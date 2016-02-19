Bacterial Metabolism focuses on metabolic events that occur in microorganisms, as well as photosynthesis, oxidation, polysaccharide formation, and homofermentation. The book first discusses the thermodynamics of biological reactions, photosynthesis and photometabolism, and chemosynthesis. Free energy, photosynthesis, enzymes, and terminology in bacterial metabolism are elaborated. The manuscript then examines acetic acid bacteria and lactic acid bacteria. Discussions focus on lactate, ethanol, glucose, and glycerol metabolism, glycol oxidation, homofermentation, polysaccharide formation, and electron transport systems. The publication takes a look at pseudomonadaceae and nitrogen metabolism as an energy source for anaerobic microorganisms. Topics include metabolism of pairs of amino acids, single amino acid metabolism, oxidation of glycolate and malonate, and oxygenases. The book is a dependable source of information for readers interested in bacterial metabolism.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

1. Thermodynamics of Biological Reactions

Free Energy

Thermodynamics of Chemical Reactions

Oxidations and Reductions

Enzymes

Enzyme Classification

Coenzymes

References

Supplementary Readings

2. Photosynthesis and Photometabolism

Terminology in Bacterial Metabolism

Photosynthesis

Historical Development

Photosynthetic Phosphorylation

Autotrophy and Heterotrophy in Bacterial Photosynthesis

Primary Photosynthetic Reaction

Photometabolism

Evolution of Photosynthesis

References

Supplementary Readings

3. Chemosynthesis—Anaerobic Respiration

Chemosynthesis

Anaerobic Respiration

References

Supplementary Readings

4. Chemosynthesis-Pathways of Carbohydrate Breakdown

Carbohydrate Metabolism

Glucose Metabolism

Key Enzymes in the Carbohydrate Metabolism

Gluconate Metabolism

Fructose Metabolism

Mannose Metabolism

Allose Metabolism

Mannitol and Sorbitol Metabolism

Pentose and Pentitol Metabolism

References

Supplementary Readings

5. Chemosynthesis—Aerobic Respiration

Aerobic Respiration

References

Supplementary Readings

6. Chemosynthesis—Fermentation

Fermentation

Carbon, Energy and Balance

The Formation of Propionate

Succinic Acid Production by Propionibacterium

The Production of Butyric Acid, Butanol, and Acetone

The Production of Ethanol, Formate, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Succinate, 2,3-Butanediol, and Trimethylene Glycol by Enterobacteria

References

Supplementary Readings

7. Acetic Acid Bacteria

Lactate Metabolism

Ethanol Metabolism

Glucose Metabolism

Glycerol Metabolism

Acetoin Formation

Glycol Oxidation

Quinate Metabolism

References

Supplementary Readings

8. Lactic Acid Bacteria

Homofermentation

Heterofermentation

Citrate Metabolism

Hexonic Acid Metabolism

Mannitol Formation

Deoxyribose Metabolism

Polysaccharide Formation

Biotin Degradation

Lactate Metabolism by Group N Streptococci

Electron Transport Systems

References

Supplementary Readings

9. Pseudomonadaceae

Metabolism of L-Arabinose, D-Arabinose, and D-Galactose

Metabolism of Krebs Cycle Intermediates

Metabolism of Glycollate

Oxidation of Malonate

Oxidation of Oxalate and Formate

Itaconate Metabolism

Tartrate Metabolism

Glucarate Metabolism

Glutarate Metabolism

Methanol Metabolism

Metabolism of 2,3-Butanediol

Ethanol Formation by Zymomonas Mobilis

Metabolism of Higher Molecular Weight Compounds

Oxygenases

References

Supplementary Readings

10. Nitrogen Metabolism as an Energy Source for Anaerobic Microorganisms (Clostridium)

Microorganisms (Clostridium)

Single Amino Acid Metabolism

Metabolism of Pairs of Amino Acids

Metabolism of a Single Amino Acid Together with a Keto Acid

References

Supplementary Readings

Author Index

Subject Index

Microorganism Index