Background Screening and Investigations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750682565, 9780080569178

Background Screening and Investigations

1st Edition

Managing Hiring Risk from the HR and Security Perspectives

Authors: W. Barry Nixon Kim Kerr
eBook ISBN: 9780080569178
Paperback ISBN: 9780750682565
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th March 2008
Page Count: 352
Description

Hiring highly qualified people is crucial to every company, and Background Screening and Investigations is an essential guide to succeeding in a turbulent business environment. A crucial part of any hiring process should be employment background screening, pre- and post-hire, which gives hiring personnel a glimpse into a person's past behavior patterns, propensities, and likely future behavior.

Background Screening and Investigations describes all aspects of the employment background screening processes - its history and evolution, the imperative for implementing a screening process, and the creation of a comprehensive policy. Nixon and Kerr show how security and human resources professionals can work together to negotiate legal hurdles and make their background screening process successful.

Key Features

  • Where do HR and security perspectives differ on hot topics like hiring convicted felons, data protection, and sexual predators?
  • What does state law allow when screening job candidates?
  • How should companies deal with emerging issues like international background investigations and continuous (Infinity) screening of current employees?

Readership

Security managers, security consultants, Human Resource professionals, threat management teams, legal professionals, and risk assessment professionals.

Table of Contents

Dedication

About the Authors

About the Contributors

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1: Managing Risk in the Hiring Process

Chapter 2: Legal Issues in Background Checks

Chapter 3: The Role of Security in the Hiring Process

Chapter 4: Insights From Background Screening Surveys

Chapter 5: Background Checking Policy

Chapter 6: Make or Buy

Chapter 7: The New Focus on Protecting Personal Identifiable Information

Chapter 8: Infinity Screening: Never-Ending Background Screening

Chapter 9: Screening Strategies for Temporaries, Casual Labor, Consultants, Contractors, and Vendors

Chapter 10: The Special Case of Sexual Offenders

Chapter 11: The Other Side of Background Screening

Chapter 12: International Background Checks: The New Frontier in Employment Screening

Chapter 13: Future Trends in Background Screening

Sample Forms

Survey Results 2005 Background Checking Survey Report Results

Background Screening Certification Program

Sensitive Jobs Identification Worksheet

Terrorist Search

GE Candidate Data Protection Standards

Betrayal

Continuous Screening Get Support in Implementing a Continuous Post Hire Screening Program

How to Create a Culture of Security Consciousness

Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080569178
Paperback ISBN:
9780750682565

About the Author

W. Barry Nixon

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, National Institute for Prevention of Workplace Violence

Kim Kerr

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal of K.C. Kerr and Associates. Former Vice President & General Manager, LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group, Screening Solutions; Security Planner for 3 Olympic Games, Area Security Manager for AT&T Corporate Securitys

