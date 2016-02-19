Banach Algebra Techniques in Operator Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122213502, 9780080873640

Banach Algebra Techniques in Operator Theory, Volume 49

1st Edition

Series Editors: Ronald. G. Douglas
eBook ISBN: 9780080873640
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 215
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
121.00
102.85
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
215
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873640

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Ronald. G. Douglas Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, State University of New York at Stony Brook, Stony Brook, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.