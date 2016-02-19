Background to Eastern Europe provides a historical overview of Eastern Europe. The book is comprised of seven chapters that detail several turning points in Eastern Europe history. The text first discusses the geography, climate, society, and economy of Eastern Europe. Next, the title provides a historical survey of Eastern Europe, which covers the growth of multi-national empires and nationalist movements. The next two chapters talk about major conflicts in Eastern Europe history. The remaining chapters deal with contemporary Eastern Europe. The book will be of great use to individuals who have a keen interest in the historical trend of Eastern Europe.