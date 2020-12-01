Aviation Fuels

Dr. Bhupendra Khandelwal is currently a lecturer at department of mechanical engineering at The University of Sheffield (TUOS). Previously, he gained 8 years of experimental and computational research experience in areas related to combustion, combustors and fuels at this University, Cranfield University and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB). Dr Khandelwal is an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Member and AIAA Terrestrial Energy Systems Technical Committee Member since 2012, ASME Fuels and Combustion Committee Member since 2015, Coordinating Research Council (CRC) Member since 2014 and Royal Aeronautical Society Member from 2010. He is holder of Chartered Engineer (CEng) degree awarded by Royal Aeronautical Society Member in Aug’2016. He is also a recipient of Royal Aeronautical Society Centennial Scholar Award in 2012, ASME IGTI Scholar for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012 and IMechE Grant in 2012. He has also delivered guest lectures on fuels and combustion at different renowned international conferences, including Aero India 2009, AIAA Propulsion & Energy 2012, Biofuels and Bioenergy 2016. Dr Khandelwal serves as the technical area organizer for AIAA Propulsion & Energy Forum from 2013 and as a reviewer for different scientific journals. He has also delivered a training session on ”Current Status of Alternative Fuels, Hydrogen and Their Emissions” at AIAA/ASME/ASEE Propulsion & Energy Forum 2017 and a tutorial on “Recent Advances in Alternative Fuels Combustion” at AIAA SciTech Forum 2018.