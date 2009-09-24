Bacterial and Parasitic Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712827

Bacterial and Parasitic Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 12-3

1st Edition

Authors: Laura Wade
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712827
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2009
Description

The latest information on bacterial and parasitic diseases in exotic pet animals for the exotic animal veterinarian. Species to be covered include passerines, psittacines, anseriformes, birds of prey, ferrets, rabbits, primates, fish, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712827

About the Authors

Laura Wade Author

