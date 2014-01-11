Bailliere's Nurses' Dictionary
26th Edition
for Nurses and Health Care Workers
Description
This popular classic, Baillière’s Nurses’ Dictionary, is now in its 26th edition, and fully updated to ensure it retains its usefulness to nurses and health care workers. New entries reflect the constantly changing world of health care services. Containing a wealth of useful information in a convenient pocket-sized format, this is an essential resource for everyone involved in nursing and health care.
Appendices:
1 Nutrition
2 Resuscitation
3 First Aid
4 Medicines and their Control
5 The Legal and Professional Framework of Nursing
6 Standards of Conduct, Performance and Ethics
Section 1: Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)
Section 2: Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC)
7 Common Abbreviations
8 Common Prefixes, Suffixes and Roots
9 Units of Measurement and Tables of Normal Values
10 Immunization and Vaccinations
11 Occupational Health and Safety
12 Prevention and Control of Infection
13 Practice Development
14 Clinical Supervision
Key Features
- Convenient, portable size
- Illustrations clarify anatomy and physiology terminology
- Useful appendices
- Additional online resources
Table of Contents
Style Guide
A-Z entries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2014
- Published:
- 11th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702053283
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702053290
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702053733
About the Author
Barbara Weller
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Nurse Consultant; formerly Editor, INFANT (Journal for Neonatal and Paediatric Healthcare Professionals); Nursing Officer, Department of Health and Chief Nursing Adviser, British Red Cross Society, UK