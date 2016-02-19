Microbial Toxins, Volume IV: Bacterial Endotoxins covers a general introduction of bacterial endotoxins, as well as research concerning structure (both morphological and physical), chemistry, immunology, biosynthesis, and genetics of bacterial endotoxins. The book describes the general characteristics of bacterial endotoxins; the anatomy and chemistry of Gram-negative cell envelopes; and the physical structure of bacterial lipopolysaccharides. The text also discusses the isolation and chemical and immunological characterization of bacterial lipopolysaccharides; the chemistry of the unique carbohydrates of bacterial lipopolysaccharides; and the relation of bacteriophage attachment to lipopolysaccharide structure. The chemical and biological heterogeneity of endotoxins, as well as the biosynthesis of the core region of lipopolysaccharide are also considered. The book further tackles the biosynthesis of O-antigens and the genetic aspects of biosynthesis and structure of Salmonella lipopolysaccharide. Microbiologists, biochemists, bacteriologists, immunologists, and people involved in biochemical research will find the book useful.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. General Characteristics

I. Introduction. Toward a Definition

II. Source in Cell

III. Host-Reactive Properties

IV. Physicochemical Properties

V. A Provisional Definition

References

2. The Anatomy and Chemistry of Gram-Negative Cell Envelopes

I. Anatomy of Envelopes

II. Chemistry of the Gram-Negative Cell Envelope

References

3. The Physical Structure of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Problems in the Study of Lipopolysaccharide Structure

III. The Physical Shape of Lipopolysaccharide

IV. Determinants of Physical Shape

V. Physical Structure and Biological Function

References

4. Isolation and Chemical and Immunological Characterization of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Properties of Lipopolysaccharides

III. Sugar Constituents and Composition of Lipopolysaccharides

IV. Structure of the O-Specific Chains and Chemical Basis of the Immunological Specificities of the O-Factors

V. Structure of Atypical Specific Chains as Found in SR and R Mutants

VI. The Basal Core Structure as Provided by Analysis of R Mutant Lipopolysaccharides

VII. General Conclusions

References

5. The Chemistry of the Unique Carbohydrates of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides

I. Introduction

II. Pentoses

III. Uronic Acids

IV. Hexoses

V. Hexosamines

VI. Heptoses

VII. 6-Deoxyhexoses

VIII. 3,6-Dideoxyhexoses

IX. KDO (3-Deoxy-D-mannooctulosonic Acid, 2-Keto-3-deoxyoctanic Acid)

References

6. The Relation of Bacteriophage Attachment to Lipopolysaccharide Structure

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the Gram-Negative Cell Wall

III. The Cell Wall of Enterobacteriaceae —Relationship between Antigenic Alterations and Phage Adsorption

IV. Early Work on the T Phages

V. Salmonella Phages

VI. E. coli Phages

VII. Conclusions

References

7. Chemical and Biological Heterogeneity of Endotoxins

I. Introduction

II. Morphological and Chemical Heterogeneity

III. Biological Heterogeneity

IV. Attempts to Explain the Observed Heterogeneity

V. Summary

References

8. Biosynthesis of the Core Region of Lipopolysaccharide

I. Introduction

II. Pathway of Biosynthesis of the Outer Core

III. Role of Glycerophosphatides in Core Glycosyl Transferase Reactions

IV. Biosynthesis of the Backbone Region

References

9. Biosynthesis of O-Antigens

I. Introduction

II. Variations in O-Antigen Structure

III. The Biosynthetic Cycle

IV. The Antigen Carrier Lipid

V. The Polymerase Reaction

VI. Transfer of O-Antigen Chains to the Lipopolysaccharide Core —The Ligase Reaction

VII. Synthesis of Other O-Antigens and Polysaccharides

References

10. Genetic Aspects of Biosynthesis and Structure of Salmonella Lipopolysaccharide

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Genetic Analysis in Salmonella

III. The Core

IV. The O Side Chains

V. Modifications of the LPS Structure

VI. T Forms

VII. Summary and Discussion

References

Author Index

Subject Index





