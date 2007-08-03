AVIEN Malware Defense Guide for the Enterprise

Members of AVIEN (the Anti-Virus Information Exchange Network) have been setting agendas in malware management for several years: they led the way on generic filtering at the gateway, and in the sharing of information about new threats at a speed that even anti-virus companies were hard-pressed to match. AVIEN members represent the best-protected large organizations in the world, and millions of users. When they talk, security vendors listen: so should you.

AVIEN’s sister organization AVIEWS is an invaluable meeting ground between the security vendors and researchers who know most about malicious code and anti-malware technology, and the top security administrators of AVIEN who use those technologies in real life. This new book uniquely combines the knowledge of these two groups of experts. Anyone who is responsible for the security of business information systems should be aware of this major addition to security literature.