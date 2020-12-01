COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Aviation Fuels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128183144

Aviation Fuels

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Bhupendra Khandelwal
Paperback ISBN: 9780128183144
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 520
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
200.00
155.00
320.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Commercial aviation faces fuel cost, environmental, and energy security challenges that arise from petroleum based jet fuel use. Sustainable alternative jet fuels can help to address these challenges. Aviation Fuels provides up-to-date data on fuel effects on combustion performance and use of alternative fuels in aircraft. This book covers the latest advances on aviation fuel technologies including alternative fuels, feedstocks and manufacturing processes, combustion performance, chemical modelling, and the technical, environmental, economic and political challenges for implementing the use of alternative fuels for aviation.

Aviation fuel and combustion researchers, academics, and program managers for aviation technologies will value this comprehensive overview and summary on the present status of aviation fuels.

Key Features

  • Presents an overview on all relevant fields of aviation fuels including production, approval, and combustion including emissions
  • Discusses environmental impacts and carbon footprint of alternative fuels
  • Features a chapter on electric flight and how its implementation will impact the aviation industry

Readership

Aviation fuel and combustion researchers, Masters and PhD students, program managers for aviation technologies. Chemical engineers who work in aerospace.

Table of Contents

1. Feedstocks for aviation fuels
2. Alternative fuel approval process
3. Ignition Characteristics
4. Combustion instability
5. PM emissions
6. Gaseous Emissions
7. Lean blow out (LBO)
8. Thermal stability
9. Engine tests
10. Alternative fuel approval status
11. Overall Impact

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128183144

About the Editor

Bhupendra Khandelwal

Dr. Bhupendra Khandelwal is currently a lecturer at department of mechanical engineering at The University of Sheffield (TUOS). Previously, he gained 8 years of experimental and computational research experience in areas related to combustion, combustors and fuels at this University, Cranfield University and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB). Dr Khandelwal is an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Member and AIAA Terrestrial Energy Systems Technical Committee Member since 2012, ASME Fuels and Combustion Committee Member since 2015, Coordinating Research Council (CRC) Member since 2014 and Royal Aeronautical Society Member from 2010. He is holder of Chartered Engineer (CEng) degree awarded by Royal Aeronautical Society Member in Aug’2016. He is also a recipient of Royal Aeronautical Society Centennial Scholar Award in 2012, ASME IGTI Scholar for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012 and IMechE Grant in 2012. He has also delivered guest lectures on fuels and combustion at different renowned international conferences, including Aero India 2009, AIAA Propulsion & Energy 2012, Biofuels and Bioenergy 2016. Dr Khandelwal serves as the technical area organizer for AIAA Propulsion & Energy Forum from 2013 and as a reviewer for different scientific journals. He has also delivered a training session on ”Current Status of Alternative Fuels, Hydrogen and Their Emissions” at AIAA/ASME/ASEE Propulsion & Energy Forum 2017 and a tutorial on “Recent Advances in Alternative Fuels Combustion” at AIAA SciTech Forum 2018.

Affiliations and Expertise

Low Carbon Combustion Center, University of Sheffield, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.