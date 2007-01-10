Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323030656, 9780323075022

Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology

12th Edition

Authors: Betty Forbes Daniel Sahm Alice Weissfeld
eBook ISBN: 9780323075022
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th January 2007
Page Count: 1056
Description

The new 12th edition of Bailey & Scott's Diagnostic Microbiology solidifies its reputation as the classic text in the field of microbiology. This new edition features the same comprehensive, authoritative content — and adds new and updated material throughout. The team of authors includes three well-respected clinical microbiologists, all of whom have experience both in the classroom and the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • A respected author team consists of three well-respected clinical microbiologists, each of whom has experience both in the classroom and the clinical laboratory.
  • Genera and Species to be Considered highlight all of the organisms to be discussed in each chapter, including the current name of the species as well as any previous names.
  • Detailed hands-on procedures make the content more interesting and relevant by describing exactly what takes place in the micro lab.
  • Convenient, easy-to-read tables summarize key information.
  • A glossary of all of the terms is found at the back of the book for quick reference.

Table of Contents

Part I: Basic Medical Microbiology

1. Microbial Taxonomy

2. Bacterial Genetics, Metabolism, and Structure

3. Host-Microorganism Interactions

Part II: General Principles in Clinical Microbiology

Section I: Safety & Specimen Management

4. Laboratory Safety

5. Specimen Management

Section II: Approaches to Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

6. Role of Microscopy

7. Traditional Cultivation and Identification

8. Nucleic Acid-Based Analytic Methods For Microbial Identification And Characterization

9. Immunochemical Methods Used for Organism Detection

10. Serologic Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Section III: Evaluation of Antimicrobial Activity

11. Principles of Antimicrobial Action & Resistance

12. Laboratory Methods and Strategies for Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Part III: Bacteriology

Section 1: Principles of Identification

13. Overview of Bacterial Identification Methods and Strategies

14. General Considerations and Applications of Information Provided in Bacterial Sections of Part III NEW!

15. Bacterial Identification Flow Charts and Schemes: A Guide to Part III NEW!

Section 2: Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Cocci

16. Staphylococcus, Micrococcus, and Similar Organisms

Section 3: Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Cocci

17. Streptococcus, Enterococcus, and Similar Organisms

Section 4: Non-Branching, Catalase-Positive, Gram-Positive Bacilli

18. Bacillus and Similar Organisms

19. Listeria, Corynebacterium, and Similar Organisms

Section 5: Non-Branching, Catalase-Negative, Gram-Positive Bacilli

20. Erysipelothirix, Lactobacillus, and Similar Organisms

Section 6: Branching or Partially Acid-Fast, Gram-Positive Bacilli

21. Nocardia, Streptomyces, Rhodococcus, Oerskovia, and Similar Organisms

Section 7: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Negative)

22. Enterobacteriaceae

23. Acinetobacter, Stenotrophomonas, and Other Organisms

Section 8: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Positive, Oxidase-Positive)

24. Pseudomonas, Burkholderia, and Similar Organisms

25. Achromobacter, Rhizobium, Ochrobactrum, and Similar Organisms

26. Chryseobacterium, Sphingobacterium, and Similar Organisms

27. Alcaligenes, Bordetella (Nonpertussis), Comamonas, and Similar Organisms

28. Vibrio, Aeromonas, Plesiomonas shigelloides, and Chromobacterium violaceum

Section 9: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Positive)

29. Sphingomonas paucimobilis and Similar Organisms

30. Moraxella

31. Eikenella corrodens and Similar Organisms

32. Pasteurella and Similar Organisms

33. Actinobacillus, Kingella, Cardiobacterium, Capnocytophaga, and Similar Organisms

Section 10: Gram-Negative Bacilli and Coccobacilli (MacConkey-Negative, Oxidase-Variable)

34. Haemophilus

Section 11: Gram-Negative Bacilli that are Optimally Recovered on Special Media

35. Bartonella and Afipia

36. Campylobacter, Arcobacter, and Helicobacter

37. Legionella

38. Brucella

39. Bordetella pertussis and Bordetella parapertussis

40. Francisella

41. Streptobacillus moniliformis and Spirillum minus

Section 12: Gram-Negative Cocci

42. Neisseria and Moraxella catarrhalis

Section 13: Anaerobic Bacteriology

43. Overview and General Considerations

44. Laboratory Considerations

Section 14: Mycobacteria and Other Bacteria with Unusual Growth Requirements

45. Mycobacteria

46. Obligate Intracellular and Nonculturable Bacterial Agents

47. Cell Wall-Deficient Bacteria: Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma

48. The Spirochetes

Part IV: Parasitology

49. Laboratory Methods for Diagnosis of Parasitic Infections

Part V: Mycology

50. Basic Mycology

Part VI: Virology

51. Laboratory Methods in Basic Virology

Part VII: Diagnosis by Organ System

52. Bloodstream Infections

53. Infections of the Lower Respiratory Tract

54. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections and Other Infections of the Oral Cavity and Neck

55. Meningitis and Other Infections of the Central Nervous Systems

56. Infections of the Eyes, Ears, and Sinuses

57. Infections of the Urinary Tract

58. Genital Tract Infections

59. Gastrointestinal Tract Infections

60. Skin, Soft Tissue, and Wound Infections

61. Normally Sterile Body Fluids, Bone and Bone Marrow, and Solid Tissues

Part VIII: Clinical Laboratory Management NEW!

62. Laboratory Physical Design, Management, and Organization

63. Quality in the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory

64. Infection Control

65. Sentinel Laboratory Response to Bioterrorism NEW!

Appendix: Answers to Case Studies

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Betty Forbes

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pathology and Medicine, Department of Pathology, Medical College of Virginia campus, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, Richmond, VA

Daniel Sahm

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Eurofins Anti-Infective Services, Herndon, VA

Alice Weissfeld

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Microbiology Specialists, Inc.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

