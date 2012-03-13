Bailliere's Midwives' Dictionary

"I would like to thoroughly recommend the midwifery dictionary/ reference book as a must for every professional involved at whichever level in midwifery...The book is a great reference guide that could fit in your pocket, although more comfortably in you work bag. It is easy to read, especially when you need to know or refresh your memory on a subject in a hurry. The dictionary will be particularly helpful for midwifery and nursing students during clinical placement...Overall the dictionary is of good quality and an excellent standard- it is money well spent, especially as it is updated on a fourly yearly cycle, so you know that you have something up to date."

The Practising Midwife, January 2013