin States

The Cranking Model Applied to Yb Bands and Band Crossings

III. Transitional Nuclei

Survey of Experimental Tests of The IBA Model

Symmetric Rotor Interpretation of Transitional Nuclei

Electromagnetic Properties of Excited Bands

How Microscopic Boson Models Work

IV. Very High Spin States

Phenomena at Very High Spins

Nilsson-Strutinsky Model of Very High Spin States

Self-Consistent Theory of Very High Spin States

V. Special Topics

Relation of the Interacting Boson Model To The Shell Model

Analysis of Nuclear Collective Motions in Terms of the Boson Expansion Theory

Electric Giant Multipole Resonances

VI. Round Table Discussion

Some Questions on the Coriolis Force, The Structure of Rotational States and the IBM

The EBBs and Flows of the Collective Tide

Remaining Problems in Nuclear Dynamics

Remarks about Angular Momentum Fluctuations and the Particle-Plus-Rotor Model as Compared To The Self-Consistent Cranking Model

Author Index




Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1980
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444601377

About the Editor

A.L. Goodman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.