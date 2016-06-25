Bailliere's Nurses Dictionary for Nurses and Health Care Workers, 1st South Aisa Edition
1st Edition
Key Features
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Second South Asia Edition vii
Preface to the Second South Asia Edition viii
Preface to the 27th Edition x
List of Contributors xi
List of Reviewers xiii
Acknowledgements xiv
Style Guide xv
Anatomical Plates xvii
A–Z Entries 1–418
Appendices
1 12-Lead ECG Placement 419
2 Hierarchy of O2 Delivery 421
3 ABG Analysis, ABG ROME Chart 423
4 Anatomy of Brain with Function Classification 425
5 Common Lab Values 426
6 Order of Lab Draws 428
7 Blood Type Chart and Compatibility 429
8 Crystalloid i.v. Solution 431
9 Types of Insulin 433
10 Insulin Injection Rotation Site 435
11 Pharmacology Math Equation 436
12 I.m. Injection Sites 437
13 National Immunization Schedule 440
14 Body Mass Index (BMI) 441
15 Adult and Paediatric BSA Burn Chart 443
16 Fetal Circulation 445
17 Newborn Assessment 447
18 Head to Toe Assessment Checklist 449
19 Hyperkalaemia 452
20 Hypokalaemia 453
21 Hyponatraemia 455
22 Hypernatraemia 456
23 Emergency Drugs 458
24 Antidote 465
25 Hypoglycaemia 466
26 Heart Sounds 470
27 Lung Sounds 471
28 Types of Solutions and Their Indications 472
29 Cranial Nerves Memory Aid 476
30 Trauma Assessment and Management 477
31 Assessment Scales 479
32 BLS Algorithm 483
33 ACLS Algorithm for Adults 484
34 Newborn Resuscitation Algorithm 485
35 First Aid Management 486
36 Hand Hygiene 491
37 Nursing Quality Indicators 492
38 Abbreviations Used in Prescription 495
39 Common Prefixes, Suffixes and Roots 497
40 NABH Standards 499
41 Food Sources of Fat- and Water-Soluble Vitamins 500
42 Duration of Incubation for Communicable Disease 501
43 Critical Lab Values 502
44 Transmission-Based Precautions 504
Details
- No. of pages:
- 644
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 25th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131244906
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244562