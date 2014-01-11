Bailliere's Nurses' Dictionary - 26th Edition - ISBN: 9780702053283, 9780702053733

Bailliere's Nurses' Dictionary

26th Edition

for Nurses and Health Care Workers

Authors: Barbara Weller
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 11th January 2014
Page Count: 624
Description

This popular classic, Baillière’s Nurses’ Dictionary, is now in its 26th edition, and fully updated to ensure it retains its usefulness to nurses and health care workers. New entries reflect the constantly changing world of health care services. Containing a wealth of useful information in a convenient pocket-sized format, this is an essential resource for everyone involved in nursing and health care.

Appendices:

1 Nutrition

2 Resuscitation

3 First Aid

4 Medicines and their Control

5 The Legal and Professional Framework of Nursing

6 Standards of Conduct, Performance and Ethics

Section 1: Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)

Section 2: Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC)

7 Common Abbreviations

8 Common Prefixes, Suffixes and Roots

9 Units of Measurement and Tables of Normal Values

10 Immunization and Vaccinations

11 Occupational Health and Safety

12 Prevention and Control of Infection

13 Practice Development

14 Clinical Supervision

Key Features

  • Convenient, portable size

  • Illustrations clarify anatomy and physiology terminology

  • Useful appendices

  • Additional online resources

Table of Contents

Style Guide

A-Z entries

About the Author

Barbara Weller

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Nurse Consultant; formerly Editor, INFANT (Journal for Neonatal and Paediatric Healthcare Professionals); Nursing Officer, Department of Health and Chief Nursing Adviser, British Red Cross Society, UK

