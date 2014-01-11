Bailliere's Nurses' Dictionary

This popular classic, Baillière’s Nurses’ Dictionary, is now in its 26th edition, and fully updated to ensure it retains its usefulness to nurses and health care workers. New entries reflect the constantly changing world of health care services. Containing a wealth of useful information in a convenient pocket-sized format, this is an essential resource for everyone involved in nursing and health care.

Appendices:

1 Nutrition

2 Resuscitation

3 First Aid

4 Medicines and their Control

5 The Legal and Professional Framework of Nursing

6 Standards of Conduct, Performance and Ethics

Section 1: Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)

Section 2: Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC)

7 Common Abbreviations

8 Common Prefixes, Suffixes and Roots

9 Units of Measurement and Tables of Normal Values

10 Immunization and Vaccinations

11 Occupational Health and Safety

12 Prevention and Control of Infection

13 Practice Development

14 Clinical Supervision