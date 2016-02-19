Bacterial Metabolism
2nd Edition
Description
Bacterial Metabolism, Second Edition describes microbial systematics and microbial chemistry and focuses on catabolic events. This book deals with the progress made in bacterial metabolism that includes data on regulatory mechanisms; comparison of bacterial growth kinetics with enzyme kinetics; aerobic amino acid catabolism; and the glucose transport mechanism. This text also emphasizes the development of photosynthetic phosphorylation in the different bacterial families. This book explains anaerobic respiration and carbohydrate metabolism—glucose, fructose, lactose, mannose, allose, and sorbitol. This text then describes aerobic respiration including the "Nitroso" and "Nitro" groups of genera, and the Knallgas bacteria, which use the reaction between molecular hydrogen and molecular oxygen as their source of energy. This book also explains the microbial transformation of iron as caused by either specific organisms (e.g. Ferrobacillus ferrooxidans) or nonspecific organisms. This selection also explains the process of fermentation by Enterobacteriaceae, lactic acid bacteria, and proteolytic clostridia. This text can be valuable for microchemists, microbiologists, students, and academicians whose disciplines are in biological chemistry and cellular biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the First Edition
1 Thermodynamics of Biological Reactions
Concepts of Thermodynamics
Free Energy
References
Supplementary Readings
Questions
2 Enzymes, Coenzymes, and Bacterial Growth Kinetics
Enzymes
Coenzymes
Bacterial Growth Kinetics
References
Supplementary Readings
Questions
3 Photosynthesis and Photometabolism
Terminology in Bacterial Metabolism
Photosynthesis
Photometabolism
Photochemical Nitrogen Fixation
The Electron Acceptor in Purple Bacteria
Evolution of Photosynthesis
References
Supplementary Readings
Questions
4 Anaerobic Respiration
Sulfur Compounds as Electron Acceptors
Nitrate as Electron Acceptor
Carbon Dioxide as Electron Acceptor
References
Supplementary Readings
Questions
5 Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glucose Metabolism
Fructose Metabolism
Lactose Metabolism
Mannose Metabolism
Allose Metabolism
Gluconate Metabolism
Mannitol Metabolism
Sorbitol Metabolism
Inositol Metabolism
Hexuronic Acid Metabolism
Pentose and Pentitol Metabolism
Glycerol Metabolism
Polyol Metabolism of Acetic Acid Bacteria
Glycol Oxidation
2,3-Butanediol Metabolism
References
Questions
6 Aerobic Respiration—Chemolithotrophic Bacteria
The "Nitroso" Group of Genera
The "Nitro" Group of Genera
Hydrogenomonas or Knallgas Bacteria
The Iron-Oxidizing Bacteria
The Sulfur-Oxidizing Bacteria
Autotrophy and Heterotrophy
References
Questions
7 Aerobic Respiration—Chemoorganotrophic Bacteria
Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) Cycle
Electron Transport in Aerobic Microorganisms
Carboxylic Acid Metabolism
Regulatory Mechanisms of Carboxylic Acid Metabolism
Ethanol Metabolism
Methane Oxidation
Amino Acid Metabolism
References
Questions
8 Aerobic Respiration—Hydrocarbon Metabolism
Oxidation of Alkanes and Alkenes
Oxidation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Metabolism of Halogenated Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Regulation of the Aromatic Hydrocarbon Metabolism
Metabolism of Phenoxyalkyl Carboxylic Acids
Metabolism of Riboflavin
Metabolism of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)
Metabolism of Steroids
Metabolism of Aromatic Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
Metabolism of p-Toluene Sulfonate
Metabolism of Coumarin
Metabolism of Pipecolate
Metabolism of 2-Furoic Acid
Oxygenases
References
Questions
9 Fermentation
Introduction
Carbon, Energy, and Balance
Fermentation of Propionic Acid Bacteria
Fermentation of Saccharolytic Clostridia
Fermentation of Enterobacteriaceae
Regulation of Carbohydrate Metabolism in Facultative Anaerobic Bacteria (Pasteur and Crabtree Effects)
Fermentation of Lactic Acid Bacteria
Fermentation of Proteolytic Clostridia
References
Questions
Subject Index
Microorganism Index
752
- 752
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
28th January 1975
- 28th January 1975
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483272375
- 9781483272375