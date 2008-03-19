Background Screening and Investigations
1st Edition
Managing Hiring Risk from the HR and Security Perspectives
Description
Hiring highly qualified people is crucial to every company, and Background Screening and Investigations is an essential guide to succeeding in a turbulent business environment. A crucial part of any hiring process should be employment background screening, pre- and post-hire, which gives hiring personnel a glimpse into a person's past behavior patterns, propensities, and likely future behavior.
Background Screening and Investigations describes all aspects of the employment background screening processes - its history and evolution, the imperative for implementing a screening process, and the creation of a comprehensive policy. Nixon and Kerr show how security and human resources professionals can work together to negotiate legal hurdles and make their background screening process successful.
Key Features
- Where do HR and security perspectives differ on hot topics like hiring convicted felons, data protection, and sexual predators?
- What does state law allow when screening job candidates?
- How should companies deal with emerging issues like international background investigations and continuous (Infinity) screening of current employees?
Readership
Security managers, security consultants, Human Resource professionals, threat management teams, legal professionals, and risk assessment professionals.
Table of Contents
Dedication
About the Authors
About the Contributors
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1: Managing Risk in the Hiring Process
Chapter 2: Legal Issues in Background Checks
Chapter 3: The Role of Security in the Hiring Process
Chapter 4: Insights From Background Screening Surveys
Chapter 5: Background Checking Policy
Chapter 6: Make or Buy
Chapter 7: The New Focus on Protecting Personal Identifiable Information
Chapter 8: Infinity Screening: Never-Ending Background Screening
Chapter 9: Screening Strategies for Temporaries, Casual Labor, Consultants, Contractors, and Vendors
Chapter 10: The Special Case of Sexual Offenders
Chapter 11: The Other Side of Background Screening
Chapter 12: International Background Checks: The New Frontier in Employment Screening
Chapter 13: Future Trends in Background Screening
Sample Forms
Survey Results 2005 Background Checking Survey Report Results
Background Screening Certification Program
Sensitive Jobs Identification Worksheet
Terrorist Search
GE Candidate Data Protection Standards
Betrayal
Continuous Screening Get Support in Implementing a Continuous Post Hire Screening Program
How to Create a Culture of Security Consciousness
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 19th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569178
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750682565
About the Author
W. Barry Nixon
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, National Institute for Prevention of Workplace Violence
Kim Kerr
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal of K.C. Kerr and Associates. Former Vice President & General Manager, LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group, Screening Solutions; Security Planner for 3 Olympic Games, Area Security Manager for AT&T Corporate Securitys