Bacterial Physiology focuses on the physiology and chemistry of microorganisms and the value of bacterial physiology in the other fields of biology.
The selection first underscores the chemistry and structure of bacterial cells, including the chemical composition of cells, direct and indirect methods of cytology, vegetative multiplication, spores of bacteria, and cell structure. The text then elaborates on inheritance, variation, and adaptation and growth of bacteria.
The publication reviews the physical and chemical factors affecting growth and death. Topics include hydrogen ion concentration and osmotic pressure; surface and other forces determining the distribution of bacteria in their environment; dynamics of disinfection and bacteriostasis; bacterial resistance; and types of antibacterial agents. The text also ponders on the anaerobic dissimilation of carbohydrates, bacterial oxidations, and autotrophic assimilation of carbon dioxide.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in bacterial physiology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chemistry of the Bacterial Cell
I. Introduction
II. Form and Size
III. Chemical Composition of the Cell
IV. Direct Methods of Cytology
V. Indirect Methods of Cytology
The Structure of the Bacterial Cell
I. Cell Structure
II. The Spores of Bacteria
III. Vegetative Multiplication
IV. Cell and Environment
Inheritance, Variation, and Adaptation
I. The Gene Theory
II. Genetic Variation
III. Characteristics of Bacterial Mutants
IV. Interclonal Variation
V. Variation and Adaptation : Recapitulation
Growth of Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Studies of Bacterial Growth
III. Growth and Population Cycle of a Bacterial Culture
IV. Conclusion
Physical Factors Affecting Growth and Death
I. Temperature
II. Hydrogen Ion Concentration and Osmotic Pressure
III. Surface Tension
IV. Oxidation-Reduction Potential
V. Radiations
VI. Surface and Other Forces Determining the Distribution of Bacteria in Their Environment
Chemical Factors Affecting Growth and Death
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Injury to Active Proteins
III. Dynamics of Disinfection
IV. Dynamics of Bacteriostasis
V. Bacterial Resistance
VI. Types of Antibacterial Agents
Bacterial Nutrition—Chemical Factors
I. General Outlook
II. The Major Bacterial Growth Factors
Bacterial Enzymes and the Theory of Action
I. Introduction
II. Historical Aspects
III. Nomenclature and Classification
IV. Coenzymes and Related Compounds
V. Special Methods Used in the Isolation and Study of Bacterial Enzymes
VI. Theory of Enzyme Action
VII. Various Factors Controlling Enzymatic Activity
VIII. Origin and Concentration of Enzymes
IX. Discussion of Various Groups of Enzymes
Anaerobic Dissimilation of Carbohydrates
I. Introduction
II. Nature of Anaerobic Dissimilation of Carbohydrates
III. Early Views on Fermentation
IV. Glycolysis
V. Polysaccharides
Bacterial Oxidations
I. Introduction
II. Some Thermodynamic and Kinetic Approaches
III. Reversible Oxidation-Reduction Systems of Biological Importance
IV. Activating Proteins (Dehydrogenase)
V. Types of Oxidation Enzymes
VI. Inhibitors of Oxidation Enzymes
VII. Coupled Oxidation-Reduction Systems: Krebs' Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
VIII. Aerobic Phosphorylations
IX. Pathways of Biological Oxidation-Reductions. The Pasteur Effect
X. "Oxidation-Reduction Potentials" in Bacteria
XI. Bacterial Respiration
XII. Respiration of Growing Cells and of Resting Cells
XIII. Regulatory Mechanisms of Respiration
XIV. Life without Oxygen. The Anaerobic Bacteria
Autotrophic Assimilation of Carbon Dioxide
I. Introduction
II. Chemoautotrophic Bacteria
III. Photosynthetic Assimilation of Carbon Dioxide
Assimilation of Carbon Dioxide by Heterotrophic Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Early Concepts of Function of CO2
III. Carbon Dioxide Assimilation and Concepts of Autotrophism and Heterotrophism
IV. Types of C02 Assimilation
V. Replacement of Carbon Dioxide
VI. Importance of Heterotrophic Assimilation of Carbon Dioxide in Biology
Organic Nitrogen
I. Introduction
II. Breakdown of Protein
III. Breakdown of Amino Acids
IV. Decarboxylation of Amino Acids
V. Deamination of Amino Acids
VI. Transamination
VII. Racemization
VIII. Biosynthesis of Amino Acids
IX. Amino Acid Assimilation
Biological Nitrogen Fixation
I. Biogeochemistry of Nitrogen
II. Agents of Fixation
III. Properties of the Enzyme System
IV. Chemical Pathway of Fixation
V. Comparative Biochemistry of Nitrogen Fixation
Mineral Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Media
III. Mineral Elements Required for Growth
IV. Mineral Elements in Bacterial Enzymes
V. Mineral Elements for Pigments and Antibiotics
The Comparative Biochemistry of Molecular Hydrogen
I. Comparative Biochemistry
II. Autotrophic and/or Heterotrophic Bacteria
III. Other Acceptors of Hydrogen
IV. The Liberation of Molecular Hydrogen
V. Special Functions of Hydrogenase
Assimilation by Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Manometric Observations on Assimilation
III. Influence of Poisons on Assimilation
IV. Carbon Balances in Assimilation Studies
V. Oxidative Assimilation During Growth
VI. Polysaccharide and Other Syntheses
VII. Assimilation of Nitrogen
Degradation and Synthesis of Complex Carbohydrates
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Polysaccharides
III. Mechanisms of Synthesis
IV. General Conclusions
Significance of Autotrophy for Comparative Physiology
Luminous Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics and Physiology
III. Luminescence as a Reaction Rate Tool in Biology
IV. General Implications
V. Conclusion
Bibliography
Subject Index
Microorganism Index
