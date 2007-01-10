Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology
12th Edition
Description
The new 12th edition of Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology solidifies its reputation as the classic text in the field of microbiology. This new edition features the same comprehensive, authoritative content — and adds new and updated material throughout. The team of authors includes three well-respected clinical microbiologists, all of whom have experience both in the classroom and the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- A respected author team consists of three well-respected clinical microbiologists, each of whom has experience both in the classroom and the clinical laboratory.
- Genera and Species to be Considered highlight all of the organisms to be discussed in each chapter, including the current name of the species as well as any previous names.
- Detailed hands-on procedures make the content more interesting and relevant by describing exactly what takes place in the micro lab.
- Convenient, easy-to-read tables summarize key information.
- A glossary of all of the terms is found at the back of the book for quick reference.
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic Medical Microbiology
1. Microbial Taxonomy
2. Bacterial Genetics, Metabolism, and Structure
3. Host-Microorganism Interactions
Part II: General Principles in Clinical Microbiology
Section I: Safety & Specimen Management
4. Laboratory Safety
5. Specimen Management
Section II: Approaches to Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
6. Role of Microscopy
7. Traditional Cultivation and Identification
8. Nucleic Acid-Based Analytic Methods For Microbial Identification And Characterization
9. Immunochemical Methods Used for Organism Detection
10. Serologic Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Section III: Evaluation of Antimicrobial Activity
11. Principles of Antimicrobial Action & Resistance
12. Laboratory Methods and Strategies for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing
Part III: Bacteriology
Section 1: Principles of Identification
13. Overview of Bacterial Identification Methods and Strategies
14. General Considerations and Applications of Information Provided in Bacterial Sections of Part III NEW!
15. Bacterial Identification Flow Charts and Schemes: A Guide to Part III NEW!
Section 2: Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Cocci
16. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus, and Similar Organisms
Section 3: Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Cocci
17. Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Similar Organisms
Section 4: Non-Branching, Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Bacilli
18. Bacillus and Similar Organisms
19. Listeria, Corynebacterium, and Similar Organisms
Section 5: Non-Branching, Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Bacilli
20. Erysipelothirix, Lactobacillus, and Similar Organisms
Section 6: Branching or Partially Acid-Fast, Gram-Positive Bacilli
21. Nocardia, Streptomyces, Rhodococcus, Oerskovia, and Similar Organisms
Section 7: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Negative)
22. Enterobacteriaceae
23. Acinetobacter, Stenotrophomonas, and Other Organisms
Section 8: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Positive)
24. Pseudomonas, Burkholderia, and Similar Organisms
25. Achromobacter, Rhizobium, Ochrobactrum, and Similar Organisms
26. Chryseobacterium, Sphingobacterium, and Similar Organisms
27. Alcaligenes, Bordetella (Nonpertussis), Comamonas, and Similar Organisms
28. Vibrio, Aeromonas, Plesiomonas shigelloides, and Chromobacterium violaceum
Section 9: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Positive)
29. Sphingomonas paucimobilis and Similar Organisms
30. Moraxella
31. Eikenella corrodens and Similar Organisms
32. Pasteurella and Similar Organisms
33. Actinobacillus, Kingella, Cardiobacterium, Capnocytophaga, and Similar Organisms
Section 10: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Variable)
34. Haemophilus
Section 11: Gram-Negative Bacilli that are Optimally Recovered on Special Media
35. Bartonella and Afipia
36. Campylobacter, Arcobacter, and Helicobacter
37. Legionella
38. Brucella
39. Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis
40. Francisella
41. Streptobacillus moniliformis and Spirillum minus
Section 12: Gram-Negative Cocci
42. Neisseria and Moraxella catarrhalis
Section 13: Anaerobic Bacteriology
43. Overview and General Considerations
44. Laboratory Considerations
Section 14: Mycobacteria and Other Bacteria with Unusual Growth Requirements
45. Mycobacteria
46. Obligate Intracellular and Nonculturable Bacterial Agents
47. Cell Wall-Deficient Bacteria: Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma
48. The Spirochetes
Part IV: Parasitology
49. Laboratory Methods for Diagnosis of Parasitic Infections
Part V: Mycology
50. Basic Mycology
Part VI: Virology
51. Laboratory Methods in Basic Virology
Part VII: Diagnosis by Organ System
52. Bloodstream Infections
53. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract
54. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections and Other Infections of the Oral Cavity and Neck
55. Meningitis and Other Infections of the Central Nervous Systems
56. Infections of the Eyes, Ears, and Sinuses
57. Infections of the Urinary Tract
58. Genital Tract Infections
59. Gastrointestinal Tract Infections
60. Skin, Soft Tissue, and Wound Infections
61. Normally Sterile Body Fluids, Bone and Bone Marrow, and Solid Tissues
Part VIII: Clinical Laboratory Management NEW!
62. Laboratory Physical Design, Management, and Organization
63. Quality in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
64. Infection Control
65. Sentinel Laboratory Response to Bioterrorism NEW!
Appendix: Answers to Case Studies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 10th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075022
About the Author
Betty Forbes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Medicine, Department of Pathology, Medical College of Virginia campus, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA
Daniel Sahm
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Eurofins Anti-Infective Services, Herndon, VA
Alice Weissfeld
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Microbiology Specialists, Inc.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX