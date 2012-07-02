Bacteriophages, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123944382, 9780123947888

Bacteriophages, Part B, Volume 83

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Waclaw Szybalski Malgorzata Lobocka
eBook ISBN: 9780123947888
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123944382
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd July 2012
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Phage Therapy—History from Twort and d’Herelle Through Soviet Experience to Current Approaches

I General Background

II Mass Application of Phages

III Current Status of Georgian Research and Their Impact on Worldwide Phage Therapy Studies

Chapter 2 Phage as a Modulator of Immune Responses

I Background

II Phage Immunogenicity

III Immunomodulatory Activity of Phage Preparations

IV Phage Virion Inactivation by Immune Cells

V Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3 Clinical Aspects of Phage Therapy

I Background

II Ethical Aspects of Bacterial Drug Resistance and Phage Therapy

III Therapeutic Bacteriophages from the Collection of the Institute of Immunology and Experimental Therapy in Wrocław

IV Clinical Results of Phage Therapy Conducted in the Phage Therapy Unit in Wrocław

V Discussion

VI Conclusions

Chapter 4 Bacteriophages in the Experimental Treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections in Mice

I General Background

II Pseudomonas aeruginosa Bacteriophages

III Experimental Phage Therapy of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections in Mice

IV Perspectives

Chapter 5 Genomics of Staphylococcal Twort-like Phages - Potential Therapeutics of the Post-Antibiotic Era

I Introduction

II Staphylococcal Bacteriophages: A Short Overview

III Twort-Like Myoviruses of Staphylococcus

IV Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 Bacteriophage Protein–Protein Interactions

I Introduction

II Methods Used to Detect Protein–Protein Interactions

III Protein–Protein Interactions of Bacteriophages

IV Conclusions

Chapter 7 Endolysins as Antimicrobials

I Introduction

II Peptidoglycan Structure

III Endolysin Activities and Structure

IV Gram-Positive Endolysins as Antimicrobials

V Engineering Endolysins

VI Gram-Negative Endolysins as Antimicrobials

VII Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Phage Recombinases and Their Applications

I Introduction

II Phage Recombination Systems

III Single-Stranded DNA-Annealing Proteins

IV Recombineering

V Genetic Manipulations

VI Proposed Mechanisms of λ  Red Recombineering

VII Applications

VIII Perspectives

Chapter 9 “Push Through One-Way Valve” Mechanism of Viral DNA Packaging

I Introduction

II Structure of Viral DNA Packaging Motors

III Energy Source and Conversion Mechanism

IV Mechanism for DNA Packaging Motor

V Application of Viral Packaging Motors

VI Prospective

Index

Description

Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.

The impact factor for 2008 is 4.886, placing it 4th in the highly competitive category of virology.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Virologists, microbiologists and infectious diseases specialists

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123947888
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123944382

Reviews

"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine

"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." –American Scientist

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Waclaw Szybalski Serial Volume Editor

Malgorzata Lobocka Serial Volume Editor

