Bancroft's Theory and Practice of Histological Techniques - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702042263

Bancroft's Theory and Practice of Histological Techniques

7th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Kim Suvarna Kim Suvarna Christopher Layton John Bancroft
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702042263
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th October 2012
Page Count: 654
Description

This is a brand new edition of the leading reference work on histological techniques. It is an essential and invaluable resource suited to all those involved with histological preparations and applications, from the student to the highly experienced laboratory professional. This is a one stop reference book that the trainee histotechnologist can purchase at the beginning of his career and which will remain valuable to him as he increasingly gains experience in daily practice.

Key Features

Thoroughly revised and up-dated edition of the standard reference work in histotechnology that successfully integrates both theory and practice.Provides a single comprehensive resource on the tried and tested investigative techniques as well as coverage of the latest technical developments.

Over 30 international expert contributors all of whom are involved in teaching, research and practice.Provides authoritative guidance on principles and practice of fixation and staining.

Extensive use of summary tables, charts and boxes.Information is well set out and easy to retrieve.

Six useful appendices included (SI units, solution preparation, specimen mounting, solubility). Provides practical information on measurements, preparation solutions that are used in daily laboratory practice.

Color photomicrographs used extensively throughout. Better replicates the actual appearance of the specimen under the microscope.

Table of Contents

Managing the Laboratory

 Safety in the Laboratory

 Light Microscopy

 Fixation of Tissues

 The Gross Room/Surgical Cutup

 Tissue Processing  and Microarray

Microtomy: Paraffin and Frozen

Plastic Embedding for Light Microscopy

How Histological Stains Work

 The Hematoxylins and Eosin

Connective  and Mesenchymal Tissues and Stains

Carbohydrates

Pigments and Minerals

Amyloid

Microorganisms

Bone

Techniques in Neuropathology

Immunohistochemical Techniques

Immunofluorescent Techniques

Immunohistochemistry Quality Control

Molecular Pathology

Transmission Electron Microscopy

Quantitative Data from Microscopic Specimens

Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
654
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
26th October 2012
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702042263

About the Authors

Kim Suvarna

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield

Christopher Layton

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Section Lead in Specimen Dissection, Histopathology Department, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, UK

John Bancroft

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Pathology Directorate and Business Manager, Queen's Medical Center, Nottingham, UK

