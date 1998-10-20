Back to Basics Audio
1st Edition
Description
Back to Basics Audio is a thorough, yet approachable handbook on audio electronics theory and equipment. The first part of the book discusses electrical and audio principles. Those principles form a basis for understanding the operation of equipment and systems, covered in the second section. Finally, the author addresses planning and installation of a home audio system.
Key Features
- Notes on home theater systems, speaker placement and calibration
- System planning, diagram analysis, and signal processing
- Easy introduction to practical audio, acoustics, and electrical theory
Table of Contents
Electrical Principles
Meters and Electrical Measurements
The Environment of Power Amplifiers
Sound Waves and Decibels
Transfer Characteristic and Networks
Speakers
System Analysis by Block Diagram
Mixers
Acoustics
Audio Wiring
Transformers
Control Systems; solder and Assembly Methods
Installation Planning
Home Theater
Appendices: Working with Formulae, Symbols Used in Diagrams, Making a High-Gain Video Screen, Estimating Power to Speakers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 20th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080499758
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750699679
About the Author
Julian Nathan
Julian Nathan joined the audio service and manufacturing industry in 1954 and moved into motion picture engineering and production in 1960. He installed and operated recording theaters in Sydney, Australia, and set up similar facilities in Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong. Later he spent several years in cinema installation and service including audio visual theaters and government sound systems, then worked in the hi-fi- and professional sound equipment markets. His particular interest is home theater. He makes his home in New South Wales, Australia.
Reviews
"A practical and very accessible handbook on basic audio theory and practice, written not only for technicians but also for sales people and amateur enthusiasts who 'want to go into things seriously.'...It's all written and presented in a friendly way, with a bare minimum of maths and a lot of good down-to-earth practical advice. My impression is that it would be an excellent introduction to basic audio theory and practice, for anyone wanting to get into this area." --Electronics Australia
"Back To Basics Audio is a thorough, yet approachable handbook on audio electronics theory and equipment." --Front of House, March 2005