Bibliotheca Mathematica: A Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Mathematics, Volume V: Axiomatic Projective Geometry, Second Edition focuses on the principles, operations, and theorems in axiomatic projective geometry, including set theory, incidence propositions, collineations, axioms, and coordinates.

The publication first elaborates on the axiomatic method, notions from set theory and algebra, analytic projective geometry, and incidence propositions and coordinates in the plane. Discussions focus on ternary fields attached to a given projective plane, homogeneous coordinates, ternary field and axiom system, projectivities between lines, Desargues' proposition, and collineations. The book takes a look at incidence propositions and coordinates in space. Topics include coordinates of a point, equation of a plane, geometry over a given division ring, trivial axioms and propositions, sixteen points proposition, and homogeneous coordinates. The text examines the fundamental proposition of projective geometry and order, including cyclic order of the projective line, order and coordinates, geometry over an ordered ternary field, cyclically ordered sets, and fundamental proposition.

The manuscript is a valuable source of data for mathematicians and researchers interested in axiomatic projective geometry.