Azides and Nitrenes: Reactivity and Utility provides information pertinent to the fundamentals aspects of the chemistry of azides and nitrenes. This book discusses the mechanism and synthetic applications of alkyl azides.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the properties and chemistry of alkyl azides and alkylnitrenes. This text then examines the various pathways to the preparation of vinyl azides. Other chapters consider the magnetic resonance spectrum of phenyl azide, which may be taken as a representative to which more complex examples can be related. This book discusses as well the acyl azides and acylnitrenes that have their nitrogen function attached to electron-withdrawing groups not possessing a heteroatom bearing an unshared electron pair next to the nitrogen function. The final chapter deals with the main uses for organic azides involved in photochemical cross-linking of polymeric systems.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists, spectroscopists, and theoreticians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Alkyl Azides and Nitrenes
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties
III. Theoretical Aspects
IV. Preparation of Alkyl Azides
V. Mechanistic Aspects of the Decomposition of Alkyl Azides
VI. Synthetic Applications
References
2. Vinyl Azides and Nitrenes
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Vinyl Azides
III. Reactions of Vinyl Azides
IV. Vinylnitrenes
References
3. Aryl and Heteroaryl Azides and Nitrenes
I. Introduction
II. Preparative Methods
III. Reactions
References
4. Acyl Azides and Nitrenes
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Acyl Azides
III. Spectra of Acyl Azides
IV. Cycloaddition Reactions of Acyl Azides
V. Nucleophilic Additions to the Azido Group of Acyl Azides
VI. Radical Reactions of Acyl Azides
VII. Acyl Azide Rearrangement with Loss of Nitrogen
VIII. Acylnitrenes
References
5. Azides and Nitrenes Attached to Elements Other than Carbon
I. Azides Attached to Elements Other than Carbon
II. Nitrenes Attached to Elements Other than Carbon
References
6. Nitrenium Ions
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Calculations and Spectroscopy
III. Alkylnitrenium Ions
IV. Arylnitrenium Ions
V. Miscellaneous Nitrenium Ions
VI. Biological Properties
References
7. Physical and Spectroscopic Methods
I. Introduction
II. Nitrene and Simple Alkyl Derivatives
III. Aromatic Nitrenes
IV. Aminonitrenes
V. Nitrenium Ions
VI. Conclusions and Outlook
References
8. Gas-Phase and Matrix Studies
I. Introduction
II. Alkyl Azides and Nitrenes
III. Acyl, Thioacyl, and Carbamoyl Azides and Nitrenes
IV. Cyanogen Azide and Cyanonitrene
V. Aryl Azides and Nitrenes
VI. Phenylnitrene Radical-Cation
VII. Phenylnitrene Radical-Anion
References
9. Photoaffinity Labeling and Related Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Photochemistry of Aryl Azides
III. Photoaffinity Labeling
IV. Photochemical Cross-linking
V. Membrane Topography
VI. Aryl Azides Compared with Other Photochemical Reagents
VII. Future Directions
References
10. Industrial Applications
I. Photoresists and Printing Plates
II. Rubber Vulcanization
III. Cross-linking of Other Polymers
IV. Coupling Agents
V. Modification of Polymer Surfaces
VI. Tire-Cord Adhesives
VII. Dyes
VIII. Polymer Additives
IX. Blowing Agents and Gas Generators
X. Explosives and Propellants
XI. Biological Activity
XII. Polymerization Initiators
XIII. Miscellaneous Applications
References
Index
