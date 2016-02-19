Back to the City
1st Edition
Issues in Neighborhood Renovation
Description
Back to the City: Issues in Neighborhood Renovation focuses on the policies, social issues, and approaches involved in the residential revitalization of inner cities. The book first offers information on an urban land institute survey of private-market housing renovation in central cities and reinvestment by long-time residents and newcomers. Considerations include character of neighborhood renewal, reasons for reinvestment timing, and an overview of the experience on private renewal. The selection also takes a look at the racial and socioeconomic changes in central-city housing, as well as changes in racial successions, limited support for urban revitalization, and characteristics of transition households. The publication reviews the case studies done at neighborhood resettlements in Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Columbus, Seattle, Charleston, and Philadelphia. Topics include residential mobility of new homeowners; neighborhoods in transitions; displacement; satisfaction with the neighborhood; contrasting conceptions of the neighborhood; and historic preservation and neighborhood. The selection is a dependable reference for geographers, urban planners, and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface and Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part I. National Evidence and Theoretical Perspectives
Chapter 1 Private-Market Housing Renovation in Central Cities: An Urban Land Institute Survey
Chapter 2 The Rediscovery of City Neighborhoods: Reinvestment by Long-Time Residents and Newcomers
Chapter 3 Indicators of Urban Revitalization: Racial and Socioeconomic Changes In Central-City Housing
Chapter 4 Evidence of Central-City Revival
Chapter 5 Back To The Countryside and Back to the City in the Same Decade
Chapter 6 Gentrification As Urban Reinvasion: Some Preliminary Definitional and Theoretical Considerations
Part II. Case Studies: A Close-Up View
Chapter 7 Neighborhood Resettlement: Washington, D.C.
Chapter 8 Anticipating Renovators Demands: New Orleans
Chapter 9 The Hidden Dimensions of Culture and Class: Philadelphia
Chapter 10 A Case of Too Many Actors?: Columbus
Chapter 11 Historic Preservation As A Force in Urban Change: Charleston
Chapter 12 Inner-City Revitalization As A Challenge To Diversity?: Seattle
Chapter 14 The Neighborhood's Role In Optimizing Reinvestment: Philadelphia
Part III Discourses Toward Responsible Policy and Action
Chapter 15 Continuities of Urban Policy On The Poor: From Urban Renewal to Reinvestment
Chapter 16 Urban Displacement: A Reconnaissance
Chapter 17 Federal Antidisplacement Policy in A Context of Urban Decline
Chapter 18 Neighborhood Change, Displacement, and City Policy
Chapter 19 Neighborhoods In A Race With Time: Local Strategies For Countering Displacement
Glossary
Selected Bibliography
Index
About The Editors and Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142203