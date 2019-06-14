Baillière's Dictionary for Nurses and Health Care Workers
27th Edition
Description
The 27th edition of this established and well-respected pocket dictionary has been thoroughly revised and updated to meet the needs of nurses and healthcare workers in a variety of clinical settings throughout the world. Packed with useful information, and now published in full-colour throughout, Baillière's Dictionary for Nurses and Healthcare Workers provides the essential pocket reference resource for everyone involved in nursing and healthcare.
Key Features
- User friendly text presented in a handy pocket size format
- Suitable for a variety of settings raging from the high-tech high-dependency environment to primary care and community settings
- Clear artwork helps further clarify terms and difficult concepts
- Includes common abbreviations, prefixes, suffixes and roots, together with units of measurement and normal values
- Helpful appendices cover nutrition, resuscitation, first aid, medicines control, immunization and vaccinations, and prevention and control of infection
- Ideal for all newcomers to the clinical and healthcare environment!
Table of Contents
Dictionary of terms
Appendices
- Nutrition
- Resuscitation
- First Aid
- Medicines and their Control
- The Legal and Professional Framework of Nursing
- Professional Standards of Practice and Behaviour for Nurses, Midwives and Nursing Associates
- Common Abbreviations
- Common Prefixes, Suffixes and Roots
- Units of Measurement and Tables of Normal Values
- Immunization and Vaccinations
- Prevention and Control of Infection
- Revalidation
- Clinical Supervision
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 14th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702072796
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075643
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075650
About the Author
Jayne Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Organisational Development, West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Watford, UK