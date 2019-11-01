Ayurvedic Perspectives in Integrative Healthcare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128176023

Ayurvedic Perspectives in Integrative Healthcare

1st Edition

Volume 8

Authors: Anika Al-Shura
Paperback ISBN: 9780128176023
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 208
Description

Ayurveda Perspectives in Integrated Healthcare, volume eight in the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine series, provides a clear, structured base of knowledge which compares Ayurveda with other healthcare systems to encourage acceptance of Ayurveda in the community and within patient care practices. Sections cover the Shad Darshan, body constitution, medical aspects in Ayurvedic medicine, and the connection between material and spiritual aspects and methods for balancing lifestyle for optimal health. This important reference will aid cardiovascular researchers in the study of integrative Chinese and Western medicine with its clear, structured base to guide clinical practice and encourage new collaboration.

Key Features

  • Provides a well-rounded study of Ayurvedic medicine in comparison to other related systems for ease of implementation into patient care
  • Compares mainstream systems of medicine, such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and principles of Western Medicine
  • Identifies and inspires ideas where future research can develop and strengthen

Readership

Researchers in biomedical science, students, and clinicians implementing Ayurveda

Table of Contents

Part I: The Shad Darshan
1. The Four Vedas
2. Material Aspects: Sankya, Nyaya + Vaisheshika
3. Spiritual Aspects: Mimamsa, Yoga, Vedanta and Buddhism

Part II: Integrated Philosophy on Body Constitution
4. Traditional Chinese Medicine
5. Western Medicine Principles
6. Ayurvedic Universal Attributes & Doshic Theory

Part III: The Seven Dhatu Tissues
7. Dhatu Structure, By-Products and Disorders
8. Plasma and Blood
9. Muscle, Fat, Bone, Nerves and Marrow
10. Male and Female Organs

Part IV: Srotamsi: The Channels of the body
11. Introduction
12. Channels Receiving Food, Prana & Water
13. Channels Nourishing and Maintaining the Body
14. Channels of Elimination
15. Channels of the Mind

Part V: The Material and Spiritual Aspects of Digestion
16. The Fire Element
17. Rasa and the Six Tastes
18. Energy & Effects
19. The Phases of Digestion
20. Balancing Diet and Food Combination
21. Three Laws of Nutrition and Cellular Metabolism

Part VI: Balancing Lifestyle
22. Doshic Test
23. Spirituality
24. Nutritional Suggestions

About the Author

Anika Al-Shura

Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.

Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.

During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.

Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.

Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine

