Bacterial Endotoxins
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Treatise
Description
Microbial Toxins, Volume IV: Bacterial Endotoxins covers a general introduction of bacterial endotoxins, as well as research concerning structure (both morphological and physical), chemistry, immunology, biosynthesis, and genetics of bacterial endotoxins. The book describes the general characteristics of bacterial endotoxins; the anatomy and chemistry of Gram-negative cell envelopes; and the physical structure of bacterial lipopolysaccharides. The text also discusses the isolation and chemical and immunological characterization of bacterial lipopolysaccharides; the chemistry of the unique carbohydrates of bacterial lipopolysaccharides; and the relation of bacteriophage attachment to lipopolysaccharide structure. The chemical and biological heterogeneity of endotoxins, as well as the biosynthesis of the core region of lipopolysaccharide are also considered. The book further tackles the biosynthesis of O-antigens and the genetic aspects of biosynthesis and structure of Salmonella lipopolysaccharide. Microbiologists, biochemists, bacteriologists, immunologists, and people involved in biochemical research will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. General Characteristics
I. Introduction. Toward a Definition
II. Source in Cell
III. Host-Reactive Properties
IV. Physicochemical Properties
V. A Provisional Definition
References
2. The Anatomy and Chemistry of Gram-Negative Cell Envelopes
I. Anatomy of Envelopes
II. Chemistry of the Gram-Negative Cell Envelope
References
3. The Physical Structure of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Problems in the Study of Lipopolysaccharide Structure
III. The Physical Shape of Lipopolysaccharide
IV. Determinants of Physical Shape
V. Physical Structure and Biological Function
References
4. Isolation and Chemical and Immunological Characterization of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Properties of Lipopolysaccharides
III. Sugar Constituents and Composition of Lipopolysaccharides
IV. Structure of the O-Specific Chains and Chemical Basis of the Immunological Specificities of the O-Factors
V. Structure of Atypical Specific Chains as Found in SR and R Mutants
VI. The Basal Core Structure as Provided by Analysis of R Mutant Lipopolysaccharides
VII. General Conclusions
References
5. The Chemistry of the Unique Carbohydrates of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Pentoses
III. Uronic Acids
IV. Hexoses
V. Hexosamines
VI. Heptoses
VII. 6-Deoxyhexoses
VIII. 3,6-Dideoxyhexoses
IX. KDO (3-Deoxy-D-mannooctulosonic Acid, 2-Keto-3-deoxyoctanic Acid)
References
6. The Relation of Bacteriophage Attachment to Lipopolysaccharide Structure
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Gram-Negative Cell Wall
III. The Cell Wall of Enterobacteriaceae —Relationship between Antigenic Alterations and Phage Adsorption
IV. Early Work on the T Phages
V. Salmonella Phages
VI. E. coli Phages
VII. Conclusions
References
7. Chemical and Biological Heterogeneity of Endotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Morphological and Chemical Heterogeneity
III. Biological Heterogeneity
IV. Attempts to Explain the Observed Heterogeneity
V. Summary
References
8. Biosynthesis of the Core Region of Lipopolysaccharide
I. Introduction
II. Pathway of Biosynthesis of the Outer Core
III. Role of Glycerophosphatides in Core Glycosyl Transferase Reactions
IV. Biosynthesis of the Backbone Region
References
9. Biosynthesis of O-Antigens
I. Introduction
II. Variations in O-Antigen Structure
III. The Biosynthetic Cycle
IV. The Antigen Carrier Lipid
V. The Polymerase Reaction
VI. Transfer of O-Antigen Chains to the Lipopolysaccharide Core —The Ligase Reaction
VII. Synthesis of Other O-Antigens and Polysaccharides
References
10. Genetic Aspects of Biosynthesis and Structure of Salmonella Lipopolysaccharide
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Genetic Analysis in Salmonella
III. The Core
IV. The O Side Chains
V. Modifications of the LPS Structure
VI. T Forms
VII. Summary and Discussion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
494
- 494
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
28th January 1971
- 28th January 1971
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483215884
- 9781483215884