Axon Growth and Regeneration: Part 1, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One. Optic Nerve Disease and Axon Pathophysiology
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Anterior Visual Pathways and Disease
- 3. Axonal Degeneration
- 4. Therapies for Optic Nerve Disease
- 5. Conclusions
- References
- Chapter Two. Role of Electrical Activity of Neurons for Neuroprotection
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Importance of Neuronal Activity During Normal Development
- 3. CNS Neurons Lose Neuronal Activity After Injury
- 4. Survival-Promoting Effects of Electrical Activity on Neurons In Vitro
- 5. Survival-Promoting Effects of Electrical Activity on Neurons In Vivo
- 6. Mechanism of Neuroprotective Effects of Electrical Activity on CNS
- 7. Conclusions: Significance of Activity-Dependent Survival
- References
- Further reading
- Chapter Three. Molecular Control of Axon Growth
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Comparisons Across CNS Development
- 3. Comparisons Across Species
- 4. Peripheral Versus Central Nervous System
- 5. Conclusions and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter Four. Gatekeeper Between Quiescence and Differentiation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. p53 in Neural Development and Neural Stem Cell Regulation
- 3. p53 in Neurite Growth and Axonal Regeneration
- 4. Effects of Posttranslational Modifications on p53 Function
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
- References
- Chapter Five. Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 5 in Axon Growth and Regeneration
- 1. Regulation of Axon Growth and Regeneration
- 2. Cdk5 in the Control of Axon Growth and Regeneration
- 3. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- References
- Further reading
- Chapter Six. Rho Signaling and Axon Regeneration
- 1. The Growth Inhibitory Proteins in the CNS Signal to Rho
- 2. Axon Regeneration and Functional Recovery in Preclinical Studies
- 3. Clinical Study with Cethrin
- 4. Summary
- References
- Chapter Seven. Neuron-Intrinsic Inhibitors of Axon Regeneration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. PTEN: A Negative Regulator of Cell and Axon Growth
- 3. SOCS3: An Inhibitor of Cytokine-Induced Axon Regeneration
- 4. Synergistic Effects from Simultaneously Targeting PTEN and Other Growth-Promoting Factors
- 5. Summary and Perspectives
- References
- Subject Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. This volume reviews existing theories and current research surrounding Axon Growth and Regeneration.
Key Features
- Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123983220
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123983091
Reviews
"Invaluable reading." --Nature
"A valuable addition to any library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." --Choice
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jeffrey Louis Goldberg Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, and of Neurosciences