Bailliere's Midwives' Dictionary - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780702044847, 9780702046797

Bailliere's Midwives' Dictionary

12th Edition

Authors: Denise Tiran
eBook ISBN: 9780702046797
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 13th March 2012
Page Count: 292
Description

The dictionary of choice for student midwives and practitioners, this reference provides a thorough and reliable first point of information. Revised and updated throughout, the 12th edition provides support and clear, brief information on all key terms.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive antenatal tests and investigations

  • Infertility terminology and techniques

  • Woman-friendly definitions

  • Useful appendices

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Dictionary of terms A-Z

Appendix 1 Management of primary postpartum haemorrhage

Appendix 2 Basic life support (mother)

Appendix 3 Neonatal resuscitation

Appendix 4 Management of shoulder dystocia

Appendix 5 Management of cord prolapse

Appendix 6 Abbreviations

About the Author

Denise Tiran

Affiliations and Expertise

Educational Director, Expectancy; Visiting Lecturer, University of Greenwich, London, UK

Reviews

"I would like to thoroughly recommend the midwifery dictionary/ reference book as a must for every professional involved at whichever level in midwifery...The book is a great reference guide that could fit in your pocket, although more comfortably in you work bag. It is easy to read, especially when you need to know or refresh your memory on a subject in a hurry. The dictionary will be particularly helpful for midwifery and nursing students during clinical placement...Overall the dictionary is of good quality and an excellent standard- it is money well spent, especially as it is updated on a fourly yearly cycle, so you know that you have something up to date."

The Practising Midwife, January 2013

