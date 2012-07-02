Bacteriophages, Part B, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Phage Therapy—History from Twort and d’Herelle Through Soviet Experience to Current Approaches
I General Background
II Mass Application of Phages
III Current Status of Georgian Research and Their Impact on Worldwide Phage Therapy Studies
Chapter 2 Phage as a Modulator of Immune Responses
I Background
II Phage Immunogenicity
III Immunomodulatory Activity of Phage Preparations
IV Phage Virion Inactivation by Immune Cells
V Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Clinical Aspects of Phage Therapy
I Background
II Ethical Aspects of Bacterial Drug Resistance and Phage Therapy
III Therapeutic Bacteriophages from the Collection of the Institute of Immunology and Experimental Therapy in Wrocław
IV Clinical Results of Phage Therapy Conducted in the Phage Therapy Unit in Wrocław
V Discussion
VI Conclusions
Chapter 4 Bacteriophages in the Experimental Treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections in Mice
I General Background
II Pseudomonas aeruginosa Bacteriophages
III Experimental Phage Therapy of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infections in Mice
IV Perspectives
Chapter 5 Genomics of Staphylococcal Twort-like Phages - Potential Therapeutics of the Post-Antibiotic Era
I Introduction
II Staphylococcal Bacteriophages: A Short Overview
III Twort-Like Myoviruses of Staphylococcus
IV Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6 Bacteriophage Protein–Protein Interactions
I Introduction
II Methods Used to Detect Protein–Protein Interactions
III Protein–Protein Interactions of Bacteriophages
IV Conclusions
Chapter 7 Endolysins as Antimicrobials
I Introduction
II Peptidoglycan Structure
III Endolysin Activities and Structure
IV Gram-Positive Endolysins as Antimicrobials
V Engineering Endolysins
VI Gram-Negative Endolysins as Antimicrobials
VII Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Phage Recombinases and Their Applications
I Introduction
II Phage Recombination Systems
III Single-Stranded DNA-Annealing Proteins
IV Recombineering
V Genetic Manipulations
VI Proposed Mechanisms of λ Red Recombineering
VII Applications
VIII Perspectives
Chapter 9 “Push Through One-Way Valve” Mechanism of Viral DNA Packaging
I Introduction
II Structure of Viral DNA Packaging Motors
III Energy Source and Conversion Mechanism
IV Mechanism for DNA Packaging Motor
V Application of Viral Packaging Motors
VI Prospective
Index
