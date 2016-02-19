Bacterial Metabolism - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780122193521, 9781483272375

Bacterial Metabolism

2nd Edition

Authors: H. W. Doelle
eBook ISBN: 9781483272375
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 752
Description

Bacterial Metabolism, Second Edition describes microbial systematics and microbial chemistry and focuses on catabolic events. This book deals with the progress made in bacterial metabolism that includes data on regulatory mechanisms; comparison of bacterial growth kinetics with enzyme kinetics; aerobic amino acid catabolism; and the glucose transport mechanism. This text also emphasizes the development of photosynthetic phosphorylation in the different bacterial families. This book explains anaerobic respiration and carbohydrate metabolism—glucose, fructose, lactose, mannose, allose, and sorbitol. This text then describes aerobic respiration including the "Nitroso" and "Nitro" groups of genera, and the Knallgas bacteria, which use the reaction between molecular hydrogen and molecular oxygen as their source of energy. This book also explains the microbial transformation of iron as caused by either specific organisms (e.g. Ferrobacillus ferrooxidans) or nonspecific organisms. This selection also explains the process of fermentation by Enterobacteriaceae, lactic acid bacteria, and proteolytic clostridia. This text can be valuable for microchemists, microbiologists, students, and academicians whose disciplines are in biological chemistry and cellular biology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to the First Edition

1 Thermodynamics of Biological Reactions

Concepts of Thermodynamics

Free Energy

References

Supplementary Readings

Questions

2 Enzymes, Coenzymes, and Bacterial Growth Kinetics

Enzymes

Coenzymes

Bacterial Growth Kinetics

References

Supplementary Readings

Questions

3 Photosynthesis and Photometabolism

Terminology in Bacterial Metabolism

Photosynthesis

Photometabolism

Photochemical Nitrogen Fixation

The Electron Acceptor in Purple Bacteria

Evolution of Photosynthesis

References

Supplementary Readings

Questions

4 Anaerobic Respiration

Sulfur Compounds as Electron Acceptors

Nitrate as Electron Acceptor

Carbon Dioxide as Electron Acceptor

References

Supplementary Readings

Questions

5 Carbohydrate Metabolism

Glucose Metabolism

Fructose Metabolism

Lactose Metabolism

Mannose Metabolism

Allose Metabolism

Gluconate Metabolism

Mannitol Metabolism

Sorbitol Metabolism

Inositol Metabolism

Hexuronic Acid Metabolism

Pentose and Pentitol Metabolism

Glycerol Metabolism

Polyol Metabolism of Acetic Acid Bacteria

Glycol Oxidation

2,3-Butanediol Metabolism

References

Questions

6 Aerobic Respiration—Chemolithotrophic Bacteria

The "Nitroso" Group of Genera

The "Nitro" Group of Genera

Hydrogenomonas or Knallgas Bacteria

The Iron-Oxidizing Bacteria

The Sulfur-Oxidizing Bacteria

Autotrophy and Heterotrophy

References

Questions

7 Aerobic Respiration—Chemoorganotrophic Bacteria

Tricarboxylic Acid (TCA) Cycle

Electron Transport in Aerobic Microorganisms

Carboxylic Acid Metabolism

Regulatory Mechanisms of Carboxylic Acid Metabolism

Ethanol Metabolism

Methane Oxidation

Amino Acid Metabolism

References

Questions

8 Aerobic Respiration—Hydrocarbon Metabolism

Oxidation of Alkanes and Alkenes

Oxidation of Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Metabolism of Halogenated Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Regulation of the Aromatic Hydrocarbon Metabolism

Metabolism of Phenoxyalkyl Carboxylic Acids

Metabolism of Riboflavin

Metabolism of Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Metabolism of Steroids

Metabolism of Aromatic Polycyclic Hydrocarbons

Metabolism of p-Toluene Sulfonate

Metabolism of Coumarin

Metabolism of Pipecolate

Metabolism of 2-Furoic Acid

Oxygenases

References

Questions

9 Fermentation

Introduction

Carbon, Energy, and Balance

Fermentation of Propionic Acid Bacteria

Fermentation of Saccharolytic Clostridia

Fermentation of Enterobacteriaceae

Regulation of Carbohydrate Metabolism in Facultative Anaerobic Bacteria (Pasteur and Crabtree Effects)

Fermentation of Lactic Acid Bacteria

Fermentation of Proteolytic Clostridia

References

Questions

Subject Index

Microorganism Index


Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272375

About the Author

H. W. Doelle

Ratings and Reviews

