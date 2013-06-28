Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083300, 9780323083287

Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology

13th Edition

Authors: Patricia Tille
eBook ISBN: 9780323083287
eBook ISBN: 9780323277426
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th June 2013
Page Count: 1056
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Known as the #1 bench reference for practicing microbiologists and an excellent text for students in clinical laboratory science programs, Bailey & Scott’s Diagnostic Microbiology, 13th Edition helps you develop and refine the skills you need for effective laboratory testing. In-depth information is useful and easily accessible, with step-by-step instructions for all the procedures. This edition features more than 20 NEW chapters plus updated material on the newest advances and the latest trends in clinical microbiology. Written by expert Dr. Patricia Tille, this classic reference addresses the topics and issues most relevant to you and your success on the job.

Key Features

  • Hands-on procedures include step-by-step instructions, full-color photos, and expected results, helping you achieve more accurate results.
  • Case studies give you the opportunity to apply your skills in a variety of diagnostic scenarios and help improve your decision-making and critical thinking skills.
  • Genera and Species to be Considered boxes highlight all of the organisms to be discussed in each chapter, including the current name of the species as well as any previous names.
  • Student resources on Evolve enhance your learning with review questions and procedures.
  • Convenient, easy-to-read tables summarize key information.
  • Detailed, full-color illustrations aid comprehension and help you visualize concepts.
  • A glossary of terms is found at the back of the book for quick reference.

Table of Contents

Part I: Basic Medical Microbiology

1. Microbial Taxonomy

2. Bacterial Genetics, Metabolism, and Structure

3. Host-Microorganism Interactions

Part II: General Principles in Clinical Microbiology

Section 1: Safety and Specimen Management

4. Laboratory Safety

5. Specimen Management

Section 2: Approaches to Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

6. Role of Microscopy

7. Traditional Cultivation and Identification

8. Nucleic Acid-Based Analytic Methods for Microbial Identification and Characterization

9. Immunochemical Methods Used for Organism Detection

10. Serologic Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Section 3: Evaluation of Antimicrobial Activity

11. Principles of Antimicrobial Action & Resistance

12. Laboratory Methods and Strategies for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Part III: Bacteriology

Section 1: Principles of Identification

13. Overview of Bacterial Identification Methods and Strategies

Section 2: Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Cocci

14. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus, and Similar Organisms

Section 3: Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Cocci

15. Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Similar Organisms

Section 4: Non-Branching, Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Bacilli

16. Bacillus and Similar Organisms

17. Listeria, Corynebacterium, and Similar Organisms

Section 5: Non-Branching, Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Bacilli

18. Erysipelothirix, Lactobacillus, and Similar Organisms

Section 6: Branching or Partially Acid-Fast, Gram-Positive Bacilli

19. Nocardia, Streptomyces, Rhodococcus, Oerskovia, and Similar Organisms

Section 7: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Negative)

20. Enterobacteriaceae

21. Acinetobacter, Stenotrophomonas, and Other Organisms

Section 8: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Positive)

22. Pseudomonas, Burkholderia, and Similar Organisms

23. Achromobacter, Rhizobium, Ochrobactrum, and Similar Organisms

24. Chryseobacterium, Sphingobacterium, and Similar Organisms

25. Alcaligenes, Bordetella (Nonpertussis), Comamonas, and Similar Organisms

26. Vibrio, Aeromonas, Plesiomonas shigelloides, and Chromobacterium violaceum

Section 9: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Positive)

27. Sphingomonas paucimobilis and Similar Organisms

28. Moraxella

29. Eikenella corrodens and Similar Organisms

30. Pasteurella and Similar Organisms

31. Actinobacillus, Kingella, Cardiobacterium, Capnocytophaga, and Similar Organisms

Section 10: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Variable)

32. Haemophilus

Section 11: Gram-Negative Bacilli that are Optimally Recovered on Special Media

33. Bartonella and Afipia

34. Campylobacter, Arcobacter, and Helicobacter

35. Legionella

36. Brucella

37. Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis

38. Francisella

39. Streptobacillus moniliformis and Spirillum minus

Section 12: Gram-Negative Cocci

40. Neisseria and Moraxella catarrhalis

Section 13: Anaerobic Bacteriology

41. Overview and General Considerations

42. Laboratory Considerations

Section 14: Mycobacteria and Other Bacteria with Unusual Growth Requirements

43. Mycobacteria

44. Obligate Intracellular and Nonculturable Bacterial Agents

45. Cell Wall-Deficient Bacteria: Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma

46. The Spirochetes

Part IV: Parasitology

47. Overview of the Methods and Strategies in Parasitology NEW!

48. Intestinal Protozoa NEW!

49. Blood and Tissue Protoza NEW!

50. Protozoa from Other Body Sites NEW!

51. Intestinal Nematodes NEW!

52. Tissue Nematodes NEW!

53. Blood Nematodes NEW!

54. Intestinal Cestodes NEW!

55. Tissue Cestodes NEW!

56. Intestinal Trematodes NEW!

57. Liver and Lung Trematodes NEW!

58. Blood Trematodes NEW!

Part V: Mycology

59. Overview of Fungal Identification Methods and Strategies NEW!

60. Hyaline Molds, Zygomycetes, Dermatophytes, and Opportunitistic and Systemic Mycoses NEW!

61. Dematiaceious Molds NEW!

62. Opportunistic Atypical Fungus: P. jiroveci NEW!

63. The Yeasts NEW!

64. Antifungal Susceptibility Testing, Therapy and Prevention NEW!

Part VI: Virology

65. Overview of the Methods and Strategies in Virology NEW!

66. Viruses in Human Disease NEW!

67. Antiviral Therapy, Susceptibility Testing and Prevention NEW!

Part VII: Diagnosis by Organ System

68. Bloodstream Infections

69. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract

70. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections and Other Infections of the Oral Cavity and Neck

71. Meningitis and Other Infections of the Central Nervous Systems

72. Infections of the Eyes, Ears, and Sinuses

73. Infections of the Urinary Tract

74. Genital Tract Infections

75. Gastrointestinal Tract Infections

76. Skin, Soft Tissue, and Wound Infections

77. Normally Sterile Body Fluids, Bone and Bone Marrow, and Solid Tissues

Part VIII: Clinical Laboratory Management

78. Quality in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory

79. Infection Control

80. Sentinel Laboratory Response to Bioterrorism

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
1056
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323083287
eBook ISBN:
9780323277426

About the Author

Patricia Tille

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.