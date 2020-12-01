Aviation Fuels
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Commercial aviation faces fuel cost, environmental, and energy security challenges that arise from petroleum based jet fuel use. Sustainable alternative jet fuels can help to address these challenges. Aviation Fuels provides up-to-date data on fuel effects on combustion performance and use of alternative fuels in aircraft. This book covers the latest advances on aviation fuel technologies including alternative fuels, feedstocks and manufacturing processes, combustion performance, chemical modelling, and the technical, environmental, economic and political challenges for implementing the use of alternative fuels for aviation.
Aviation fuel and combustion researchers, academics, and program managers for aviation technologies will value this comprehensive overview and summary on the present status of aviation fuels.
Key Features
- Presents an overview on all relevant fields of aviation fuels including production, approval, and combustion including emissions
- Discusses environmental impacts and carbon footprint of alternative fuels
- Features a chapter on electric flight and how its implementation will impact the aviation industry
Readership
Aviation fuel and combustion researchers, Masters and PhD students, program managers for aviation technologies. Chemical engineers who work in aerospace.
Table of Contents
1. Feedstocks for aviation fuels
2. Alternative fuel approval process
3. Ignition Characteristics
4. Combustion instability
5. PM emissions
6. Gaseous Emissions
7. Lean blow out (LBO)
8. Thermal stability
9. Engine tests
10. Alternative fuel approval status
11. Overall Impact
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183144
About the Editor
Bhupendra Khandelwal
Dr. Bhupendra Khandelwal is currently a lecturer at department of mechanical engineering at The University of Sheffield (TUOS). Previously, he gained 8 years of experimental and computational research experience in areas related to combustion, combustors and fuels at this University, Cranfield University and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB). Dr Khandelwal is an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Member and AIAA Terrestrial Energy Systems Technical Committee Member since 2012, ASME Fuels and Combustion Committee Member since 2015, Coordinating Research Council (CRC) Member since 2014 and Royal Aeronautical Society Member from 2010. He is holder of Chartered Engineer (CEng) degree awarded by Royal Aeronautical Society Member in Aug’2016. He is also a recipient of Royal Aeronautical Society Centennial Scholar Award in 2012, ASME IGTI Scholar for two consecutive years in 2011 and 2012 and IMechE Grant in 2012. He has also delivered guest lectures on fuels and combustion at different renowned international conferences, including Aero India 2009, AIAA Propulsion & Energy 2012, Biofuels and Bioenergy 2016. Dr Khandelwal serves as the technical area organizer for AIAA Propulsion & Energy Forum from 2013 and as a reviewer for different scientific journals. He has also delivered a training session on ”Current Status of Alternative Fuels, Hydrogen and Their Emissions” at AIAA/ASME/ASEE Propulsion & Energy Forum 2017 and a tutorial on “Recent Advances in Alternative Fuels Combustion” at AIAA SciTech Forum 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Low Carbon Combustion Center, University of Sheffield, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.