Background to Eastern Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112084, 9781483180816

Background to Eastern Europe

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Liberal Studies Division

Authors: F. B. Singleton
Editors: D. F. Bratchell E. F. Candlin
eBook ISBN: 9781483180816
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 236
Description

Background to Eastern Europe provides a historical overview of Eastern Europe. The book is comprised of seven chapters that detail several turning points in Eastern Europe history. The text first discusses the geography, climate, society, and economy of Eastern Europe. Next, the title provides a historical survey of Eastern Europe, which covers the growth of multi-national empires and nationalist movements. The next two chapters talk about major conflicts in Eastern Europe history. The remaining chapters deal with contemporary Eastern Europe. The book will be of great use to individuals who have a keen interest in the historical trend of Eastern Europe.

Table of Contents


Preface

I Introduction

II Historical

1. The Folk Migrations

2. The Middle Ages

3. The Growth of Multi-National Empires

4. The Nationalist Movements

III Eastern Europe between the Wars

IV Eastern Europe during the Second World War

V Eastern Europe to To-Day

VI Some Problems of Current Interest

1. The German Problem and Berlin

2. Hungary since 1956

3. The New Course in Poland

4. Albania

5. Czechoslovakia

6. Yugoslavia between East and West

7. Romania in the 1960's

VII Conclusions

Suggestions for Further Reading

Index




No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180816

About the Author

F. B. Singleton

About the Editor

D. F. Bratchell

E. F. Candlin

