Avoiding Failure of Leachate Collection and Cap Drainage Systems
1st Edition
Authors: Jeffrey Bass
eBook ISBN: 9780815516255
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511069
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1986
Page Count: 138
Description
A guide to the control of leachate, including failure mechanisms, design, construction, inspection, maintenance and repair.
Table of Contents
- Introduction 1.1 Leachate Generation and Control 1.2 Applicable Federal Regulations 1.3 Minimum Technology Guidance
- Failure Mechanisms 2.1 Discussion of Potential Mechanisms 2.2 Confirmation of Mechanisms
- Design 3.1 Introduction 3.2 System Layout 3.3 General Design Considerations 3.4 Drainage Layer 3.5 Collection Pipe Network 3.6 Filter Layer 3.7 Other Components
- Construction 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Plans and Specifications 4.3 Construction Quality Assurance Plan 5.1 Inspection 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Regular or Periodic Inspections 5.3 Special Inspections
- Maintenance 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Mechanical Methods 6.3 Hydraulic Methods
- Repair 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Maintenance Techniques 7.3 Chemical Techniques 7.4 Replacement Techniques References Copyright Notice
Details
About the Author
Jeffrey Bass
