Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology

Part I: Basic Medical Microbiology



1. Microbial Taxonomy



2. Bacterial Genetics, Metabolism, and Structure



3. Host-Microorganism Interactions



Part II: General Principles in Clinical Microbiology



Section I: Safety & Specimen Management



4. Laboratory Safety



5. Specimen Management



Section II: Approaches to Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases



6. Role of Microscopy



7. Traditional Cultivation and Identification



8. Nucleic Acid-Based Analytic Methods For Microbial Identification And Characterization



9. Immunochemical Methods Used for Organism Detection



10. Serologic Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases



Section III: Evaluation of Antimicrobial Activity



11. Principles of Antimicrobial Action & Resistance



12. Laboratory Methods and Strategies for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing



Part III: Bacteriology



Section 1: Principles of Identification



13. Overview of Bacterial Identification Methods and Strategies



14. General Considerations and Applications of Information Provided in Bacterial Sections of Part III NEW!



15. Bacterial Identification Flow Charts and Schemes: A Guide to Part III NEW!



Section 2: Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Cocci



16. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus, and Similar Organisms



Section 3: Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Cocci



17. Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Similar Organisms



Section 4: Non-Branching, Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Bacilli



18. Bacillus and Similar Organisms



19. Listeria, Corynebacterium, and Similar Organisms



Section 5: Non-Branching, Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Bacilli



20. Erysipelothirix, Lactobacillus, and Similar Organisms



Section 6: Branching or Partially Acid-Fast, Gram-Positive Bacilli



21. Nocardia, Streptomyces, Rhodococcus, Oerskovia, and Similar Organisms



Section 7: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Negative)



22. Enterobacteriaceae



23. Acinetobacter, Stenotrophomonas, and Other Organisms



Section 8: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Positive)



24. Pseudomonas, Burkholderia, and Similar Organisms



25. Achromobacter, Rhizobium, Ochrobactrum, and Similar Organisms



26. Chryseobacterium, Sphingobacterium, and Similar Organisms



27. Alcaligenes, Bordetella (Nonpertussis), Comamonas, and Similar Organisms



28. Vibrio, Aeromonas, Plesiomonas shigelloides, and Chromobacterium violaceum



Section 9: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Positive)



29. Sphingomonas paucimobilis and Similar Organisms



30. Moraxella



31. Eikenella corrodens and Similar Organisms



32. Pasteurella and Similar Organisms



33. Actinobacillus, Kingella, Cardiobacterium, Capnocytophaga, and Similar Organisms



Section 10: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Variable)



34. Haemophilus



Section 11: Gram-Negative Bacilli that are Optimally Recovered on Special Media



35. Bartonella and Afipia



36. Campylobacter, Arcobacter, and Helicobacter



37. Legionella



38. Brucella



39. Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis



40. Francisella



41. Streptobacillus moniliformis and Spirillum minus



Section 12: Gram-Negative Cocci



42. Neisseria and Moraxella catarrhalis



Section 13: Anaerobic Bacteriology



43. Overview and General Considerations



44. Laboratory Considerations



Section 14: Mycobacteria and Other Bacteria with Unusual Growth Requirements



45. Mycobacteria



46. Obligate Intracellular and Nonculturable Bacterial Agents



47. Cell Wall-Deficient Bacteria: Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma



48. The Spirochetes



Part IV: Parasitology



49. Laboratory Methods for Diagnosis of Parasitic Infections



Part V: Mycology



50. Basic Mycology



Part VI: Virology



51. Laboratory Methods in Basic Virology



Part VII: Diagnosis by Organ System



52. Bloodstream Infections



53. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract



54. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections and Other Infections of the Oral Cavity and Neck



55. Meningitis and Other Infections of the Central Nervous Systems



56. Infections of the Eyes, Ears, and Sinuses



57. Infections of the Urinary Tract



58. Genital Tract Infections



59. Gastrointestinal Tract Infections



60. Skin, Soft Tissue, and Wound Infections



61. Normally Sterile Body Fluids, Bone and Bone Marrow, and Solid Tissues



Part VIII: Clinical Laboratory Management NEW!



62. Laboratory Physical Design, Management, and Organization



63. Quality in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory



64. Infection Control



65. Sentinel Laboratory Response to Bioterrorism NEW!



Appendix: Answers to Case Studies



Glossary



Index