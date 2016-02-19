Bacteriocins of Lactic Acid Bacteria
1st Edition
Description
Bacteriocins of Lactic Acid Bacteria is based on the 1990 Annual Meeting of the Institute of Food Technologists held in Dallas, Texas. It describes a number of well-characterized bacteriocins and, where possible, discusses practical applications for those that have been defined thus far from the lactic acid bacteria.
The book begins with an introductory overview of naturally occurring antibacterial compounds. This is followed by discussions of methods of detecting bacteriocins and biochemical procedures for extraction and purification; genetics and cellular regulation of bacteriocins; bacteriocins based on the genera of lactic acid bacteria Lactococcus, Lactobacillus, Pediococcus, and Leuconostoc, and related bacteria such as Carnobacterium and Propionibacterium; and the regulatory and political aspects for commercial use of these substances. The final chapter sets out the prognosis for the future of this dynamic area. The information contained in this book should benefit those with interest in the potential for industrial use of bacteriocins as preservative ingredients. Anyone interested in lactic acid bacteria or the biosynthesis, regulation, and mechanisms of inhibition of these proteinaceous compounds will also appreciate the material presented. These include food scientists, microbiologists, food processors and product physiologists, food toxicologists, and food and personal product regulators.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Chapter I Antimicrobial Proteins: Classification, Nomenclature, Diversity, and Relationship to Bacteriocins
I. Introduction
A. Current Interest in Bacteriocins
B. Bacteriocins Defined
C. Nomenclature
D. Occurrence of Bacteriocins
II. Colicins
A. General Features
B. Mode of Action
C. Immunity
III. Killer Toxins, Yeast Antimicrobial Proteins
IV. Thionins, Plant Antimicrobial Proteins
V. Defensins, Animal Antimicrobial Proteins
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Screening Methods for Detecting Bacteriocin Activity
I. Historical Perspective
II. Agar Diffusion Techniques
A. Introduction
B. Plating Methods
C. Media Composition and Conditions of Incubation
D. Adaptations of Agar Diffusion Methods Used with Lactic Acid Bacteria
III. Liquid Media
IV. Titration of Bacteriocins: Critical Dilution Method
V. Survivor Counts
References
Chapter 3 Biochemical Methods for Purification of Bacteriocins
I. Introduction
II. Detection and Assay of Bacteriocin Activity
III. Production of Bacteriocins
A. Production on Agar
B. Production in Broth
IV. Bacteriocin Purification
A. Biochemical Methods
B. Purified LAB Bacteriocins
V. Applications of Purified Bacteriocins
A. Biopreservation Systems
B. Characterization of Physical Properties
C. Immunological Studies
D. Protein Sequence Determinations and "Reverse Genetics"
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Applications and Interactions of Bacteriocins from Lactic Acid Bacteria in Foods and Beverages
I. Introduction
II. Using Bacteriocinogenic Lactic Acid Bacteria and Bacteriocins to Control Food-Borne Pathogens
A. Sensitivity of Listeria monocytogenes to LAB Bacteriocins
B. Sensitivity of Clostridium botulinum to LAB Bacteriocins
III. Using Bacteriocinogenic Lactic Acid Bacteria and Bacteriocins to Direct Food and Beverage Fermentations
IV. Factors Affecting the Efficacy of Bacteriocins in Foods and Beverages
A. Interactions with Food Components
B. Enhancement of Bacteriocin Activity
C. Resistance of Target Microorganisms to Bacteriocins
V. Assays for Bacteriocins in Foods
VI. Regulatory (United States) and Safety Considerations
References
Chapter 5 The Molecular Biology of Nisin and Its Structural Analogues
I. An Historical Perspective of Nisin
II. Significance of Posttranslationally Modified Peptides
III. Lantibiotics Could be Adapted to Multiple Purposes
IV. A Dilemma Posed by Nisin Resistance
V. The Molecular Biology of Nisin Biosynthesis is of Unknown Complexity
VI. Cloning of the Genes for the Nisin and Subtilin Precursor Peptides
VII. Evolutionary and Functional Relationships between Nisin and Subtilin Implied by Comparison of Their Structural Genes
VIII. Expression of the Genes for Nisin and Subtilin and Characterization of Their Transcripts
IX. The Ability to Produce Subtilin Can be Transferred among Strains of Bacillus subtilis
X. The Ability to Produce Nisin Can be Transferred between Strains of Lactococcus lactis
XI. What is Known about the Organization of Genes Associated with Nisin Biosynthesis
XII. What is Known about the Organization of Genes Associated with Subtilin Biosynthesis
XIII. Strategies and Systems to Express the Structural Genes for Nisin and Other Lantibiotics
XIV. Processing of Chimeric Precursor Peptides
XV. Production of Natural and Engineered Nisin Analogues in Bacillus subtilis
XVI. Structural and Functional Analysis of Lantibiotic Analogues: The Dehydro Residues Provide a Window through Which the Chemical State of Nisin and Subtilin Can be Observed
XVII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 6 Nonnisin Bacteriocins in Lactococci: Biochemistry, Genetics, and Mode of Action
I. Summary
II. Introduction
III. Nomenclature
IV. Diplococcin
A. Identification and Purification of Diplococcin
B. Effects of Diplococcin on Bacterial Cells
C. Plasmids and Diplococcin Production
V. Lactostrepcins
A. Identification and Definition of Lactostrepcin
B. Purification and Mode of Action of Lactostrepcin 5
C. Plasmid Curing and Loss of Las 5 Production
VI. Lactococcins
A. Genetics of Lactococcins
B. The Lactococcin A Secretion Machinery
C. Biochemistry of Lactococcin A
D. Mode of Action of Lactococcin A
VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 7 Molecular Biology of Bacteriocins Produced by Lactobacillus
I. Introduction
II. Evidence and Roles
III. Classification and Biochemical Characteristics
IV. Genetic Organization of Bacteriocin Operons
A. Helveticin J
B. Lactacin F
V. Common Processing Sites in Peptide Bacteriocins
VI. Perspectives and Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Pediocins
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Genus Pediococcus
III. Bacteriocin Activity in Pediococci
IV. Pediocin AcH
A. Properties
B. Toxicity
C. Mode of Action
D. Influence of Growth Conditions on Production of Pediocin AcH
E. Genetics
F. Antibacterial Effectiveness of Pediocin AcH
G. Pediocin AcH in Foods
V. Additional Studies of Pediocins in Meat Systems
VI. Other Potential Applications for Pediocins
References
Chapter 9 Bacteriocins from Carnobacterium and Leuconostoc
I. Description of the Genera Carnobacterium and Leuconostoc
II. Habitats and Sources of Carnobacterium and Leuconostoc Species
III. Bacteriocins Produced by Carnobacterium and Leuconostoc Species
A. Bacteriocins Produced by Carnobacterium Species
B. Bacteriocins Produced by Leuconostoc Species
IV. Chemical Characterization of Leuconostoc and Carnobacterium Bacteriocins
V. Potential for Application of Carnobacteriocins or Leucocin A in Meat Preservation
References
Chapter 10 Bacteriocins from Dairy Propionibacteria and Inducible Bacteriocins of Lactic Acid Bacteria
I. Bacteriocins from Dairy Propionibacteria
A. Introduction to the Propionibacteria
B. Nonbacteriocin Inhibitors Produced by the Propionibacteria
C. Propionibacteria Bacteriocins
D. Genetics of Propionibacteria and Their Bacteriocins
II. Inducible Bacteriocins of Lactic Acid Bacteria
References
Chapter 11 Regulatory Aspects of Bacteriocin Use
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Bacteriocins
III. Potential Uses of Bacteriocins or Bacteriocin-Producing Organisms in Foods and Pharmaceuticals
A. Food Preservatives
B. Health Care Products
C. Starter Cultures
D. Genetically Engineered Starter Cultures
E. Probiotic Organisms
F. Markers for Food-Grade Cloning Vector Construction
IV. Factors Affecting Regulatory Approval of Bacteriocins as Food Ingredients
A. Are Bacteriocins Food Additives or GRAS Ingredients?
B. Data Required by FDA
V. Factors Affecting Regulatory Approval of Naturally Occurring Bacteriocin-Producing Strains
VI. Factors Affecting Regulatory Approval of Genetically Engineered Bacteriocin-Producing Strains
VII. Players in the Regulatory Arena
A. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
B. The International Food Biotechnology Council
C. Individual States
D. The President's Council on Competitiveness
E. Others
VIII. Future Challenges
A. Consumer Acceptance
B. Competition in the Marketplace
C. Labeling of Biotechnology-Derived Foods
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Future Prospects for Research and Applications of Nisin and Other Bacteriocins
I. From Past to Present
II. Research Approaches and Incentives
III. Genetic Engineering
IV. Traditional and Molecular Screening
V. Protein Engineering
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 21st June 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273679