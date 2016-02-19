Avoiding Failure of Leachate Collection and Cap Drainage Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511069, 9780815516255

Avoiding Failure of Leachate Collection and Cap Drainage Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Bass
eBook ISBN: 9780815516255
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511069
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1986
Page Count: 138
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A guide to the control of leachate, including failure mechanisms, design, construction, inspection, maintenance and repair.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 1.1 Leachate Generation and Control 1.2 Applicable Federal Regulations 1.3 Minimum Technology Guidance
  2. Failure Mechanisms 2.1 Discussion of Potential Mechanisms 2.2 Confirmation of Mechanisms
  3. Design 3.1 Introduction 3.2 System Layout 3.3 General Design Considerations 3.4 Drainage Layer 3.5 Collection Pipe Network 3.6 Filter Layer 3.7 Other Components
  4. Construction 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Plans and Specifications 4.3 Construction Quality Assurance Plan 5.1 Inspection 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Regular or Periodic Inspections 5.3 Special Inspections
  5. Maintenance 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Mechanical Methods 6.3 Hydraulic Methods
  6. Repair 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Maintenance Techniques 7.3 Chemical Techniques 7.4 Replacement Techniques References Copyright Notice

Details

No. of pages:
138
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1986
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516255
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511069

About the Author

Jeffrey Bass

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.