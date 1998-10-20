Back to Basics Audio - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750699679, 9780080499758

Back to Basics Audio

1st Edition

Authors: Julian Nathan
eBook ISBN: 9780080499758
Paperback ISBN: 9780750699679
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 20th October 1998
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
59.99
50.99
7100.00
6035.00
88.18
74.95
86.95
73.91
65.95
56.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
62.95
53.51
76.95
65.41
49.99
42.49
82.95
70.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Back to Basics Audio is a thorough, yet approachable handbook on audio electronics theory and equipment. The first part of the book discusses electrical and audio principles. Those principles form a basis for understanding the operation of equipment and systems, covered in the second section. Finally, the author addresses planning and installation of a home audio system.

Key Features

  • Notes on home theater systems, speaker placement and calibration
  • System planning, diagram analysis, and signal processing
  • Easy introduction to practical audio, acoustics, and electrical theory

Table of Contents

Electrical Principles
Meters and Electrical Measurements
The Environment of Power Amplifiers
Sound Waves and Decibels
Transfer Characteristic and Networks
Speakers
System Analysis by Block Diagram
Mixers
Acoustics
Audio Wiring
Transformers
Control Systems; solder and Assembly Methods
Installation Planning
Home Theater
Appendices: Working with Formulae, Symbols Used in Diagrams, Making a High-Gain Video Screen, Estimating Power to Speakers

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080499758
Paperback ISBN:
9780750699679

About the Author

Julian Nathan

Julian Nathan joined the audio service and manufacturing industry in 1954 and moved into motion picture engineering and production in 1960. He installed and operated recording theaters in Sydney, Australia, and set up similar facilities in Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong. Later he spent several years in cinema installation and service including audio visual theaters and government sound systems, then worked in the hi-fi- and professional sound equipment markets. His particular interest is home theater. He makes his home in New South Wales, Australia.

Reviews

"A practical and very accessible handbook on basic audio theory and practice, written not only for technicians but also for sales people and amateur enthusiasts who 'want to go into things seriously.'...It's all written and presented in a friendly way, with a bare minimum of maths and a lot of good down-to-earth practical advice. My impression is that it would be an excellent introduction to basic audio theory and practice, for anyone wanting to get into this area." --Electronics Australia

"Back To Basics Audio is a thorough, yet approachable handbook on audio electronics theory and equipment." --Front of House, March 2005

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.