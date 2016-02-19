Background to Eastern Europe
Background to Eastern Europe provides a historical overview of Eastern Europe. The book is comprised of seven chapters that detail several turning points in Eastern Europe history. The text first discusses the geography, climate, society, and economy of Eastern Europe. Next, the title provides a historical survey of Eastern Europe, which covers the growth of multi-national empires and nationalist movements. The next two chapters talk about major conflicts in Eastern Europe history. The remaining chapters deal with contemporary Eastern Europe. The book will be of great use to individuals who have a keen interest in the historical trend of Eastern Europe.
Table of Contents
Preface
I Introduction
II Historical
1. The Folk Migrations
2. The Middle Ages
3. The Growth of Multi-National Empires
4. The Nationalist Movements
III Eastern Europe between the Wars
IV Eastern Europe during the Second World War
V Eastern Europe to To-Day
VI Some Problems of Current Interest
1. The German Problem and Berlin
2. Hungary since 1956
3. The New Course in Poland
4. Albania
5. Czechoslovakia
6. Yugoslavia between East and West
7. Romania in the 1960's
VII Conclusions
Suggestions for Further Reading
Index
