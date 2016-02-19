Back to the City - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246406, 9781483142203

Back to the City

1st Edition

Issues in Neighborhood Renovation

Editors: Shirley Bradway Laska Daphne Spain
eBook ISBN: 9781483142203
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 374
Description

Back to the City: Issues in Neighborhood Renovation focuses on the policies, social issues, and approaches involved in the residential revitalization of inner cities. The book first offers information on an urban land institute survey of private-market housing renovation in central cities and reinvestment by long-time residents and newcomers. Considerations include character of neighborhood renewal, reasons for reinvestment timing, and an overview of the experience on private renewal. The selection also takes a look at the racial and socioeconomic changes in central-city housing, as well as changes in racial successions, limited support for urban revitalization, and characteristics of transition households. The publication reviews the case studies done at neighborhood resettlements in Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Columbus, Seattle, Charleston, and Philadelphia. Topics include residential mobility of new homeowners; neighborhoods in transitions; displacement; satisfaction with the neighborhood; contrasting conceptions of the neighborhood; and historic preservation and neighborhood. The selection is a dependable reference for geographers, urban planners, and sociologists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface and Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I. National Evidence and Theoretical Perspectives

Chapter 1 Private-Market Housing Renovation in Central Cities: An Urban Land Institute Survey

Chapter 2 The Rediscovery of City Neighborhoods: Reinvestment by Long-Time Residents and Newcomers

Chapter 3 Indicators of Urban Revitalization: Racial and Socioeconomic Changes In Central-City Housing

Chapter 4 Evidence of Central-City Revival

Chapter 5 Back To The Countryside and Back to the City in the Same Decade

Chapter 6 Gentrification As Urban Reinvasion: Some Preliminary Definitional and Theoretical Considerations

Part II. Case Studies: A Close-Up View

Chapter 7 Neighborhood Resettlement: Washington, D.C.

Chapter 8 Anticipating Renovators Demands: New Orleans

Chapter 9 The Hidden Dimensions of Culture and Class: Philadelphia

Chapter 10 A Case of Too Many Actors?: Columbus

Chapter 11 Historic Preservation As A Force in Urban Change: Charleston

Chapter 12 Inner-City Revitalization As A Challenge To Diversity?: Seattle

Chapter 14 The Neighborhood's Role In Optimizing Reinvestment: Philadelphia

Part III Discourses Toward Responsible Policy and Action

Chapter 15 Continuities of Urban Policy On The Poor: From Urban Renewal to Reinvestment

Chapter 16 Urban Displacement: A Reconnaissance

Chapter 17 Federal Antidisplacement Policy in A Context of Urban Decline

Chapter 18 Neighborhood Change, Displacement, and City Policy

Chapter 19 Neighborhoods In A Race With Time: Local Strategies For Countering Displacement

Glossary

Selected Bibliography

Index

About The Editors and Contributors


About the Editor

Shirley Bradway Laska

Daphne Spain

