Bacterial Protein Toxins V2A
1st Edition
Authors: Solomon Kadis
eBook ISBN: 9780323150514
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 432
Description
Microbial Toxins, A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume IIA: Bacterial Protein Toxins provides a comprehensive discussion of various aspects of bacterial toxins. The book's 10 chapters discuss the following: botulinum toxin; tetanus toxin; Clostridium perfringens toxins types A, B, C, D, and E; cholera toxins; the exotoxin of Shigella dysenteriae; protein toxins from Bordetella pertussis; Salmonella typhimurium and Escherichia coli neurotoxins; toxins of Proteus mirabilis; and Listeria monocytogenes toxin. Each chapter covers the nature of the toxin, toxin production and purification, and mode of action.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Botulinum Toxin
I. The Disease
II. History
III. Requirements for Growth and Toxin Production
IV. Purification of the Toxin
V. Nature of Crystalline Toxin Type A
VI. Nature of Toxins of Other Types
VII. Spore Toxin
VIII. Hemagglutinins of Clostridium botulinum
IX. Activation Phenomenon
X. Effect of Proteolytic Enzymes on the Toxin
XI. Specific Chemical Groupings Involved in Toxicity
XII. Site of Action
XIII. Mode of Action of Botulinum Toxin
XIV. Botulism as an Infection
XV. Toxin as Antigen
XVI. Effects of Chemical and Physical Agents on the Toxin of CI. botulinum
XVII. Is Botulinum an Exotoxin
XVIII. Role of the Toxin in CI. botulinum
XIX. Laboratory Detection of Botulinum Toxin
XX. Conclusions
References
2. Tetanus Toxin
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity
III. Production and Purification
IV. Nature
V. Synthesis
VI. Mode of Action
VII. Immunology and Immunochemistry
VIII. Pathogenesis
References
3. Type A Clostridium perfringens Toxin
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Toxin
III. Production of Clostridium perfringens Toxin
IV. Toxin Purification
V. Toxin Components
VI. Mechanism of Toxin Action
VII. Detoxification
VIII. Active Immunization against Gas Gangrene
References
4. Clostridium perfringens Toxins Types B, C, D, and E
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity
III. Production and Purification
IV. Nature
V. Action
VI. Immunology
VII. Pathogenesis
VIII. Toxin Assays
References
5. Cholera Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Pathophysiology and Morbid Anatomy of Cholera
III. Kinds of Cholera Toxins
IV. Cholera Toxins and Man
References
6. The Exotoxin of Shigella dysenteriae
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity
III. Production and Purification
IV. Nature
V. Synthesis
VI. Mode of Action
VII. Immunology
VIII. Pathogenesis
References
7. Protein Toxins from Bordetella pertussis
I. Introduction
II. Heat-Labile Toxin (HLT)
III. Histamine-Sensitizing Factor (HSF)
References
8. Salmonella typhimurium and Escherichia coli Neurotoxins
I. Introduction and History
II. Salmonella typhimurium Neurotoxin
III. Escherichia coli Neurotoxins
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Toxins of Proteus mirabilis
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity
III. Production and Purification
IV. Nature
V. Action
VI. Immunology and Immunochemistry
VII. Pathogenesis
VIII. Summary
References
10. Listeria monocytogenes Toxin
I. Introduction
II. Manifestations of Toxemia Induced by Listeric Infection and Products of Listeria monocytogenes
III. Production, Purification, and Nature of Hemolysin
IV. Mode of Action of Listeria Hemolysin
V. Conclusions and Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Solomon Kadis
