AVIEN Malware Defense Guide for the Enterprise
1st Edition
Description
Members of AVIEN (the Anti-Virus Information Exchange Network) have been setting agendas in malware management for several years: they led the way on generic filtering at the gateway, and in the sharing of information about new threats at a speed that even anti-virus companies were hard-pressed to match. AVIEN members represent the best-protected large organizations in the world, and millions of users. When they talk, security vendors listen: so should you.
AVIEN’s sister organization AVIEWS is an invaluable meeting ground between the security vendors and researchers who know most about malicious code and anti-malware technology, and the top security administrators of AVIEN who use those technologies in real life. This new book uniquely combines the knowledge of these two groups of experts. Anyone who is responsible for the security of business information systems should be aware of this major addition to security literature.
- “Customer Power” takes up the theme of the sometimes stormy relationship between the antivirus industry and its customers, and tries to dispel some common myths. It then considers the roles of the independent researcher, the vendor-employed specialist, and the corporate security specialist.
- “Stalkers on Your Desktop” considers the thorny issue of malware nomenclature and then takes a brief historical look at how we got here, before expanding on some of the malware-related problems we face today.
- “A Tangled Web” discusses threats and countermeasures in the context of the World Wide Web.
- “Big Bad Bots” tackles bots and botnets, arguably Public Cyber-Enemy Number One.
- “Crème de la CyberCrime” takes readers into the underworld of old-school virus writing, criminal business models, and predicting future malware hotspots.
- “Defense in Depth” takes a broad look at DiD in the enterprise, and looks at some specific tools and technologies.
- “Perilous Outsorcery” offers sound advice on how to avoid the perils and pitfalls of outsourcing, incorporating a few horrible examples of how not to do it.
- “Education in Education” offers some insights into user education from an educationalist’s perspective, and looks at various aspects of security in schools and other educational establishments.
- “DIY Malware Analysis” is a hands-on, hands-dirty approach to security management, considering malware analysis and forensics techniques and tools.
- “Antivirus Evaluation & Testing” continues the D-I-Y theme, discussing at length some of the thorny issues around the evaluation and testing of antimalware software.
- “AVIEN & AVIEWS: the Future” looks at future developments in AVIEN and AVIEWS.
Key Features
.
Readership
System and security administrators, and other information security professionals, law enforcement professionals with technological remit, public policy makers, and vendors of anti-malware and other security products.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 3rd August 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558660
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491648
About the Author
David Harley
David Harley has been researching and writing about malicious software and other security issues since the end of the 1980s. From 2001 to 2006 he worked in the UK's National Health Service as a National Infrastructure Security Manager, where he specialized in the management of malicious software and all forms of email abuse, as well as running the Threat Assessment Centre, and has worked since as an independent author and consultant for Small Blue-Green World. He joined ESET's Research team in January 2008. He was co-author of Viruses Revealed (McGraw-Hill) and lead author and technical editor of The AVIEN Malware Defense Guide for the Enterprise (Syngress), as well as a contributor to Botnets: the Killer Web App (Syngress). He has contributed chapters to many other books on security and education for publishers such as Wiley, Pearson and Vieweg, as well as a multitude of specialist articles and conference papers. In his copious free time he is Chief Operations Officer for AVIEN (the Anti-Virus Information Exchange Network) and administers the MAC Virus web site.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly UK's National Health Service, National Infrastructure Security Manager, Independent author and consultant for Small Blue-Green World and Chief Operations Officer, AVIEN (the Anti-Virus Information Exchange Network)