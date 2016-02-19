Awakening the Slower Mind
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Educational Guides
Description
Awakening the Slower Mind deals with the education of and teaching special-needs children. More particularly, this book concerns children in special schools for the ""educationally subnormal,"" whom the author differentiates from the ""ineducable"" child.
The first part of this book discusses these children by noting conditions before and during their birth and the background environment of immigrant children and school transferees. The second part of this text is a discussion on the educational system as to how it affects these children, and discusses when the child with difficulties cannot keep up with his teachers, with the other students, and with the system. In a highly industrialized country, literacy becomes an important tool for communication. By making these special students appreciate the value of using language properly through the teacher's efficient use of expressive arts and similar activities, their personality can develop and grow, to the point that they will learn to appreciate the value of learning appropriate and correct language skills. The author points out that in this way, these children will become functionally literate.
This book is recommended for school administrators for special learning institutions, school counselors, education majors, pediatricians, and parents of special-needs children.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I
Chapter 1 Who are the Children Who Fail
Chapter 2 School Surroundings for the Less able Children
Chapter 3 Failure
Chapter 4 Behavior Problems, Maladjustment, and Lawlessness
Chapter 5 The Education System as it Affects These Children
Chapter 6 Measurement
Chapter 7 School-Leavers
Chapter 8 The Language of Words—A Major Problem
Chapter 9 The Teacher
Part II
Chapter 10 Exploration, Creation, and Communication
Chapter 11 The Rich Environment
Chapter 12 The Arts as Communication
Chapter 13 The Written Language
Conclusion
Appendix. Children's Writing
Bibliography
Index
