Back to Basics in Physiology
1st Edition
Fluids in the Renal and Cardiovascular Systems
Description
This original six chapter book will briefly review and integrate the basic concepts behind water distribution and movement in the body. This fills a knowledge gap that most medical and undergraduate physiology students acquire when these topics are studied separately. As of now, there is no textbook that fully integrates renal, cardiovascular and water physiology in a clear understandable manner. The book is intended primarily for medical students and undergraduate physiology students. Chapters include: 1) Water and its Distribution; 2) Water Dynamics; 3) Fluid Handling by the Heart and Blood Vessels; 4) Fluid Handling by the Kidneys; 5) Water and Oxygen Delivery; 6) Integration in the Response to Hemorrhage, Volume Depletion, and Water Redistribution.
Key Features
- An easy-to-read, step by step explanation of how water is distributed, how it moves, how this aides in oxygen delivery and how this is regulated in the human body.
Presents a complex and detailed topic in an original way that will allow students to understand more complex textbooks and explanations
Readership
Medical students and undergraduate physiology students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. How Fluid Is Distributed in the Body: Cells, Water, Salt, and Solutions
1.1 Why Is Water Amazing?
1.2 What Happens When Water Makes Friends? Basic Properties of Solutions
1.3 Quantifying Solutions
1.4 Forces Affecting Static Solutions
1.5 Distribution of Water
1.6 Forces Affecting Static Fluid in the Body
1.7 Clinical Relevance
1.8 Clinical Vignettes
Chapter 2. Fluid Movement in a Rigid Tube: Pressures and Gradients
2.1 Fluid Dynamics
2.2 Concept of Pressure
2.3 Blood Pressure
2.4 Pressure and Flow
2.5 Resistance
2.6 Pressure Can Modify Resistance
2.7 Gravity and its Relationship to Pressure
2.8 Starling’s Forces
2.9 Clinical Vignettes
Chapter 3. Fluid Movement in the Body: Primer to the Cardiovascular System
3.1 Fluid Handling by the Heart and Cardiovascular System
3.2 Resistance and Flow Along the CV System
3.3 The Blood Vessels
3.4 The Heart
3.5 The Cardiac Cycle
3.6 Quantifying Heart Function
3.7 Preload and Afterload
3.8 Vascular Function Curve
3.9 Changes in Contractility, Volume and Their Impact on CO
3.10 Clinical Vignettes
Chapter 4. How Fluid Aides Oxygen Distribution: Role for Blood
4.1 The Need for Fluid Motion in the Body: Role of Blood
4.2 Blood
4.3 Clinical Vignettes
Chapter 5. Fluid Handling by the Kidneys
5.1 The Glomerulus
5.2 Tubular Function
5.3 Clinical Vignettes
Chapter 6. Integrated Response to the Loss of Blood
6.1 The Acute Response
6.2 Clinical Vignettes
Chapter 7. Fluid Shifts in the Body!
7.1 Isotonic Derangements
7.2 Hypotonic and Hypertonic Derangements
7.3 A Brief Word on Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia
7.4 Primer on Bedside Fluid Management
7.5 Conclusion
7.6 Clinical Vignettes
Further Reading
General References
Specific References
About the Author
Juan Pablo Arroyo
After receiving his medical degree with honors from the University of La Salle in Mexico City, Dr. Arroyo pursued a PhD in Biomedical Science at the National Autonomous University in Mexico City (UNAM), focusing on renal ion transport physiology. During this time he was appointed Adjunct Professor of Physiology at the University of La Salle and the Panamerican University School of Medicine. He then completed a two year Post-Doctoral fellowship in Renal Genetics and Hypertension at the Genetics Department of the Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Arroyo is now a Tinsley R. Harrison Society Scholar at Vanderbilt University, where he is undergoing his clinical training in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. Dr. Arroyo has been a guest speaker at several international renal physiology conferences, and is interested in clinical medicine, basic science research and active teaching in the classroom.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Department of Genetics, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Adam J. Schweickert
Dr. Schweickert earned his medical doctorate at the University of Toledo in Ohio. He went on to complete his Pediatrics residency at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. During this time, he volunteered at multiple international clinics throughout Central and South America. Dr. Schweickert spent several years teaching as a Pediatric Hospitalist before taking time off to travel the world with his wife. He presently works as a clinician in the Pediatric ICU at St. Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician – Pediatric ICU, St. Barnabas Medical Center, West Orange, NJ, USA