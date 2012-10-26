Bancroft's Theory and Practice of Histological Techniques
7th Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
This is a brand new edition of the leading reference work on histological techniques. It is an essential and invaluable resource suited to all those involved with histological preparations and applications, from the student to the highly experienced laboratory professional. This is a one stop reference book that the trainee histotechnologist can purchase at the beginning of his career and which will remain valuable to him as he increasingly gains experience in daily practice.
Key Features
Thoroughly revised and up-dated edition of the standard reference work in histotechnology that successfully integrates both theory and practice.Provides a single comprehensive resource on the tried and tested investigative techniques as well as coverage of the latest technical developments.
Over 30 international expert contributors all of whom are involved in teaching, research and practice.Provides authoritative guidance on principles and practice of fixation and staining.
Extensive use of summary tables, charts and boxes.Information is well set out and easy to retrieve.
Six useful appendices included (SI units, solution preparation, specimen mounting, solubility). Provides practical information on measurements, preparation solutions that are used in daily laboratory practice.
Color photomicrographs used extensively throughout. Better replicates the actual appearance of the specimen under the microscope.
Table of Contents
Managing the Laboratory
Safety in the Laboratory
Light Microscopy
Fixation of Tissues
The Gross Room/Surgical Cutup
Tissue Processing and Microarray
Microtomy: Paraffin and Frozen
Plastic Embedding for Light Microscopy
How Histological Stains Work
The Hematoxylins and Eosin
Connective and Mesenchymal Tissues and Stains
Carbohydrates
Pigments and Minerals
Amyloid
Microorganisms
Bone
Techniques in Neuropathology
Immunohistochemical Techniques
Immunofluorescent Techniques
Immunohistochemistry Quality Control
Molecular Pathology
Transmission Electron Microscopy
Quantitative Data from Microscopic Specimens
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 26th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702042263
About the Authors
Kim Suvarna
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield
Christopher Layton
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Section Lead in Specimen Dissection, Histopathology Department, Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, UK
John Bancroft
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Pathology Directorate and Business Manager, Queen's Medical Center, Nottingham, UK
