Awakening the Slower Mind - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080063867, 9781483139326

Awakening the Slower Mind

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Educational Guides

Authors: Violet R. Bruce
Editors: F. H. Pedley
eBook ISBN: 9781483139326
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 244
Description

Awakening the Slower Mind deals with the education of and teaching special-needs children. More particularly, this book concerns children in special schools for the ""educationally subnormal,"" whom the author differentiates from the ""ineducable"" child.
The first part of this book discusses these children by noting conditions before and during their birth and the background environment of immigrant children and school transferees. The second part of this text is a discussion on the educational system as to how it affects these children, and discusses when the child with difficulties cannot keep up with his teachers, with the other students, and with the system. In a highly industrialized country, literacy becomes an important tool for communication. By making these special students appreciate the value of using language properly through the teacher's efficient use of expressive arts and similar activities, their personality can develop and grow, to the point that they will learn to appreciate the value of learning appropriate and correct language skills. The author points out that in this way, these children will become functionally literate.
This book is recommended for school administrators for special learning institutions, school counselors, education majors, pediatricians, and parents of special-needs children.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I

Chapter 1 Who are the Children Who Fail

Chapter 2 School Surroundings for the Less able Children

Chapter 3 Failure

Chapter 4 Behavior Problems, Maladjustment, and Lawlessness

Chapter 5 The Education System as it Affects These Children

Chapter 6 Measurement

Chapter 7 School-Leavers

Chapter 8 The Language of Words—A Major Problem

Chapter 9 The Teacher

Part II

Chapter 10 Exploration, Creation, and Communication

Chapter 11 The Rich Environment

Chapter 12 The Arts as Communication

Chapter 13 The Written Language

Conclusion

Appendix. Children's Writing

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139326

About the Author

Violet R. Bruce

About the Editor

F. H. Pedley

Ratings and Reviews

