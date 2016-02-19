Bacterial Metabolism
Bacterial Metabolism focuses on metabolic events that occur in microorganisms, as well as photosynthesis, oxidation, polysaccharide formation, and homofermentation.
The book first discusses the thermodynamics of biological reactions, photosynthesis and photometabolism, and chemosynthesis. Free energy, photosynthesis, enzymes, and terminology in bacterial metabolism are elaborated. The manuscript then examines acetic acid bacteria and lactic acid bacteria. Discussions focus on lactate, ethanol, glucose, and glycerol metabolism, glycol oxidation, homofermentation, polysaccharide formation, and electron transport systems.
The publication takes a look at pseudomonadaceae and nitrogen metabolism as an energy source for anaerobic microorganisms. Topics include metabolism of pairs of amino acids, single amino acid metabolism, oxidation of glycolate and malonate, and oxygenases. The book is a dependable source of information for readers interested in bacterial metabolism.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. Thermodynamics of Biological Reactions
Free Energy
Thermodynamics of Chemical Reactions
Oxidations and Reductions
Enzymes
Enzyme Classification
Coenzymes
References
Supplementary Readings
2. Photosynthesis and Photometabolism
Terminology in Bacterial Metabolism
Photosynthesis
Historical Development
Photosynthetic Phosphorylation
Autotrophy and Heterotrophy in Bacterial Photosynthesis
Primary Photosynthetic Reaction
Photometabolism
Evolution of Photosynthesis
References
Supplementary Readings
3. Chemosynthesis—Anaerobic Respiration
Chemosynthesis
Anaerobic Respiration
References
Supplementary Readings
4. Chemosynthesis-Pathways of Carbohydrate Breakdown
Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glucose Metabolism
Key Enzymes in the Carbohydrate Metabolism
Gluconate Metabolism
Fructose Metabolism
Mannose Metabolism
Allose Metabolism
Mannitol and Sorbitol Metabolism
Pentose and Pentitol Metabolism
References
Supplementary Readings
5. Chemosynthesis—Aerobic Respiration
Aerobic Respiration
References
Supplementary Readings
6. Chemosynthesis—Fermentation
Fermentation
Carbon, Energy and Balance
The Formation of Propionate
Succinic Acid Production by Propionibacterium
The Production of Butyric Acid, Butanol, and Acetone
The Production of Ethanol, Formate, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Succinate, 2,3-Butanediol, and Trimethylene Glycol by Enterobacteria
References
Supplementary Readings
7. Acetic Acid Bacteria
Lactate Metabolism
Ethanol Metabolism
Glucose Metabolism
Glycerol Metabolism
Acetoin Formation
Glycol Oxidation
Quinate Metabolism
References
Supplementary Readings
8. Lactic Acid Bacteria
Homofermentation
Heterofermentation
Citrate Metabolism
Hexonic Acid Metabolism
Mannitol Formation
Deoxyribose Metabolism
Polysaccharide Formation
Biotin Degradation
Lactate Metabolism by Group N Streptococci
Electron Transport Systems
References
Supplementary Readings
9. Pseudomonadaceae
Metabolism of L-Arabinose, D-Arabinose, and D-Galactose
Metabolism of Krebs Cycle Intermediates
Metabolism of Glycollate
Oxidation of Malonate
Oxidation of Oxalate and Formate
Itaconate Metabolism
Tartrate Metabolism
Glucarate Metabolism
Glutarate Metabolism
Methanol Metabolism
Metabolism of 2,3-Butanediol
Ethanol Formation by Zymomonas Mobilis
Metabolism of Higher Molecular Weight Compounds
Oxygenases
References
Supplementary Readings
10. Nitrogen Metabolism as an Energy Source for Anaerobic Microorganisms (Clostridium)
Microorganisms (Clostridium)
Single Amino Acid Metabolism
Metabolism of Pairs of Amino Acids
Metabolism of a Single Amino Acid Together with a Keto Acid
References
Supplementary Readings
Author Index
Subject Index
Microorganism Index
